Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales

"Scott brings to Akamai a tremendous track record as a proven leader in growing world class sales organizations," said McConnell. "In addition, we believe Scott's extensive security sales background aligns perfectly to one of our most significant growth areas."

Lovett was most recently Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Operations at McAfee, where he was responsible for defining and executing on McAfee's go-to-market strategy with a focus on transforming the way customers think about security and the attack continuum. Prior to joining McAfee, Lovett spent 20 years at Cisco in sales leadership roles, including serving as Vice President of Cisco's Worldwide Security Sales, where he created a comprehensive approach to go-to-market strategy and execution.

"Very rarely do you come across an organization where innovation translates rapidly to significant customer value," said Lovett. "This is an amazing time to join Akamai and to help unlock the unparalleled scale of its secure cloud delivery platform and breadth of its product portfolio on behalf of customers worldwide."

Lovett speaks frequently to professional and educational groups, and he actively serves on advisory boards for several prominent technology companies.

