Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show

Demonstrations at Akamai's booth will underscore the Company's efforts to bring the quality, performance and reliability of traditional broadcast television to the Internet, while protecting OTT video service providers, broadcasters and their viewers from a growing number of cyber threats. Akamai will show some of its latest innovations in streaming media delivery and security including: Media Services Live featuring liveOriginTM functionality, which is designed to significantly drive down latency while maintaining exceptional video quality; a simulation of its real-time monitoring and issue detection service, the Broadcast Operations Control Center; and security solutions designed to help ensure service and content availability.

Demos will provide a look at real-world applications that are transforming the way streaming content is delivered and consumed, including:

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI): Server-side ad insertion capabilities to deliver targeted advertisements into live and on-demand video streams.

Server-side ad insertion capabilities to deliver targeted advertisements into live and on-demand video streams. Live to Video On Demand (VOD) : Instantly create VOD clips and thumbnails generated from live content between a specific start and end time for use cases such as live events and 24/7 "catch-up TV" applications.

: Instantly create VOD clips and thumbnails generated from live content between a specific start and end time for use cases such as live events and 24/7 "catch-up TV" applications. Manifest Manipulation: Generate manifest file information that can both optimize video delivery based upon a viewer's device and network conditions, as well as circumvent ad-blocking technologies to help protect revenues.

Generate manifest file information that can both optimize video delivery based upon a viewer's device and network conditions, as well as circumvent ad-blocking technologies to help protect revenues. Web Security: Security solutions including Bot Manager and Enterprise Threat Protector that can help manage the wide range of bot traffic to a site and protect employee and subscriber accounts and credentials against threats including as malware, ransomware and phishing.

NAB Show Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Akamai media and security experts during the following sessions:

