AKAM Grows South Florida Portfolio With Addition Of Elite New Properties Across Miami-Dade, Broward And Palm Beach Counties

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKAM, a leading residential property management company serving New York and South Florida for nearly four decades, today announces new additions to its client roster in Florida. Key new communities comprise more than 3,000 units and include Mirador 1200, DeSoto Park North, Aventi at Aventura, The Coronado Condominium, 200 Leslie, Las Olas By The River, Navona at the Colony in Bonita Springs, and Hillsboro Cove.

"AKAM is elevating the bar for the property management industry as a whole, delivering unparalleled, hospitality-driven service across the key markets throughout the Northeast and South Florida," said David Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President, AKAM. "We are looking forward to long-lasting partnerships and bringing our exceptional service offerings to these new properties."

Mirador 1200 is a two-tower condominium development comprised of 423 residences in South Beach offering waterfront and Miami skyline views. Las Olas By The River, located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, consists of three 7-story buildings and offers resort-style amenities. Hillsboro Cove, situated along the river in Deerfield Beach and consists of three-buildings and offers a private clubhouse, 60-foot swimming pool.

Additional new properties include DeSoto Park North, located on the peaceful canal of Hallandale Beach, Aventi at Aventura, a picturesque townhouse community, and The Coronado Condominium, located next to the Turnberry Golf course. AKAM has become the top management choice for Associations transitioning from self-management to third party professional management.

With attention to every detail, AKAM brings knowledge, relationships, and flexibility to every property. Their portfolio consists of over 52,000 residential units spanning 300+ properties. AKAM also specializes in unique service areas, focusing on key pillars of hospitality, design and sustainability for an all-encompassing, value-enhancing experience.

For more information about AKAM, please visit www.akam.com or call 954-843-2526.

About AKAM

Established in 1983 on the premise of shifting the mindset within the industry, AKAM is a leading property management firms serving New York and Florida, recognized for their highly personalized, attentive, hospitality-led service designed for an enriched residential experience. AKAM's work is supported by deep knowledge and expertise in the field, and best-in-class talent in hospitality, management, finance & planning, architecture, and related disciplines to elevate and enhance the value of your real estate asset.

SOURCE AKAM

Related Links

www.akam.com

