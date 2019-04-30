Akamai Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We are pleased with our excellent start for the year, with revenue, margins and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "The outperformance was driven by the continued very strong growth of our security business, very strong traffic growth from our media business and our ability to improve efficiency while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $707 million, a 6% increase over first quarter 2018 revenue of $669 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

Web Division revenue was $376 million , up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $330 million , up 5% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $190 million , up 27% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $47 million , up 6% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 6% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $418 million , down 1% year-over-year

, down 1% year-over-year International revenue was $288 million , up 17% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

First quarter 2018 and 2019 items: First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by charges recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2019 or were not of the same magnitude: a $15 million restructuring charge and $23 million for legal settlements and non-recurring professional advisory fees associated with a non-routine stockholder matter.

First quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were also benefited by $8 million, or $6 million net of tax and $0.04 per share, from a change in the estimated useful lives of some our network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiency. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $135 million, a 96% increase from first quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 19%, up 9 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $210 million, a 26% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 30%, up 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $107 million, a 99% increase from first quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $181 million, a 33% increase from first quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.65 per diluted share, a 110% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 116% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, a 39% increase from first quarter 2018 and a 42% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $299 million, a 17% increase from first quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the first quarter was 42%, up 4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $161 million, or 23% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $35 million in the first quarter of 2019 to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $70.89 per share. The Company had 164 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2019.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions



(1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division



(2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories



(3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) March 31,

2019 (1)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 688,698



$ 1,036,455

Marketable securities 429,932



855,650

Accounts receivable, net 529,346



479,889

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,442



163,360

Total current assets 1,818,418



2,535,354

Marketable securities 101,434



209,066

Property and equipment, net 951,259



910,618

Operating lease right-of-use assets 358,554



—

Acquired intangible assets, net 184,879



168,348

Goodwill 1,586,990



1,487,404

Deferred income tax assets 30,363



34,913

Other assets 150,865



116,067

Total assets $ 5,182,762



$ 5,461,770

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 102,371



$ 99,089

Accrued expenses 238,524



328,304

Deferred revenue 110,667



69,083

Convertible senior notes —



686,552

Operating lease liabilities 101,545



—

Other current liabilities 16,599



27,681

Total current liabilities 569,706



1,210,709

Deferred revenue 6,482



4,557

Deferred income tax liabilities 19,396



19,624

Convertible senior notes 883,584



874,080

Operating lease liabilities 293,381



—

Other liabilities 126,996



160,940

Total liabilities 1,899,545



2,269,910

Total stockholders' equity 3,283,217



3,191,860

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,182,762



$ 5,461,770







(1) On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Revenue $ 706,508



$ 713,363



$ 668,724

Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of revenue(1) (2) 240,743



243,927



234,825

Research and development(1) 66,141



60,342



65,065

Sales and marketing(1) 126,276



137,797



122,553

General and administrative(1) (2) 122,835



129,565



154,385

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,599



8,292



8,431

Restructuring charges 6,389



13,152



14,908

Total costs and operating expenses 571,983



593,075



600,167

Income from operations 134,525



120,288



68,557

Interest income 8,635



7,308



3,965

Interest expense (12,116)



(14,582)



(4,850)

Other income, net 511



59



21

Income before provision for income taxes 131,555



113,073



67,693

Provision for income taxes 24,425



19,058



13,979

Net income $ 107,130



$ 94,015



$ 53,714













Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.32

Diluted $ 0.65



$ 0.57



$ 0.31













Shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 163,236



162,958



170,116

Diluted 164,787



164,540



172,004







(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 107,130



$ 94,015



$ 53,714

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization 108,205



116,294



104,095

Stock-based compensation 45,305



44,998



44,686

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 8,982



(10,567)



(7,814)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,618



14,114



4,850

Restructuring-related software charges —



2,122



2,818

Other non-cash reconciling items, net (121)



2,718



4,379

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (43,766)



(16,834)



(18,419)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,029)



(2,048)



(4,927)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (85,366)



34,317



(31,312)

Deferred revenue 29,286



(24,846)



25,243

Other current liabilities (9,473)



7,392



13,701

Other non-current assets and liabilities 2,079



24,480



996

Net cash provided by operating activities 160,850



286,155



192,010

Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (121,464)



—



(79)

Cash paid for equity method investment (40,213)



—



—

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (142,429)



(117,334)



(113,075)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (10,625)



(91,611)



(73,352)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable

securities 548,037



380,034



75,736

Other non-current assets and liabilities 2,935



612



(715)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 236,241



171,701



(111,485)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of convertible senior notes (690,000)



—



—

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 19,774



10,111



22,738

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (38,639)



(12,160)



(29,714)

Repurchases of common stock (34,872)



(124,075)



(19,785)

Other non-current assets and liabilities (1,558)



—



(3,900)

Net cash used in financing activities (745,295)



(126,124)



(30,661)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,601



(1,316)



1,165

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (346,603)



330,416



51,029

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,036,987



706,571



314,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 690,384



$ 1,036,987



$ 365,458



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 (1)

March 31,

2018 (1) Web Division $ 376,275



$ 386,268



$ 353,250

Media and Carrier Division 330,233



327,095



315,474

Total revenue $ 706,508



$ 713,363



$ 668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Web Division 7 %

9 %

16 % Media and Carrier Division 5



8



7

Total revenue 6 %

8 %

11 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(2):









Web Division 9 %

10 %

13 % Media and Carrier Division 7



9



4

Total revenue 8 %

10 %

9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 (3)

March 31,

2018 (3) Cloud Security Solutions $ 190,093



$ 184,769



$ 150,076

CDN and other solutions 516,415



528,594



518,648

Total revenue $ 706,508



$ 713,363



$ 668,724













Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Cloud Security Solutions 27 %

35 %

36 % CDN and other solutions —



1



6

Total revenue 6 %

8 %

11 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(2):









Cloud Security Solutions 29 %

37 %

33 % CDN and other solutions 2



2



3

Total revenue 8 %

10 %

9 %





(1) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 47,086



$ 43,218



$ 44,391

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 659,422



670,145



624,333

Total revenue $ 706,508



$ 713,363



$ 668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 6 %

(14) %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 6



10



14

Total revenue 6 %

8 %

11 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(1):









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 6 %

(14) %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 8



11



11

Total revenue 8 %

10 %

9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 U.S. $ 418,200



$ 434,231



$ 423,339

International 288,308



279,132



245,385

Total revenue $ 706,508



$ 713,363



$ 668,724

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









U.S. (1) %

2 %

6 % International 17



20



22

Total revenue 6 %

8 %

11 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(1):









U.S. (1) %

2 %

6 % International 24



23



14

Total revenue 8 %

10 %

9 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 General and administrative expenses:









Payroll and related costs $ 49,651



$ 43,001



$ 51,894

Stock-based compensation 12,628



13,269



12,922

Depreciation and amortization 18,373



20,273



19,888

Facilities-related costs 21,023



22,216



21,795

Provision for doubtful accounts 800



1,079



521

Acquisition-related costs 451



896



1,143

Legal and stockholder matter costs —



—



23,091

License of patent (4,403)



(4,355)



(4,215)

Professional fees and other expenses 24,312



33,186



27,346

Total general and administrative expenses $ 122,835



$ 129,565



$ 154,385













General and administrative expenses–functional(1):









Global functions $ 49,468



$ 47,547



$ 55,653

As a percentage of revenue 7 %

7 %

8 % Infrastructure 72,327



80,659



78,192

As a percentage of revenue 10 %

11 %

12 % Other 1,040



1,359



20,540

Total general and administrative expenses $ 122,835



$ 129,565



$ 154,385

As a percentage of revenue 17 %

18 %

23 %











Stock-based compensation:









Cost of revenue $ 5,569



$ 5,549



$ 5,296

Research and development 12,057



11,350



10,509

Sales and marketing 15,051



14,830



15,959

General and administrative 12,628



13,269



12,922

Total stock-based compensation $ 45,305



$ 44,998



$ 44,686







(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal and stockholder matter costs and transformation costs.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Depreciation and amortization:









Network-related depreciation(1) $ 30,168



$ 37,592



$ 38,235

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 41,257



42,440



31,668

Other depreciation and amortization 17,948



19,802



19,498

Depreciation of property and equipment 89,373



99,834



89,401

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization 8,095



7,175



5,569

Capitalized interest expense amortization 1,138



993



694

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,599



8,292



8,431

Total depreciation and amortization $ 108,205



$ 116,294



$ 104,095













Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense(2)(3):









Purchases of property and equipment $ 80,335



$ 74,262



$ 26,597

Capitalized internal-use software development costs 49,485



50,920



49,257

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 129,820



$ 125,182



$ 75,854













End of period statistics:









Number of employees 7,462



7,519



7,454







(1) As of January 1, 2019, due to the software and hardware initiatives we have undertaken to manage our global network more efficiently, Akamai changed the estimated useful life of its network assets, primarily servers, from 4 years to 5 years. This prospective change decreased depreciation expense in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the comparative periods presented in 2018. (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Income from operations $ 134,525



$ 120,288



$ 68,557

GAAP operating margin 19 %

17 %

10 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,599



8,292



8,431

Stock-based compensation 45,305



44,998



44,686

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest

expense 9,233



8,168



6,263

Restructuring charges 6,389



13,152



14,908

Acquisition-related costs 451



896



1,143

Legal and stockholder matter costs —



—



23,091

Transformation costs 4,191



5,178



—

Operating adjustments 75,168



80,684



98,522

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 209,693



$ 200,972



$ 167,079

Non-GAAP operating margin 30 %

28 %

25 %











Net income $ 107,130



$ 94,015



$ 53,714

Operating adjustments (from above) 75,168



80,684



98,522

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,618



14,114



4,850

Gain on investments (690)



—



—

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (12,304)



(12,959)



(21,283)

Non-GAAP net income $ 180,922



$ 175,854



$ 135,803

