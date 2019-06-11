Akamai Elects Madhu Ranganathan to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced the election of Madhu Ranganathan to fill a vacancy on the Akamai Board of Directors effective June 7, 2019. Ms. Ranganathan will also serve on the audit and finance committees.

For the past 25 years, Ms. Ranganathan has built out a successful career as a financial leader for cutting-edge global software, SaaS, networking equipment and services companies. She brings strong operational know-how, robust global tax experience and a track record of increasing shareholder value. She also has extensive mergers and acquisitions experience, successfully leading companies through complex integrations.

"I speak for all members of the Akamai Board of Directors when I express our sincere enthusiasm and appreciation to Madhu for joining us," commented Frederic V. Salerno, chairman of the board. "We welcome her and are confident that her talents and experience will prove valuable to management and her fellow directors."

Ms. Ranganathan has served as chief financial officer within global companies for nearly 15 years. Currently, she is executive vice president and CFO of OpenText [NASDAQ: OTEX], a global leader in Enterprise Information Management. Prior to OpenText, Ms. Ranganathan was CFO at [24]7.ai, an artificial intelligence and customer experience software company, as well as at Rackable Systems, Inc., which later became Silicon Graphics International Corp.

"Madhu is a Silicon Valley veteran, and we are fortunate to add her to our board of directors," said Dr. Tom Leighton, chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. "We look forward to benefiting from the expertise and insights she brings, thanks to her impressive strategic financial and leadership experience, diverse perspectives and global experience in technology-driven businesses."

Ms. Ranganathan holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from The University of Madras, India and a Master of Business Administration in finance from The University of Massachusetts, is a Certified Public Accountant (California) and a Chartered Accountant (India).

