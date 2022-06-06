Akamai Launches New Malware Protection for Uploaded Files

Edge-based solution detects and blocks malicious files uploaded to web apps and APIs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today unveiled Malware Protection, which shields web applications and APIs from malicious uploads. The solution expands Akamai's web application and API protection (WAAP), detecting and blocking malware at the edge, preventing it from reaching targeted systems where it can detonate and spread.

Malware Protection addresses the growing problem of malware embedded in files uploaded to web applications such as travel & hospitality, financial sites, customer portals and content management systems. The solution provides a modern approach to protection, inspecting files uploaded to applications and APIs on the Akamai Intelligent Edge network, detecting and blocking malware at the edge.

Because the malware scanning engine is hosted completely on the Akamai Intelligent Edge, there is nothing for customers to install and no changes in application code are required. This makes it easier to deploy and maintain than alternative approaches, such as Internet Content Adaptation Protocol (ICAP)-integrated solutions. Because malware is blocked at the edge, Malware Protection also provides a better security outcome, isolating threats from targeted origins.

"Business processes across a variety of industries have shifted to web applications and users are uploading far more files than before," said Patrick Sullivan, CTO, Security Strategy for Akamai. "With Malware Protection, Akamai is helping customers to easily reduce risk resulting from files uploaded via Web Apps right at the Edge.. This addresses a growing concern among Akamai customers and provides added assurance that their online assets are protected."

