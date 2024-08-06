Akamai and Datadog Partner to Detect, Investigate, and Respond to Threats Across Applications and Workloads

Companies combine security information and event management (SIEM) technology with Zero Trust solutions to help increase enterprises' overall security posture.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced a partnership with Datadog , the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, that will enable organizations to integrate Datadog Cloud SIEM with Zero Trust solutions Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise. The integration will help organizations increase their overall security posture, reduce risk, and expand the operational efficiency and effectiveness of security operations teams. This represents the next step in the Technology Partner Program that previously integrated Akamai's application and infrastructure security solutions.

An Akamai report found that the exploitation of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities led to a 143% increase in total ransomware victims between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. In addition, the report found that ransomware groups have been increasingly exfiltrating files as their primary source of extortion. This underscores the importance of improving network visibility and enforcing Zero Trust principles to keep systems, data, and people secure.

"As organizations move to implement a Zero Trust framework, it's important that they have the necessary visibility into the network needed to enforce policies and standards," said Pavel Gurvich, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. "Datadog and Akamai can help organizations accelerate their transition to Zero Trust and minimize the friction and complexity of legacy SIEM solutions."

"Visibility and the enforcement of Zero Trust principles are key to protecting organizations of any size, across application stacks and cloud providers," said Yash Kumar, Senior Director of Product at Datadog. "Together with Akamai, we can help security teams quickly ingest security event data, analyze it, and mitigate potential threats."

Benefits of the Akamai and Datadog partnership for customers include:

Enhanced visibility. When coupled with Akamai's Zero Trust solutions, the Datadog SIEM provides continuous monitoring and allows security teams to scrutinize every transaction and access request to enhance threat detection capabilities.

Improved threat detection and response. The Datadog SIEM analyzes vast amounts of data in real time to correlate events and identify potential incidents or anomalies. When coupled with Akamai's Zero Trust solutions, unusual behavior or unauthorized access will trigger an alert to enable rapid incident response and enhance the ability to mitigate potential threats.

Contextual insights. Combining Datadog Cloud SIEM's log and event data with Akamai's Zero Trust solutions, organizations gain rich contextual insights into user and device behaviors. This context aids in determining the legitimacy of access requests and enables organizations to make better decisions when granting or denying access.

Compliance and regulatory adherence. Datadog Cloud SIEM systems naturally help organizations meet compliance requirements with detailed logs, reports, and audits of security events. When combined with Akamai's Zero Trust solutions, compliance efforts are strengthened with continuous monitoring and control over access that aligns with various regulatory standards.

Holistic risk management. The combination of Datadog Cloud SIEM and Akamai's Zero Trust solutions enables a more holistic approach — from applications to the cloud to risk management — and allows organizations to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate risks by continuously monitoring and analyzing network activities, which reduces the likelihood of a successful attack.

Learn more about how Akamai and Datadog are helping organizations increase their overall security posture.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

