Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance Product Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), today released its Client-Side Protection & Compliance product in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Akamai customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance provides extensive visibility into the client-side attack surface to protect against end-user data exfiltration and shield websites from JavaScript threats. It is designed to detect malicious script behavior in real- time and deliver actionable alerts so security teams can quickly mitigate harmful activity. With purpose-built PCI DSS v4.0 compliance capabilities, Client-Side Protection & Compliance helps security teams streamline compliance workflows and meet the latest JavaScript security requirements.

Critical PCI DSS v4.0 compliance capabilities include:

(satisfies PCI DSS v4.0 requirement 6.4.3) — Provides an inventory of JavaScript loaded and executed on protected payment pages. Users can easily record written justifications for each observed script. The solution automates as much of the justification setting as possible via predefined justifications and rules, substantially reducing compliance efforts. PCI DSS v4.0 dashboard (satisfies PCI DSS v4.0 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1) — Gain compliance insights with one click. A comprehensive dashboard addresses each component of requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 directly within the product. Security teams can ensure script authorization and behavioral integrity, protect against payment page tampering, and keep up-to-date with script inventory management with a single view to ease the auditing process.





"With the deadline for PCI DSS v4.0 compliance fast approaching, Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance helps simplify the complex compliance process, and grants businesses the peace of mind that end-user payment card data is protected," said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai's Application Security Group. "These new capabilities are designed to streamline compliance workflows and help our customers easily manage JavaScript executing on their website's payment pages. It safeguards end-user payment card data within the browser and provides security teams with control over the entire client-side attack surface."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

