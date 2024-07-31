Akamai Announces Intent to Achieve FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Levels 4 and 5 Accreditations

Accreditations address requirements to serve federal entities that demand elevated security and compliance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced its intent to achieve the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High accreditation for its comprehensive portfolio of services through an initiative called Defense Edge. In addition, Akamai will also pursue the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG) Impact Levels 4 and 5 accreditations. The achievement will build upon Akamai's existing FedRAMP Moderate accreditation, further demonstrating Akamai's commitment to providing secure, reliable, and high-performance solutions to federal agencies. It will also help Akamai deliver advanced cloud services to support the mission-critical operations of the U.S. military and national defense agencies.

"These accreditations mark a significant step in Akamai's journey to enhance our security offerings for federal and defense clients," said Mani Sundaram, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Technology Group, Akamai. "Akamai has been a partner with U.S. government agencies for more than 20 years. We understand the evolving threat landscapes, unique challenges, and stringent security requirements that government agencies face, and we're dedicated to meeting those standards."

FedRAMP High requires rigorous compliance with a set of comprehensive security controls to ensure the protection of highly sensitive government data. The accreditation will position Akamai to support a broader range of federal workloads, including those involving the most sensitive and critical information.

Achieving DoD CC SRG Impact Levels 4 and 5 will further affirm Akamai's ability to engage with law enforcement, defense, and national security workloads. These accreditations are crucial for serving the DoD and other federal entities that require elevated levels of security and compliance.

"Akamai's pursuit of these accreditations is driven by our commitment to safeguarding the nation's most critical systems," said Boaz Gelbord, Chief Security Officer, Akamai. "Our advanced security technologies and extensive experience delivering secure cloud services make us a trusted partner for federal agencies."

Akamai's initiatives align with the increasing demand for robust cybersecurity measures in the public sector, ensuring that federal agencies can deploy cutting-edge technologies while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance. These efforts highlight Akamai's dedication to innovation, security, and customer trust.

