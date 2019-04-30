Akamai Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $707 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 27% year-over-year and 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.65, up 110% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.10, up 39% year-over-year

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Apr 30, 2019, 16:03 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We are pleased with our excellent start for the year, with revenue, margins and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "The outperformance was driven by the continued very strong growth of our security business, very strong traffic growth from our media business and our ability to improve efficiency while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $707 million, a 6% increase over first quarter 2018 revenue of $669 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

  • Web Division revenue was $376 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Media and Carrier Division revenue was $330 million, up 5% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

  • Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $190 million, up 27% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

  • Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $47 million, up 6% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $418 million, down 1% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $288 million, up 17% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

First quarter 2018 and 2019 items: First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by charges recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2019 or were not of the same magnitude: a $15 million restructuring charge and $23 million for legal settlements and non-recurring professional advisory fees associated with a non-routine stockholder matter.

First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were also benefited by $8 million, or $6 million net of tax and $0.04 per share, from a change in the estimated useful lives of some our network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiency. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $135 million, a 96% increase from first quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 19%, up 9 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $210 million, a 26% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 30%, up 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $107 million, a 99% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $181 million, a 33% increase from first quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.65 per diluted share, a 110% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 116% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*  Non-GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, a 39% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 42% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $299 million, a 17% increase from first quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the first quarter was 42%, up 4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $161 million, or 23% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $35 million in the first quarter of 2019 to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $70.89 per share. The Company had 164 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2019.

*  

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions


(1)

Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division


(2)

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories


(3)

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 1989658. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 1989658. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)

March 31,
2019 (1)

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

688,698

$

1,036,455

Marketable securities

429,932

855,650

Accounts receivable, net

529,346

479,889

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

170,442

163,360

Total current assets

1,818,418

2,535,354

Marketable securities

101,434

209,066

Property and equipment, net

951,259

910,618

Operating lease right-of-use assets

358,554


Acquired intangible assets, net

184,879

168,348

Goodwill

1,586,990

1,487,404

Deferred income tax assets

30,363

34,913

Other assets

150,865

116,067

Total assets

$

5,182,762

$

5,461,770

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

102,371

$

99,089

Accrued expenses

238,524

328,304

Deferred revenue

110,667

69,083

Convertible senior notes



686,552

Operating lease liabilities

101,545


Other current liabilities

16,599

27,681

Total current liabilities

569,706

1,210,709

Deferred revenue

6,482

4,557

Deferred income tax liabilities

19,396

19,624

Convertible senior notes

883,584

874,080

Operating lease liabilities

293,381


Other liabilities

126,996

160,940

Total liabilities

1,899,545

2,269,910

Total stockholders' equity

3,283,217

3,191,860

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,182,762

$

5,461,770


(1)

On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

Revenue

$

706,508

$

713,363

$

668,724

Costs and operating expenses:




Cost of revenue(1) (2)

240,743

243,927

234,825

Research and development(1)

66,141

60,342

65,065

Sales and marketing(1)

126,276

137,797

122,553

General and administrative(1) (2)

122,835

129,565

154,385

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,599

8,292

8,431

Restructuring charges

6,389

13,152

14,908

Total costs and operating expenses

571,983

593,075

600,167

Income from operations

134,525

120,288

68,557

Interest income

8,635

7,308

3,965

Interest expense

(12,116)

(14,582)

(4,850)

Other income, net

511

59

21

Income before provision for income taxes

131,555

113,073

67,693

Provision for income taxes

24,425

19,058

13,979

Net income

$

107,130

$

94,015

$

53,714






Net income per share:




Basic

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.32

Diluted

$

0.65

$

0.57

$

0.31






Shares used in per share calculations:




Basic

163,236

162,958

170,116

Diluted

164,787

164,540

172,004


(1)

Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2)

Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

107,130

$

94,015

$

53,714

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation and amortization

108,205

116,294

104,095

Stock-based compensation

45,305

44,998

44,686

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

8,982

(10,567)

(7,814)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

11,618

14,114

4,850

Restructuring-related software charges



2,122

2,818

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

(121)

2,718

4,379

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(43,766)

(16,834)

(18,419)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(13,029)

(2,048)

(4,927)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(85,366)

34,317

(31,312)

Deferred revenue

29,286

(24,846)

25,243

Other current liabilities

(9,473)

7,392

13,701

Other non-current assets and liabilities

2,079

24,480

996

Net cash provided by operating activities

160,850

286,155

192,010

Cash flows from investing activities:




Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired

(121,464)



(79)

Cash paid for equity method investment

(40,213)




Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use
software development costs

(142,429)

(117,334)

(113,075)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(10,625)

(91,611)

(73,352)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable
securities

548,037

380,034

75,736

Other non-current assets and liabilities

2,935

612

(715)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

236,241

171,701

(111,485)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of convertible senior notes

(690,000)




Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

19,774

10,111

22,738

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(38,639)

(12,160)

(29,714)

Repurchases of common stock

(34,872)

(124,075)

(19,785)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(1,558)



(3,900)

Net cash used in financing activities

(745,295)

(126,124)

(30,661)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,601

(1,316)

1,165

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(346,603)

330,416

51,029

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,036,987

706,571

314,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

690,384

$

1,036,987

$

365,458

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018 (1)

March 31,
2018 (1)

Web Division

$

376,275

$

386,268

$

353,250

Media and Carrier Division

330,233

327,095

315,474

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

713,363

$

668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:




Web Division

7

%

9

%

16

%

Media and Carrier Division

5

8

7

Total revenue

6

%

8

%

11

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates(2):




Web Division

9

%

10

%

13

%

Media and Carrier Division

7

9

4

Total revenue

8

%

10

%

9

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018 (3)

March 31,
2018 (3)

Cloud Security Solutions

$

190,093

$

184,769

$

150,076

CDN and other solutions

516,415

528,594

518,648

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

713,363

$

668,724






Revenue growth rates year-over-year:




Cloud Security Solutions

27

%

35

%

36

%

CDN and other solutions



1

6

Total revenue

6

%

8

%

11

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates(2):




Cloud Security Solutions

29

%

37

%

33

%

CDN and other solutions

2

2

3

Total revenue

8

%

10

%

9

%


(1)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

(2)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

(3)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

47,086

$

43,218

$

44,391

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

659,422

670,145

624,333

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

713,363

$

668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:




Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

6

%

(14)

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

6

10

14

Total revenue

6

%

8

%

11

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates(1):




Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

6

%

(14)

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

8

11

11

Total revenue

8

%

10

%

9

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

U.S.

$

418,200

$

434,231

$

423,339

International

288,308

279,132

245,385

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

713,363

$

668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:




U.S.

(1)

%

2

%

6

%

International

17

20

22

Total revenue

6

%

8

%

11

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates(1):




U.S.

(1)

%

2

%

6

%

International

24

23

14

Total revenue

8

%

10

%

9

%


(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

General and administrative expenses:




Payroll and related costs

$

49,651

$

43,001

$

51,894

Stock-based compensation

12,628

13,269

12,922

Depreciation and amortization

18,373

20,273

19,888

Facilities-related costs

21,023

22,216

21,795

Provision for doubtful accounts

800

1,079

521

Acquisition-related costs

451

896

1,143

Legal and stockholder matter costs





23,091

License of patent

(4,403)

(4,355)

(4,215)

Professional fees and other expenses

24,312

33,186

27,346

Total general and administrative expenses

$

122,835

$

129,565

$

154,385






General and administrative expenses–functional(1):




Global functions

$

49,468

$

47,547

$

55,653

As a percentage of revenue

7

%

7

%

8

%

Infrastructure

72,327

80,659

78,192

As a percentage of revenue

10

%

11

%

12

%

Other

1,040

1,359

20,540

Total general and administrative expenses

$

122,835

$

129,565

$

154,385

As a percentage of revenue

17

%

18

%

23

%






Stock-based compensation:




Cost of revenue

$

5,569

$

5,549

$

5,296

Research and development

12,057

11,350

10,509

Sales and marketing

15,051

14,830

15,959

General and administrative

12,628

13,269

12,922

Total stock-based compensation

$

45,305

$

44,998

$

44,686


(1)

Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal and stockholder matter costs and transformation costs.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except end of period statistics)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

Depreciation and amortization:




Network-related depreciation(1)

$

30,168

$

37,592

$

38,235

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization

41,257

42,440

31,668

Other depreciation and amortization

17,948

19,802

19,498

Depreciation of property and equipment

89,373

99,834

89,401

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization

8,095

7,175

5,569

Capitalized interest expense amortization

1,138

993

694

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,599

8,292

8,431

Total depreciation and amortization

$

108,205

$

116,294

$

104,095






Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest
expense(2)(3):




Purchases of property and equipment

$

80,335

$

74,262

$

26,597

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

49,485

50,920

49,257

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense

$

129,820

$

125,182

$

75,854






End of period statistics:




Number of employees

7,462

7,519

7,454


(1)

As of January 1, 2019, due to the software and hardware initiatives we have undertaken to manage our global network more efficiently, Akamai changed the estimated useful life of its network assets, primarily servers, from 4 years to 5 years. This prospective change decreased depreciation expense in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the comparative periods presented in 2018.

(2)

Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.

(3)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

Income from operations

$

134,525

$

120,288

$

68,557

GAAP operating margin

19

%

17

%

10

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,599

8,292

8,431

Stock-based compensation

45,305

44,998

44,686

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest
expense

9,233

8,168

6,263

Restructuring charges

6,389

13,152

14,908

Acquisition-related costs

451

896

1,143

Legal and stockholder matter costs





23,091

Transformation costs

4,191

5,178


Operating adjustments

75,168

80,684

98,522

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

209,693

$

200,972

$

167,079

Non-GAAP operating margin

30

%

28

%

25

%






Net income

$

107,130

$

94,015

$

53,714

Operating adjustments (from above)

75,168

80,684

98,522

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

11,618

14,114

4,850

Gain on investments

(690)




Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax
items

(12,304)

(12,959)

(21,283)

Non-GAAP net income

$

180,922

$

175,854

$

135,803

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.65

$

0.57

$

0.31

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.06

0.05

0.05

Stock-based compensation

0.27

0.27

0.25

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

0.06

0.05

0.04

Restructuring charges

0.04

0.08

0.09

Acquisition-related costs



0.01

0.01

Legal and stockholder matter costs





0.13

Transformation costs

0.03

0.03


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.07

0.09

0.03

Gain on investments






Income tax effect of abo