Akamai Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue of $707 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 27% year-over-year and 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
GAAP EPS of $0.65, up 110% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.10, up 39% year-over-year
Apr 30, 2019, 16:03 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
"We are pleased with our excellent start for the year, with revenue, margins and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "The outperformance was driven by the continued very strong growth of our security business, very strong traffic growth from our media business and our ability to improve efficiency while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."
Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:
Revenue: Revenue was $707 million, a 6% increase over first quarter 2018 revenue of $669 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Revenue by Division(1):
- Web Division revenue was $376 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Media and Carrier Division revenue was $330 million, up 5% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):
- Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $190 million, up 27% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):
- Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $47 million, up 6% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue by Geography:
- U.S. revenue was $418 million, down 1% year-over-year
- International revenue was $288 million, up 17% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
First quarter 2018 and 2019 items: First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by charges recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2019 or were not of the same magnitude: a $15 million restructuring charge and $23 million for legal settlements and non-recurring professional advisory fees associated with a non-routine stockholder matter.
First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were also benefited by $8 million, or $6 million net of tax and $0.04 per share, from a change in the estimated useful lives of some our network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiency. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.
Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $135 million, a 96% increase from first quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 19%, up 9 percentage points from the same period last year.
Non-GAAP income from operations* was $210 million, a 26% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 30%, up 5 percentage points from the same period last year.
Net income: GAAP net income was $107 million, a 99% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $181 million, a 33% increase from first quarter 2018.
EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.65 per diluted share, a 110% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 116% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, a 39% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 42% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $299 million, a 17% increase from first quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the first quarter was 42%, up 4 percentage points from the same period last year.
Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $161 million, or 23% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.
Share repurchases: Akamai spent $35 million in the first quarter of 2019 to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $70.89 per share. The Company had 164 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2019.
|
*
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions
|
(1)
|
Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division
|
(2)
|
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories
|
(3)
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix
Quarterly Conference Call
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
688,698
|
$
|
1,036,455
|
Marketable securities
|
429,932
|
855,650
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
529,346
|
479,889
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
170,442
|
163,360
|
Total current assets
|
1,818,418
|
2,535,354
|
Marketable securities
|
101,434
|
209,066
|
Property and equipment, net
|
951,259
|
910,618
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
358,554
|
—
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
184,879
|
168,348
|
Goodwill
|
1,586,990
|
1,487,404
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
30,363
|
34,913
|
Other assets
|
150,865
|
116,067
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,182,762
|
$
|
5,461,770
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
102,371
|
$
|
99,089
|
Accrued expenses
|
238,524
|
328,304
|
Deferred revenue
|
110,667
|
69,083
|
Convertible senior notes
|
—
|
686,552
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
101,545
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
16,599
|
27,681
|
Total current liabilities
|
569,706
|
1,210,709
|
Deferred revenue
|
6,482
|
4,557
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
19,396
|
19,624
|
Convertible senior notes
|
883,584
|
874,080
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
293,381
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
126,996
|
160,940
|
Total liabilities
|
1,899,545
|
2,269,910
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,283,217
|
3,191,860
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,182,762
|
$
|
5,461,770
|
(1)
|
On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Revenue
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
713,363
|
$
|
668,724
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue(1) (2)
|
240,743
|
243,927
|
234,825
|
Research and development(1)
|
66,141
|
60,342
|
65,065
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
126,276
|
137,797
|
122,553
|
General and administrative(1) (2)
|
122,835
|
129,565
|
154,385
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
9,599
|
8,292
|
8,431
|
Restructuring charges
|
6,389
|
13,152
|
14,908
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
571,983
|
593,075
|
600,167
|
Income from operations
|
134,525
|
120,288
|
68,557
|
Interest income
|
8,635
|
7,308
|
3,965
|
Interest expense
|
(12,116)
|
(14,582)
|
(4,850)
|
Other income, net
|
511
|
59
|
21
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
131,555
|
113,073
|
67,693
|
Provision for income taxes
|
24,425
|
19,058
|
13,979
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,130
|
$
|
94,015
|
$
|
53,714
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.32
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.31
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
163,236
|
162,958
|
170,116
|
Diluted
|
164,787
|
164,540
|
172,004
|
(1)
|
Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
|
(2)
|
Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,130
|
$
|
94,015
|
$
|
53,714
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
108,205
|
116,294
|
104,095
|
Stock-based compensation
|
45,305
|
44,998
|
44,686
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
8,982
|
(10,567)
|
(7,814)
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
11,618
|
14,114
|
4,850
|
Restructuring-related software charges
|
—
|
2,122
|
2,818
|
Other non-cash reconciling items, net
|
(121)
|
2,718
|
4,379
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(43,766)
|
(16,834)
|
(18,419)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(13,029)
|
(2,048)
|
(4,927)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(85,366)
|
34,317
|
(31,312)
|
Deferred revenue
|
29,286
|
(24,846)
|
25,243
|
Other current liabilities
|
(9,473)
|
7,392
|
13,701
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
2,079
|
24,480
|
996
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
160,850
|
286,155
|
192,010
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(121,464)
|
—
|
(79)
|
Cash paid for equity method investment
|
(40,213)
|
—
|
—
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use
|
(142,429)
|
(117,334)
|
(113,075)
|
Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities
|
(10,625)
|
(91,611)
|
(73,352)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable
|
548,037
|
380,034
|
75,736
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
2,935
|
612
|
(715)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
236,241
|
171,701
|
(111,485)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of convertible senior notes
|
(690,000)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans
|
19,774
|
10,111
|
22,738
|
Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards
|
(38,639)
|
(12,160)
|
(29,714)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(34,872)
|
(124,075)
|
(19,785)
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
(1,558)
|
—
|
(3,900)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(745,295)
|
(126,124)
|
(30,661)
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,601
|
(1,316)
|
1,165
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(346,603)
|
330,416
|
51,029
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
1,036,987
|
706,571
|
314,429
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
690,384
|
$
|
1,036,987
|
$
|
365,458
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Web Division
|
$
|
376,275
|
$
|
386,268
|
$
|
353,250
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
330,233
|
327,095
|
315,474
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
713,363
|
$
|
668,724
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Web Division
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
|
Web Division
|
9
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
7
|
9
|
4
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
$
|
190,093
|
$
|
184,769
|
$
|
150,076
|
CDN and other solutions
|
516,415
|
528,594
|
518,648
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
713,363
|
$
|
668,724
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
27
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
29
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
(1)
|
As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.
|
(2)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
(3)
|
As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
$
|
47,086
|
$
|
43,218
|
$
|
44,391
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
659,422
|
670,145
|
624,333
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
713,363
|
$
|
668,724
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
6
|
10
|
14
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
6
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
U.S.
|
$
|
418,200
|
$
|
434,231
|
$
|
423,339
|
International
|
288,308
|
279,132
|
245,385
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
706,508
|
$
|
713,363
|
$
|
668,724
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
U.S.
|
(1)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
International
|
17
|
20
|
22
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign
|
U.S.
|
(1)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
International
|
24
|
23
|
14
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
(1)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
General and administrative expenses:
|
Payroll and related costs
|
$
|
49,651
|
$
|
43,001
|
$
|
51,894
|
Stock-based compensation
|
12,628
|
13,269
|
12,922
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,373
|
20,273
|
19,888
|
Facilities-related costs
|
21,023
|
22,216
|
21,795
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
800
|
1,079
|
521
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
451
|
896
|
1,143
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
23,091
|
License of patent
|
(4,403)
|
(4,355)
|
(4,215)
|
Professional fees and other expenses
|
24,312
|
33,186
|
27,346
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
122,835
|
$
|
129,565
|
$
|
154,385
|
General and administrative expenses–functional(1):
|
Global functions
|
$
|
49,468
|
$
|
47,547
|
$
|
55,653
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Infrastructure
|
72,327
|
80,659
|
78,192
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
10
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Other
|
1,040
|
1,359
|
20,540
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
122,835
|
$
|
129,565
|
$
|
154,385
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
17
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
5,569
|
$
|
5,549
|
$
|
5,296
|
Research and development
|
12,057
|
11,350
|
10,509
|
Sales and marketing
|
15,051
|
14,830
|
15,959
|
General and administrative
|
12,628
|
13,269
|
12,922
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
45,305
|
$
|
44,998
|
$
|
44,686
|
(1)
|
Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal and stockholder matter costs and transformation costs.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except end of period statistics)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
Network-related depreciation(1)
|
$
|
30,168
|
$
|
37,592
|
$
|
38,235
|
Capitalized internal-use software development amortization
|
41,257
|
42,440
|
31,668
|
Other depreciation and amortization
|
17,948
|
19,802
|
19,498
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
89,373
|
99,834
|
89,401
|
Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization
|
8,095
|
7,175
|
5,569
|
Capitalized interest expense amortization
|
1,138
|
993
|
694
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
9,599
|
8,292
|
8,431
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
108,205
|
$
|
116,294
|
$
|
104,095
|
Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
$
|
80,335
|
$
|
74,262
|
$
|
26,597
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
49,485
|
50,920
|
49,257
|
Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense
|
$
|
129,820
|
$
|
125,182
|
$
|
75,854
|
End of period statistics:
|
Number of employees
|
7,462
|
7,519
|
7,454
|
(1)
|
As of January 1, 2019, due to the software and hardware initiatives we have undertaken to manage our global network more efficiently, Akamai changed the estimated useful life of its network assets, primarily servers, from 4 years to 5 years. This prospective change decreased depreciation expense in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the comparative periods presented in 2018.
|
(2)
|
Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.
|
(3)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
134,525
|
$
|
120,288
|
$
|
68,557
|
GAAP operating margin
|
19
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
9,599
|
8,292
|
8,431
|
Stock-based compensation
|
45,305
|
44,998
|
44,686
|
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest
|
9,233
|
8,168
|
6,263
|
Restructuring charges
|
6,389
|
13,152
|
14,908
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
451
|
896
|
1,143
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
23,091
|
Transformation costs
|
4,191
|
5,178
|
—
|
Operating adjustments
|
75,168
|
80,684
|
98,522
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
209,693
|
$
|
200,972
|
$
|
167,079
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
30
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,130
|
$
|
94,015
|
$
|
53,714
|
Operating adjustments (from above)
|
75,168
|
80,684
|
98,522
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
11,618
|
14,114
|
4,850
|
Gain on investments
|
(690)
|
—
|
—
|
Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax
|
(12,304)
|
(12,959)
|
(21,283)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
180,922
|
$
|
175,854
|
$
|
135,803
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.31
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.27
|
0.27
|
0.25
|
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
Restructuring charges
|
0.04
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
0.13
|
Transformation costs
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
—
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
0.03
|
Gain on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
Income tax effect of abo