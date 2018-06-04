Akamai Foundation To Award Top High School Math Students With $45,000 In College Scholarships

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by promoting the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. The Foundation will present Akamai Scholarships to the top five winners of this year's competition, the most prestigious math competition for high school students. These top five scorers are among the most talented young mathematicians.

Michael Ren took first place and will be awarded an Akamai Scholarship in the amount of $20,000.

Thomas Guo tied for second place and will be awarded an Akamai Scholarship in the amount of $6,250.

Vincent Huang tied for second place and will be awarded an Akamai Scholarship in the amount of $6,250.

Joshua Lee tied for second place and will be awarded an Akamai Scholarship in the amount of $6,250.

Mihir Singhal tied for second place and will be awarded an Akamai Scholarship in the amount of $6,250.

Three hundred thousand students participated in the MAA American Mathematics Competitions, organized by the Mathematical Association of America, culminating in the 47th Annual United States of America Mathematical Olympiad. The USAMO provides a means of identifying and encouraging the most creative mathematics students in North America with a six-question, nine-hour essay/proof examination conducted over two days.

The ceremony also honored the members of the U.S. team that competed in the 7th Annual European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad in Italy this April. The team, which is organized and trained by the MAA American Mathematics Competitions, took second place in the international competition against teams from 52 countries.

"Excellence in mathematics and innovation has always been, and continues to be, at the heart of our mission," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder of Akamai, and a director of the Foundation. "We congratulate these winners, as well as all of the participants in this year's competition. I am proud that the Akamai Foundation is able to recognize their success and support their pursuit of achieving excellence in mathematics."

"The Akamai Foundation's support is invaluable to the MAA American Mathematics Competitions," said Michael Pearson, executive director of the MAA. "With their support and example, the MAA is able to inspire not only the top math students but to engage thousands of students who will become leaders across diverse fields that use mathematics to build a better future."

About the MAA

The Mathematical Association of America is the world's largest community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts. We accelerate the understanding of our world through mathematics because mathematics drives society and shapes our lives. The MAA organizes the MAA American Mathematics Competitions to strengthen the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem solvers.

About the Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to excellence in mathematics, with the aim of promoting math's importance and encouraging America's next generation of technology innovators.

