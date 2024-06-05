AKAM ACQUIRES FLORIDA-BASED PROPERTY MANAGEMENT RESOURCES

Deal Expands AKAM's Management Capabilities Across Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida and New York-based property management company AKAM today announced the acquisition of Property Management Resources (PMR) in Southern Florida, furthering the company's footprint in the state.

The deal is a prime example of the expansion opportunities AKAM continues to explore as it aims to grow through a hub-and-spoke model.

Through the acquisition, properties previously managed by PMR now not only have access to AKAM's property management services but to additional services including capital project management, energy services, procurement, and insurance and risk management.

"We are very happy to welcome the PMR portfolio and team to AKAM," said AKAM CEO Ken Greene. "For over 40 years, we have been a long-standing leader in property management, delivering exceptional service and tremendous value to our clients. We are very excited to add these dedicated professionals to our A-Team and provide our newest clients with the very best we have to offer."

PMR began in 1974 as a family-run business, with a focus on dedicated and highly personalized services. The company offered complete servicing in administration, financial management, and property maintenance in Palm Beach County.

"We're proud to bring the properties we've served an elevated level of support and resources through AKAM's successful property management model," said Ralph Hintz, president of PMR. "We're confident that by becoming a part of AKAM, we are adding instant value for our residents, and they'll see those returns quickly."

Allegra Hintz, a member of PMR's founding family, will join AKAM's Florida team led by Southeast Executive Vice President Kat Flores.

"Our first priority is always people - our team members and our clients," said Flores. "We look forward to learning and growing with our new colleagues as well as bringing AKAM's hospitality-led services and solutions to customers. "We have the tools, technologies, and experts ready and willing to enhance the value, comfort, and security of each home."

Agreement terms for the acquisition began in mid-2023 and are complete as of today. The financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

For more information about AKAM and its complete list of services, visit www.AKAM.com

About AKAM

Powered by its people and its properties, AKAM sets the standard in property management and brokerage services for both residential and commercial properties. With deep history and expertise in New York and Florida as well as a vision for growth, AKAM has been cultivating thriving communities through its hospitality-led team, leading operational standards and rich service offerings. For more information, please visit www.akam.com and connect with us on social via LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/akammanagement .

