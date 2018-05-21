Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network

This hyper-scale payment network, powered by an innovative and newly-developed blockchain architecture, is designed to be capable of processing more than one million transactions per second at latencies of less than two seconds per transaction. The underlying blockchain architecture is expected to be extensible to 10 million transactions per second. Transactions executed across the payment network will be accelerated and secured by Akamai's market-leading cloud security offerings. These capabilities will help provide material cost efficiencies and security enhancements to support digital payments at unparalleled scale.

"This new blockchain-based online payment system, built upon our cloud platform, will be designed to address the concerns related to scalability, latency and security that have to date hindered broader use of blockchain," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder of Akamai. "Akamai and MUFG are committed to delivering innovative solutions that can better serve customers and their payment processing needs."

MUFG and Akamai intend to leverage the technology, built and deployed on the Akamai Intelligent Platform, to offer a new payment network expected to be available in Japan during the first half of 2020. It will provide a comprehensive set of services, which are expected to include support for current payment processing, pay-per-use, micropayments and other developing IoT-enabled payment transactions.

"For years, the financial industry has sought to utilize blockchain to secure and hasten transaction processing and lower associated costs." said Nobuyuki Hirano, President and Group CEO of MUFG. "We have high expectations for our partnership with Akamai to provide customers the ability to support significantly greater volumes of high-speed payment transactions without compromising the level of security required for payment networks."

Akamai drew upon its decades of experience in developing and deploying distributed systems at global scale, along with market-leading performance and security services, in building the blockchain architecture. The new blockchain platform offers improved scalability, reliability, performance and security that is unique to Akamai's Intelligent Platform, which is trusted by the top brands around the world.

About Akamai

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com,blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the extensibility of the solution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, failure of the platform to operate as expected or to address intended market needs, a failure of Akamai's content delivery network infrastructure, failure to enter into a definitive agreement with MUFG for marketing and distribution of the network and related solutions, and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

