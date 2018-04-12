Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education

"The Akamai Foundation is fueled by our belief in the amazing possibilities that mathematics and other STEM-related fields can bring to our future," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder of Akamai, and a director of the foundation. "I believe that Akamai can make a difference in increasing opportunities in the technology workforce by supporting compelling and thoughtful initiatives within the communities where we work and live."

The Akamai Foundation has provided more than $5 million in contributions to local and national mathematics education programs, including the presentation of annual scholarships to the top high school math students competing in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions. Akamai's $50 million commitment will enable the Akamai Foundation to expand its reach to provide assistance in areas around the world where Akamai has offices.

The Akamai Foundation is pleased to partner with the following programs in 2018 and looks to expand its list of partnerships globally beyond 2019:

BEAM, a project of the Art of Problem Solving Initiative, Inc.

Center for Excellence in Education, RSI Program

Costa Rica Children's Museum

Girls Who Code

Mathematical Association of America

Math Prize for Girls

Museum of Science, Boston - Mentoring Night for Women and Girls in STEM

Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions to be considered for 2019 will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

The Akamai Foundation is a core tenet of Akamai's overarching commitment to corporate responsibility. The company has a long history of supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry through initiatives such as Akamai Technical Academy and Girls Who Code; providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally; enabling volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates; and promoting environmental sustainability through investments in alternative energy.

