Akadeum Life Sciences Release their Revolutionary Human T cell Activation and Expansion Kit

News provided by

Akadeum Life Sciences

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences, the global leaders in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, have today announced the release of their 'Human T Cell Activation & Expansion Kit' with Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS) microbubbles. The first of its kind kit is designed to isolate, activate, and expand T cells from a sample in one simple workflow.

In 2023, CAR T cell therapy can cost between $500,000 and $1,000,000. Being one of the most expensive Medicare diagnosis-related drugs, the collection and manufacturing of T cells plays a large role in this excessive cost. Akadeum's microbubble technology provides a more economical, cost-effective solution, that is faster, and more adept at maintaining cell physiology. This powerful kit uses BACS microbubble technology to isolate highly pure populations of T cells, activate, and expand them for use in cell therapy.

Current cell isolation methods include magnetic activated cell separation (MACS®) and fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). These techniques are well established yet have limitations, time-consuming workflows, are expensive, and can provide unhealthy cells which can hinder scientific developments. By sidestepping the negative effects of legacy methods, Akadeum's activation and expansion microbubbles provide scientists and researchers with a quick, more efficacious, and cost-effective solution, ultimately allowing them to provide better treatments for patients.

T cells are labelled with an antibody cocktail targeting CD3 and CD28 co-stimulation to which the activation and expansion microbubbles bind. Due to the natural buoyancy of the microbubbles, the positively selected T cells then gently float to the top of the suspension. Activation and expansion take place at the top surface of the vessel, as T cells expand, they gently fall to the bottom preventing overstimulation and producing a higher cell yield of healthier cells.

This kit is compatible with a wide variety of cell culture systems, including standard well plates, specialty plates (such as Wilson Wolf G-Rex®), or gas-permeable bags, making it easily adaptable to a variety of workflows.

Brandon McNaughton, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Akadeum, comments: "Manufacturing and workflow practices need to catch up with the pioneering scientific advancements taking place in the oncology field. This gentle and ecofriendly process has the potential to save cell and gene therapy company's valuable effort and time, transforming current solutions into more effective and economical treatments. Akadeum's 'Human T Cell Activation & Expansion Kit' is an addition to our expanding portfolio of products. This launch also reinforces Akadeum's goal of revolutionizing the cell separation industry, propelling us one step closer to getting our product to clinical trials."

Casey Wegner, Vice President of R&D at Akadeum, added: "The isolation, activation, and expansion of highly purified cells has become a necessity for CAR T cell therapy. The gentle microbubble floatation process not only produces healthier cells, but is also a quicker, more efficient, and cost effective solution compared to outdated legacy methods. Our kit rapidly simplifies, optimizes, and streamlines the cell therapy workflow for professionals, ultimately making cell and gene therapy available for all of those in need."

For more information, visit https://www.akadeum.com/products/.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies would not be possible.

More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform technology is disrupting the separation market—from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. Akadeum was the first to commercialize BACS™ (buoyancy activated cell sorting) Microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, Akadeum is also establishing industry partnerships. Akadeum's kits are for research use only.

Inquiries into Akadeum's products, technology, or partnership opportunities can be made at sales@akadeum.com

SOURCE Akadeum Life Sciences

Also from this source

Akadeum Launches T Cell Activation and Expansion Using Positive Selection and Expands Leukopak Cell Isolation Product Lines at ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.