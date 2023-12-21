Akamai Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

21 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET
STEM education grants for early learner (K-12) and 'Empower' grants for college, technology career pathways, and entrepreneurship
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Foundation, a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2023 global STEM education grants.
The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics, and diversifying the technology ecosystem. Grants focus on digital inclusion and equal access to quality STEM education, with supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry.
The Akamai Foundation offers two distinct grant programs: early learner (K-12) STEM grants and 'Empower' grants. Empower is an invite-only program that broadens the Foundation's traditional giving to create opportunities for increased representation in the technology industry. The grants support later stages of the talent pipeline, such as underrepresented populations in college, technology career pathways, and entrepreneurship. Empower grants are higher threshold grants ranging from $50,000-100,000. The 2023 early learner (K-12) STEM grants and Empower grants total $2 million.
2023 Empower grants are given to organizations dedicated to diversifying the technology industry and focusing on cybersecurity education and training. These grant partners include Digital Promise, Women Who Code, Inc. and NPower Inc.
"The Akamai Foundation is pleased to announce its 2023 grant recipients," said Kara DiGiacomo, corporate philanthropy director, Akamai Technologies, and executive director, Akamai Foundation. "In addition to the core early learner funding, the Foundation has focused on partnering with established national and global programs that address diversifying the technology ecosystem, digital training and technology careers for underrepresented communities."
The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following Empower grant program impact leaders:
FFWD, Global
Digital Promise, Global
Women Who Code, Inc., Global
Hack the Hood, National (US)
Hidden Genius Project, National (US)
Northeastern University, National (US)
NPower Inc., National (US)
Per Scholas Inc., National (US)
Resilient Coders, National (US)
UNCF (United Negro College Fund), National (US)
The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following early learner (K-12) grant programs and build upon community relationships where Akamai employees live and work:
Costa Rica
Rocket Girls
Funda Vida Foundation
India
American India Foundation
Israel
Amitim Lemada Israeli's Children's Fund
Unitaf
Japan
Japan Mathematical Olympiad
Young Astronaut Program
Poland
Children's University in the Classroom Foundation
Digital Citizenship Institute
Katalyst Education Foundation
Mamo Pracuj Foundation
Malopoloski Children's University Foundation
United Kingdom
Stemette Explore
KORI Youth Charity - STEM Career Lab
United States Early Learners
Center for Excellence in Education, National
Mathematical Association of America Incorporated, National
Scientific Adventures for Girls, California
Streetcode Academy, California
Techbridge Girls, California
Codeart Inc, Florida
Girl Scout Council of Tropical Florida, Inc., Florida
Magnet Educational Choice Association Inc. Florida
IT Women Foundation, Inc., Florida
Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta, Georgia
Science Engineering and Mathematics Link, Georgia
Bmore Empowered, Inc., Maryland
Integirls MD Inc., Maryland
National Cryptologic Foundation Inc., Maryland
Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Inc., Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Inc., Massachusetts
Youth Development Organization Inc. Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, Inc., Massachusetts
Breakthrough Greater Boston, Inc., Massachusetts
Brookview House, Inc., Massachusetts
Calculus Project, Massachusetts
Discovery Museums Inc, Massachusetts
Enroot Inc., Massachusetts
Innovators for Purpose, Massachusetts
Kids In Tech, Massachusetts
Latino STEM Alliance, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Massachusetts
Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation Inc., Massachusetts
Science and Engineering Education Development (SEED), Massachusetts
Science Club for Girls, Inc., Massachusetts
Science from Scientists, Inc., Massachusetts
Science Journal for Kids, Massachusetts Waltham Boys and Girls Club, Inc., Massachusetts
Chicktech, Oregon
STEM from Dance, New York
Tech Kids Unlimited, New York
Aspire Afterschool Learning, Virginia
Cornerstones, Inc, Virginia
Society for Science and the Public, Washington, DC
The 2024 grant proposal submission window will open in the first quarter of 2024. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.
About the Akamai Foundation
The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to equal access to STEM education with an emphasis on digital equity and inclusion and excellence in mathematics.
The Akamai Foundation serves as a catalyst for change and is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in early learner stages, such as grades K-12, while exploring additional impact opportunities to diversify the technology talent pipeline. The Foundation's reach is global through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.
For more information, view the 2022 Foundation Annual Report.
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn.
