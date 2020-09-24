Akamai Named a Leader in Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation. Forrester evaluated 15 vendors and their Zero Trust security platforms based on 19 criteria, ranking their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Akamai received the highest scores possible in the criteria of network security, workload security, APIs, ZTX advocacy, and market approach.

According to Forrester, "... Akamai truly believes in the tenets and implementation of Zero Trust for its customers and for itself. This should be a key point for potential clients — the company is seriously engaged in the same endeavors that they will be undertaking as part of their Zero Trust journey. Coupled with this fervent belief is the power the Akamai platform provides. From DDoS capabilities that have notably defended massive multi-terabyte DDoS attacks to MFA and access controls that are a lynchpin for organizational Zero Trust, Akamai has it."

The report states, "Akamai Technologies is a true believer and provider of Zero Trust, and it shows. From its CEO all the way to its newest employee..."

Akamai's Zero Trust offerings are designed to provide the adaptability and security controls that enterprises need to secure their workforce, regardless of where the users are connecting from, with data protection offering granular application management and end-to-end security. Akamai's Zero Trust solutions enable enterprises to inspect all traffic, identify users and compromised devices, and detonate malware in a cloud sandbox. Akamai's Zero Trust framework also provides easy-to-use tools to help enterprises achieve a higher security posture without compromising user experience.

"At Akamai, our goal is to protect enterprise users, applications, and data, and to provide smarter workforce security controls by offering a Zero Trust security model," said Robert Blumofe, Executive Vice President, Platform & General Manager, Enterprise Division at Akamai. "Akamai entered the current remote work environment in a strong, secure business continuity posture because our adoption of our own Zero Trust infrastructure gives us — and our customers — the ability to turn the internet into the corporate network, and every office into a hotspot, which we believe is reflected in our position as a Leader in this evaluation."

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation is available for download at akamai.com/forresterwave-zero-trust2020 . For additional information regarding Akamai's approach to Zero Trust, visit akamai.com/zerotrust .

