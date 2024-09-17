Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the 'IDC MarketScape: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) 2024 Vendor Assessment'

Report Cites Akamai's Breadth of Security, Availability and Compliance Requirements for Modern Digital Businesses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US51795524, September 2024). The IDC MarketScape noted, "Overall, the Akamai WAAP solution addresses a breadth of security, availability, integrity, and compliance requirements for large scale, modern digital businesses."

"Akamai offers a robust set of delivery, performance, and security capabilities, integrated to be implemented as one coherent service," said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access & Protection. "Akamai licenses advanced and specialized capabilities as optional add-ons. The strategy allows businesses to invest in the tailored solution that best meets their security and delivery needs."

WAAP is a converged security solution with WAF at its core, combining multiple functions into a unified security platform including WAF, bot management, API security, DDoS mitigation, and other security technologies.

"Organizations increasingly depend on applications and APIs to power business, enhance revenue and provide customer satisfaction," said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. "This requires the ability to quickly identify vulnerabilities and mitigate threats across the most complicated web and API architectures. We are therefore pleased to be named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for WAAP and to be recognized for our capabilities around security, availability and compliance requirements."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X , formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn .

