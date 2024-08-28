Akamai Named a Microsegmentation Leader

Report states: "We're living in the golden age of microsegmentation"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report . Forrester evaluated 11 total vendors in the microsegmentation space based on 23 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence. Akamai received the highest scores possible in flow and asset discovery, policy management, ZTNA integration, incident response, pricing flexibility and transparency, supporting services and offerings, revenue, and number of customers criteria.

The report notes, "Today's solutions can quickly tighten your security posture by blocking risky ports and applying other broad horizontal security policies."

Forrester writes that "Akamai Guardicore shows off true innovation with ZTNA integration and multifactor." The report goes on to state that "Akamai Guardicore was a Leader in the previous Forrester Wave on microsegmentation as well. Since then, the vendor has released a steady stream of microsegmentation-related innovations like multifactor segmentation, as well as integrations with the parent company's ZTNA solution, DNS firewall, and threat intelligence (Akamai Hunt)."

The Akamai Guardicore Platform simply and efficiently enables Zero Trust through a single agent that fully integrates microsegmentation, ZTNA, multi-factor authentication, DNS firewall, and threat hunting. Furthermore, Akamai updated the microsegmentation component with a host of improvements designed to streamline workflows and enhance security postures, including new AI-powered features designed to simplify the user experience. These include multi-factor segmentation that recognizes authentication checks as part of microsegmentation rules, essential policy that enables quick implementation of researched and best practice–based policies, and integration of worksites to allow scoped delegation.

"For us, being recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave is a testament to our commitment to our customers, and validates the hard work and dedication of our team," said Pavel Gurvich, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. "We are honored to be acknowledged as a leader in this evaluation and remain committed to keep pushing the boundaries to help our customers achieve their goals."

