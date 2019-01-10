Akamai Completes Acquisition Of Customer Identity Access Management Company Janrain Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces the company has completed its acquisition of Janrain , the company that pioneered the customer identity access management (CIAM) category. On January 7, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire Janrain in an all-cash transaction.

The combined companies' technologies and teams are expected to offer critical complementary capability to provide immediate security benefits to CIAM customers. Akamai customers will be able to establish and maintain digital trust with their users by providing a highly-secure and resilient environment for collecting and storing sensitive user information, managing privacy controls, and defending against identity fraud.

Integrating Janrain's Identity Cloud into the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform will also enable accurate, scalable, and secure risk-based adaptive authentication solutions to safeguard against malicious account activities including fraudulent account creation and credential compromise.

"Adding identity management to the Akamai Edge will provide an added layer of security for our customers," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai. "With our acquisition now complete, we can work towards providing them with a sophisticated identity management solution, enabling trusted digital experiences for their end users."

The release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected benefits to Akamai from the acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to successfully integrate the technology and personnel of Janrain, failure to provide expected benefits of combined technologies, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice Media Relations Akamai Technologies (646) 320-4107 gsorice@akamai.com Tom Barth Investor Relations Akamai Technologies (617) 274-7130 tbarth@akamai.com

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akamai.com

