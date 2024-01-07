Akadeum to Present on Award-Winning Microbubble Platform at Biotech Showcase 2024

With products that gently isolate and activate cells, Akadeum's founder and CEO will discuss the impact the company is having on the cell and gene therapy space.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences—the global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology—has been selected to present on its revolutionary microbubble platform at this year's Biotech Showcase, which is being held from January 8-10 in San Francisco. Brandon McNaughton, Founder and CEO of Akadeum Life Sciences, will discuss the impact of the Akadeum platform on therapeutic development in the cell and gene therapy space.

Akadeum's microbubble technology has near-limitless applications, but it has been particularly transformational for cell and gene therapy development. Cell therapy treatments like CAR T cell therapy can be difficult to access and cost upwards of $500,000, partly because of challenges with the manufacturing process. With few options in the market, customers are forced to settle for mediocre performance from dated technology. Akadeum's microbubble technology addresses these challenges and offers a paradigm shift in the field of cell separation, activation, and expansion, enabling higher performance and improved accessibility.

In 2023, the company expanded its portfolio offerings in C> applications. This included the commercialization of multiple new kits, including GMP-grade cell separation kits, which have become the technology of choice for an increasing number of therapeutic developers. In addition, the new Alerion™ system—a closed and automated cell processing instrument—enables unmatched scalability and productivity for T cell separation by processing more isolations and more healthy cells per isolation than legacy magnetic and fluorescence-activated cell sorting instruments.

The products in the Akadeum line have demonstrated higher yields, faster workflows, and higher-quality cells. For this work and more, Akadeum was recognized by Fast Company as the 5th Most Innovative Biotech Company in the world in 2023.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 2:45 pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

For more information, visit https://www.akadeum.com or contact [email protected].

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies are not possible. More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform is disrupting the separation market—from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. Akadeum was the first to commercialize BACS™ (buoyancy activated cell sorting) microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, Akadeum is actively establishing industry partnerships and collaborations. Akadeum's kits are available in Research Use Only and as GMP-grade configurations. Inquire about Akadeum's products, technology, or partnership opportunities at [email protected].

