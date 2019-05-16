Akamai Enterprise Defender Simplifies Journey to Zero Trust for Businesses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced it has launched Enterprise Defender , a new solution to help enable its customers to seamlessly and easily transition to a more effective security architecture based on Zero Trust principles.

Built on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Enterprise Defender is designed to help secure all enterprise applications and users, reducing risk and complexity while improving user experience. Akamai's Enterprise Defender will integrate adaptive application access, security and acceleration with advanced malware prevention. Leveraging Akamai's edge platform, Enterprise Defender will enable customers to move towards a Zero Trust security posture across legacy on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

Akamai was cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Providers, Q4 2018 evaluation. The report states, "Akamai is a powerhouse in the network security space and has spent both time and resources in extending its capabilities into other areas of security for clients. This includes DDoS, botnet mitigation, malware protection, and application microsegmentation capabilities."

"Our customers are facing a growing set of critical challenges to meet the needs of their businesses - conditional app access, cloud migration, third party access, M&A integrations and protecting the workforce from advanced threats - and the existing perimeter-based architectures are proving too complex and risky to meet their needs," said Tim Knudsen, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Business Unit at Akamai. "Enterprise Defender simplifies the transition to Zero Trust. It gives our customers a single solution that is designed to replace their VPNs and improve their security posture, while delivering an optimal user experience."

Akamai's Enterprise Defender is architected specifically to:

Provide application specific access versus network access: Enterprise Defender provides granular access controls for specific applications and proactive threat prevention, making it much harder for an attacker to move laterally to gain access to other workloads and for malware to propagate on the corporate network.

Enterprise Defender provides granular access controls for specific applications and proactive threat prevention, making it much harder for an attacker to move laterally to gain access to other workloads and for malware to propagate on the corporate network. Protect corporate applications from exploits: Enterprise Defender provides broad protection for corporate web applications. Our web application firewall includes robust security protections, updated by the industry's best threat research team, to help organizations keep up with ever evolving security threats.

Enterprise Defender provides broad protection for corporate web applications. Our web application firewall includes robust security protections, updated by the industry's best threat research team, to help organizations keep up with ever evolving security threats. Protect your workforce from malware and phishing: Enterprise Defender is designed to proactively identify, block and mitigate targeted threats such as malware, ransomware, DNS data exfiltration and advanced zero-day phishing attacks.

Enterprise Defender is designed to proactively identify, block and mitigate targeted threats such as malware, ransomware, DNS data exfiltration and advanced zero-day phishing attacks. Deliver better end-user experiences: Enterprise Defender supports enterprise efforts to deliver applications that are fast, reliable and secure, empowering enterprises to overcome the challenges related to delivering corporate applications over the Internet.

Akamai's Enterprise Defender is designed to help organizations to:

Reduce complexity and streamline operations: Enterprise Defender helps security teams to replace costly-to-manage and maintain virtual or hardware appliances with a simple security service at the edge.

Enterprise Defender helps security teams to replace costly-to-manage and maintain virtual or hardware appliances with a simple security service at the edge. Reduce both CapEx and OpEx for security: Combined with cloud-based simplicity and improved security, Enterprise Defender enables CISOs and security teams to consolidate security controls and reduce management costs.

Combined with cloud-based simplicity and improved security, Enterprise Defender enables CISOs and security teams to consolidate security controls and reduce management costs. Enable digital business transformation: Enterprise Defender enables a modern work anywhere environment by blocking access to malicious domains, URLs and content. Access is only granted to a limited number of applications based on identity, device and security context, without ever granting access to the full network.

Enterprise Defender is available now and the solution is available as a per user, per month subscription, for more information visit here or join Akamai at Edge World to learn more about the company's zero trust solutions and innovations.

