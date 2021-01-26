AKA West Hollywood's Ultra-Luxe Serviced Residences Opens Doors To Weekly Stays

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA , the international brand synonymous with long-stay luxury living in world-class cities, has announced today that AKA West Hollywood will begin welcoming stays of seven nights or longer to complement the property's 30-day+ stay model, to better support the needs of travelers seeking temporary accommodations. AKA West Hollywood's discerning clientele – including creative nomads, entertainment industry insiders and transitional residents – now have more flexible home-away-from-home options, providing peace of mind as their plans and needs change. Additionally, those who may be considering a move to West Hollywood can now test-drive the neighborhood like a local before making a commitment, by reserving a stay of one week or longer at AKA West Hollywood.

"The way we live and travel is experiencing a sea change. Today, embracing flexibility and freedom of choice is the true meaning of luxury," said Larry Korman, President of AKA and co-CEO of Korman Communities. "Providing a comfortable place for people to stay for a week, a month or longer, as they work on films or other business projects, or transition through home repairs, relationships or medical stays, has always been the backbone of the AKA brand. We're thrilled to expand our offering at AKA West Hollywood and invite residents to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of this creative city with flexible stay options and the highest quality long-stay experience."

Located at the storied intersection of La Cienega and Sunset boulevards, AKA West Hollywood's 110 sophisticated furnished residences are comprised of spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom suites, as well as luxurious Penthouse Residences featuring uninterrupted views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Co-designed by the Los Angeles-based studios of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects, the property's contemporary feel and intuitive resident services team are complemented by signature amenities tailored to suit residents' needs.

New Sabbatical Experience Aims to Help Residents Find New Purpose, the LA Way

To celebrate the property's new and more flexible stay options, AKA West Hollywood is introducing a Sabbatical experience for residents to take a mental, physical and emotional break to reflect, recharge and explore - and ultimately restore joy. AKA West Hollywood's transformative sabbaticals will be organized by the property's Joy Ambassador, who will help curate the sabbatical experience based on a resident's length of stay and individual goals. AKA West Hollywood has also partnered with Flamingo Estate to bring the estate's quintessential California orchard and garden experience in-suite with a curated selection of chocolates and exclusive access to the estate's bathing products and weekly fresh produce boxes delivered in-suite.

The sabbatical experience will also include:

A welcome amenity featuring Gretchen Rubin's "Better Than Before" interactive journal to encourage self-reflection, a plant from The Sill to inspire creativity, Green Gorilla USDA Certified Organic CBD products to benefit overall wellbeing and relaxation (for residents 21+) and more.

to encourage self-reflection, a to inspire creativity, to benefit overall wellbeing and relaxation (for residents 21+) and more. Ticket(s) to an awe-inspiring outdoor experience at LA's botanical oasis Descanso Gardens .

Use of AKA bicycles to explore West Hollywood's dazzling street art via Street Art Cities.

to explore dazzling street art via Street Art Cities. Access to the property's private screening room a.cinema to watch an inspirational film of your choice.

to watch an inspirational film of your choice. For entrepreneurial spirits who have been working overtime, AKA's Joy Ambassador will help craft the perfect Out-of-Office reply so that residents can fully check out during the sabbatical.

AKA West Hollywood's Suite Living & Standout Signature Amenities

Expansive residences ranging from 700 to 1,800 square feet feature floor-to-ceiling windows that draw in an abundance of natural sunlight, private balconies, custom walk-in closets, sumptuous linens by Sferra and fully appointed gourmet kitchens with concealed appliances. Meticulous housekeeping, washers/dryers in-suite and complimentary WiFi ensure residents are comfortable in their AKA home away from home. AKA's outstanding signature amenities include a 24/7 dedicated resident services team committed to enhancing each resident experience, available in-person and via AKA's mobile texting program Alice. Complimentary amenities include a.lounge+terrace, a resort-style pool overlooking all of Los Angeles, a 24-hour Technogym fitness center, a.cinema and sleek custom bicycles.

AKA, a division of the multi-dimensional real estate company Korman Communities, continues to re-envision long-stay furnished lodging for those in search of a luxuriously turnkey residential oasis for weekly and monthly stays. AKA's brand values, centered on perfecting the resident experience, are rooted in four generations of Korman real estate acumen and built on a sound foundation of family values laid a century ago.

For more information, please visit www.stayaka.com or call 310-626-0888.

