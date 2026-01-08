Akadeum Life Sciences to Highlight How Microbubbles Enable Rapid Cell Therapy Manufacturing for Larger Patient Populations at Biotech Showcase 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences, the leader in buoyant microbubble cell separation, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Brandon McNaughton, PhD, will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2026 in San Francisco, CA, on January 12, 2026. Dr. McNaughton's presentation will focus on Akadeum's microbubble technology as a scalable approach to mass-scale cell therapy manufacturing, with the potential to enable the production of hundreds of thousands of cell therapy doses annually. The presentation will highlight how Akadeum's platform offers a simple, cost-effective manufacturing solution designed to help overcome current industry bottlenecks and support the expansion of cell therapies into larger patient populations, including those affected by autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, diabetes, and other high-prevalence conditions.

Akadeum’s microbubble platform offers a simple, rapid, and cost-effective manufacturing solution designed to support the expansion of cell therapies into larger patient populations, including those affected by autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, diabetes, and other high-prevalence conditions.

Microbubble Technology: Single Day Cell Therapy Manufacturing IND Application

Akadeum's microbubbles have been deployed to solve the problem of time to manufacture cell therapies: Kure Cells has amended their IND to include Akadeum's technology in their Phase I clinical trial that accomplishes cell therapy manufacturing in a single day. "At Kure Cells, our mission is to make CAR-T therapies faster, more accessible, and more affordable. Akadeum's cell isolation technology directly supports this mission by simplifying a traditionally complex step in manufacturing, enabling speed, consistency, and scalability without sacrificing cell quality," stated Kure Cells CEO, David Wald.

Microbubble Technology Has the Best ROI in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Akadeum's world leading patented microbubble technology uses buoyancy to gently float unwanted cells to the surface, enabling the only scalable negative selection workflow that yields truly untouched cells with enhanced viability and increased potency in a fraction of the time of current workflows. These performance gains, combined with a smaller footprint and elimination of cell separation equipment requirements, create an unmatched ROI profile for cell therapy manufacturers, enabling large indication manufacturing and use in outpatient settings. Data generated with industry leaders demonstrate that microbubble enabled workflows deliver 40% overall cost savings compared to traditional magnetic approaches, reducing labor, GMP space requirements and saving on capital equipment expenses, while maintaining consistency and improved performance in up to 100+ billion cells.

Regulatory Compliance: FDA Drug Master File Available

To support customer INDs, in November 2025, Akadeum submitted a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its GMP BACS™ Microbubble Cell Separation products, marking a key regulatory milestone for the platform. The DMF reflects Akadeum's adherence to stringent ancillary material standards for cell and gene therapy and alignment to FDA CMC guidance, enabling developers to confidently adopt Akadeum's GMP Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit and related products within regulated manufacturing environments. By combining a DMF‑supported product with large dose potential and clear workflow ROI, Akadeum aims to expand access to life‑saving therapies while reducing overall manufacturing costs and time.

"Akadeum is the first cell separation company to truly support large scale deployment of cell therapies. Microbubbles enable faster, easier, affordable cell therapeutic manufacturing, with greater ROI, critical to shortening vein-to-vein times and expanding access," stated Akadeum's CEO, Brandon McNaughton, PhD. "Cell therapy is proven effective, now it is about making it scalable and available in outpatient locations, and Akadeum is poised to support these endeavors."

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 12

Time: 10:30AM

Location: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is a premier investor and partnering conference that connects private and micro- to mid-cap biotechnology companies with the global investment community and biopharma executives. The annual event provides a forum for emerging innovators to highlight their technologies, foster partnerships, and accelerate development across diverse therapeutic and life science sectors.

About Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences is dedicated to advancing cell separation technology through its unique buoyant microbubble platform. This platform enables researchers and manufacturers to achieve higher yields, better purity, and improved process simplicity across a range of life science applications. Our mission is to create separation technologies to advance human health. We envision a world where innovative separations empower researchers and clinicians to unlock breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics, and basic research. For more information, visit www.akadeum.com.

Akadeum Life Sciences Contact:

Brandon McNaughton, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Akadeum Life Sciences Inc