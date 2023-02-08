Akamai Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience With the Product or Service

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Customers' Choice in the January 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner® defines cloud web application and API protection platforms as those that, "mitigate a broad range of runtime attacks, notably the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) top 10 for web application threats, automated threats and specialized attacks on APIs. Cloud WAAPs are cloud-delivered services that primarily protect public-facing web applications and APIs."

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

"Akamai's mission is to protect our customers and their entire web application footprint against an expanding range of threats with leading capabilities in App & API protection, Adaptive Security Engine, DDoS protection, bot management and more," said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & General Manager, Application Security at Akamai. "We are honored to be recognized by our customers as we continue to secure applications and protect business in a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Below are some testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

"I have been using Akamai API Protector for several months now and have been extremely impressed with its performance and capabilities." - Information Security Associate, Banking

"It's a very good security product fully integrated with other Akamai products in the suite." - IT, Manufacturing

"Akamai AAP is a fully-featured WAF, including web attack detection, ddos protection, bot management and api protection. In addition to the outstanding production, the service team is quite professional and quick in response." - Security Engineering, IT Services

"Powerful Security Engine With A Wide Configuration Range" - ICT Manager, Manufacturing

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn .

