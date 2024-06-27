Longstanding New York and Florida-Based Property Management Company Boosts Leadership Team, Optimizes Operations and Drives Value with Innovative Offerings

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful 40 years in business, property management company AKAM is poised to transform the industry by doubling down on its service and value promise to customers with its Residential Intelligence (ResIQ) business philosophy and five supporting pillars of financial expertise, technological intelligence, practical sensibility, creativity and emotional awareness.

AKAM ANNOUNCES RESIDENTIAL INTELLIGENCE BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY, SHOWCASING ITS PRINCIPLES OF EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

While AKAM's business philosophy of putting customers at the heart of its operations hasn't changed, much else has. The company has not only repositioned its business philosophy under the ResIQ banner, it has launched a variety of value-added initiatives for customers and bolstered its leadership team with seasoned executives equally focused on delivering quality and value to customers as well as growing the business.

The company has been strengthening its leadership team with world-class talent from within and outside of the industry; automating processes so that customer-facing teams can spend more time on service than on administrative tasks; optimizing vendor relationships and introducing initiatives that save customer dollars and add value; and adopting technology and re-engineering processes that enhance and facilitate operations thereby making doing business with AKAM easier, more lucrative and more enjoyable.

AKAM CEO Ken Greene, a seasoned hospitality and real estate executive with decades of experience leading iconic brands and businesses around the world, said, "As we evolve as a business, we continue to build our property management intelligence by listening to our customers and learning from our efforts and experiences. Whenever we welcome a new customer, we know we're in it for the long-term, so we're focused on cultivating lasting relationships, driving value and building year-after-year analyses that enable better decisions."

Through AKAM's ResIQ, the company describes how it puts customers at the heart of its business with five foundational principles:

Financial Expertise: Helping clients manage, track and strengthen the financial performance and growth of their property or investment. AKAM has invested in and integrated several new platforms to automate and analyze building costs and savings.

Helping clients manage, track and strengthen the financial performance and growth of their property or investment. AKAM has invested in and integrated several new platforms to automate and analyze building costs and savings. Technological Intelligence: Embracing the latest technology to drive innovation and improve the customer experience. Utilizing cloud-driven processes and testing the latest tech with artificial intelligence, AKAM is employing tools to streamline nearly every aspect of daily and year-to-year property management.

Embracing the latest technology to drive innovation and improve the customer experience. Utilizing cloud-driven processes and testing the latest tech with artificial intelligence, AKAM is employing tools to streamline nearly every aspect of daily and year-to-year property management. Practical Sensibility: Addressing the everyday needs of organizing, operating and maintaining properties with attention to detail and efficiency.

Addressing the everyday needs of organizing, operating and maintaining properties with attention to detail and efficiency. Creativity: Seeking and implementing resourceful, personalized solutions that meet each customer's unique needs. AKAM's many years of experience allows for a keen awareness and thoughtful approach to problem-solving.

Seeking and implementing resourceful, personalized solutions that meet each customer's unique needs. AKAM's many years of experience allows for a keen awareness and thoughtful approach to problem-solving. Emotional Awareness: Prioritizing respect and kindness in every interaction to ensure all communities are exceptional places to live, work and thrive. AKAM understands it is working within residents' homes and is there to help make their residences - and significant investments - a better place to be.

"Making a real estate investment such as buying a home is one of the most significant investments most people make, which is why hiring an established and proven property management company such as AKAM is a no-brainer," said Greene. "Our over 1,000 team members in New York and Florida are well-equipped to help owners in condominiums, cooperatives, homeowner's associations, new developments, commercial properties, multifamily and rentals not only manage and protect their investments but maximize their value as well."

As part of AKAM's ResIQ launch, the company revamped www.akam.com , where current and prospective customers can find more information about AKAM's property management and additional services as well as access customer tools.

About AKAM

Powered by its people and its properties, AKAM sets the standard in property management and brokerage services for both residential and commercial properties. With deep history and expertise in New York and Florida as well as a vision for growth, AKAM has been cultivating thriving communities through its hospitality-led team, leading operational standards and rich service offerings. For more information, please visit www.akam.com and connect with us on social via LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/akammanagement .

