Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, today announced the establishment of a $50 million endowment in support of The Akamai Foundation, a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by promoting the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. The one-time endowment will help the Akamai Foundation continue to support STEM education, with a focus on mathematics, while growing its reach globally through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.
"The Akamai Foundation is fueled by our belief in the amazing possibilities that mathematics and other STEM-related fields can bring to our future," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder of Akamai, and a director of the foundation. "I believe that Akamai can make a difference in increasing opportunities in the technology workforce by supporting compelling and thoughtful initiatives within the communities where we work and live."
The Akamai Foundation has provided more than $5 million in contributions to local and national mathematics education programs, including the presentation of annual scholarships to the top high school math students competing in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions. Akamai's $50 million commitment will enable the Akamai Foundation to expand its reach to provide assistance in areas around the world where Akamai has offices.
The Akamai Foundation is pleased to partner with the following programs in 2018 and looks to expand its list of partnerships globally beyond 2019:
BEAM, a project of the Art of Problem Solving Initiative, Inc.
Center for Excellence in Education, RSI Program
Costa Rica Children's Museum
Girls Who Code
Mathematical Association of America
Math Prize for Girls
Museum of Science, Boston - Mentoring Night for Women and Girls in STEM
Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions to be considered for 2019 will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.
The Akamai Foundation is a core tenet of Akamai's overarching commitment to corporate responsibility. The company has a long history of supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry through initiatives such as Akamai Technical Academy and Girls Who Code; providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally; enabling volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates; and promoting environmental sustainability through investments in alternative energy.
About the Akamai Foundation
The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to excellence in mathematics, with the aim of promoting math's importance and encouraging America's next generation of technology innovators.
About Akamai
As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.
Contacts:
Chris Nicholson
Akamai Media Relations
617-444-2987
cnichols@akamai.com
Noelle Faris
The Akamai Foundation
617-444-4676
nfaris@akamai.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-establishes-50-million-endowment-to-support-mathematics-programs-in-stem-education-300628553.html
SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Share this article