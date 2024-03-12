Akamai and Neural Magic Partner to Accelerate Deep Learning AI

Companies announce plan to deploy high-powered deep learning artificial intelligence software at a massive global scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, and Neural Magic, a developer of software that accelerates artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, today announced a strategic partnership intended to supercharge deep learning capabilities on Akamai's distributed computing infrastructure. The combined solution gives enterprises a high-performing platform to run deep learning AI software efficiently on CPU-based servers. As an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, Neural Magic's software will be made available alongside the products and services that power the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

Neural Magic's solution enables deep learning models to run on cost-efficient CPU-based servers rather than on expensive GPU resources. The software accelerates AI workloads using automated model sparsification technologies, available as a CPU inference engine, complementing Akamai's ability to scale, protect, and deliver applications at the edge. This allows the companies to deploy the capabilities across Akamai's globally distributed computing infrastructure, offering organizations lower latency and improved performance for data-intensive AI applications.

Moreover, the partnership can help foster innovation around edge-AI inference across a host of industries. The combined capabilities of Akamai and Neural Magic are particularly well suited for applications in which massive amounts of input data are generated close to the edge, placing affordable processing power and security closer to the data sources. Akamai recently announced a new Generalized Edge Compute (Gecko) initiative to embed cloud computing capabilities into its massive edge network, which will ultimately help support such applications and workloads among many others.

"Delivering AI models efficiently at the edge is a bigger challenge than most people realize," said John O'Hara, SVP of Engineering and COO at Neural Magic. "Specialized or expensive hardware and associated power and delivery requirements are not always available or feasible, leaving organizations to effectively miss out on leveraging the benefits of running AI inference at the edge."

"We intend to make AI smarter and faster," said Ramanath Iyer, Chief Strategist at Akamai. "Scaling Neural Magic's unique capabilities to run deep learning inference models across Akamai gives organizations access to much-needed cost efficiencies and higher performance as they move swiftly to adopt AI applications."

Akamai and Neural Magic share a common origin, both having been born out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). They continue to maintain their respective corporate headquarters nearby.

The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai's cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

Neural Magic accelerates AI for the enterprise and brings operational simplicity to GenAI deployments. As a software-delivered solution, Neural Magic optimizes open-source models, like large language models, to run efficiently on commodity hardware. Organizations can spend less to advance AI initiatives to production, without sacrificing performance and accuracy with their models. Founded by a MIT professor and an AI research scientist, challenged by the constraints of existing hardware, Neural Magic enables a future where developers and IT can tap into the power of state-of-the-art, open-source AI with none of the friction.

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X , formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

