Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, will be showcasing its ongoing commitment to helping media businesses deliver and monetize high-quality and secure online streaming experiences for all of their viewers at the 2018 NAB Show, taking place April 9th through April 12th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Akamai will exhibit at booth SL3324, where it plans to demonstrate its award-winning media delivery and security solutions and services. Company experts will also deliver presentations and participate on panels covering key industry topics such as data breaches, the latest in video innovation and cross-industry efforts to achieve interoperability.
Demonstrations at Akamai's booth will underscore the Company's efforts to bring the quality, performance and reliability of traditional broadcast television to the Internet, while protecting OTT video service providers, broadcasters and their viewers from a growing number of cyber threats. Akamai will show some of its latest innovations in streaming media delivery and security including: Media Services Live featuring liveOriginTM functionality, which is designed to significantly drive down latency while maintaining exceptional video quality; a simulation of its real-time monitoring and issue detection service, the Broadcast Operations Control Center; and security solutions designed to help ensure service and content availability.
Demos will provide a look at real-world applications that are transforming the way streaming content is delivered and consumed, including:
- Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI): Server-side ad insertion capabilities to deliver targeted advertisements into live and on-demand video streams.
- Live to Video On Demand (VOD): Instantly create VOD clips and thumbnails generated from live content between a specific start and end time for use cases such as live events and 24/7 "catch-up TV" applications.
- Manifest Manipulation: Generate manifest file information that can both optimize video delivery based upon a viewer's device and network conditions, as well as circumvent ad-blocking technologies to help protect revenues.
- Web Security: Security solutions including Bot Manager and Enterprise Threat Protector that can help manage the wide range of bot traffic to a site and protect employee and subscriber accounts and credentials against threats including as malware, ransomware and phishing.
NAB Show Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Akamai media and security experts during the following sessions:
- Data Breaches: Barbarians in the Throne Room
Akamai Speaker: Dave Lewis, Senior Security Advocate
Date: Saturday, April 7th
Time: 10:40 AM
Location: LVCC Room N260
- Learning from Live: What It Takes to Make a Happy Streaming Viewer
Akamai Speaker: Alex Balford, Senior Manager, Media Product Marketing
Date: Saturday, April 7th
Time: 3:30 PM
Location: SVG Chairman's Forum, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
- How Innovation is Driving the Video Industry Forward
Akamai Speaker: Will Law, Chief Architect
Date: Tuesday, April 10th
Time: 2:15 PM
Location: LVCC Room N262-264
- Streamlining Streaming: Interoperability via the WAVE Project
Akamai Speaker: Will Law, Chief Architect
Date: Wednesday, April 11th
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: LVCC Room N257
- The Business of Live Sports Streaming
Akamai Speaker: Michael Fay, Vice President, Media Products & Operations
Date: Wednesday, April 11th
Time: 3:30 PM
Location: Westgate Pavilion 3
