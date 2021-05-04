Akamai Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our excellent start in 2021, with revenue, margins and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to capitalize on the substantial opportunities for our business, as demonstrated by the very strong growth of our security and edge applications solutions and strong traffic growth on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Revenue: Revenue was $843 million, a 10% increase over first quarter 2020 revenue of $764 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Product Group:

Security Technology Group revenue was $310 million , up 29% year-over-year and up 27% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 29% year-over-year and up 27% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Edge Technology Group revenue was $532 million , up 2% year-over-year and flat when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $463 million , up 8% year-over-year

, up 8% year-over-year International revenue was $380 million , up 13% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $182 million, a 20% increase from first quarter 2020. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 22%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $264 million, a 15% increase from first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 31%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $156 million, a 26% increase from first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income* was $228 million, a 16% increase from first quarter 2020.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.94 per diluted share, a 25% increase from first quarter 2020 and an 18% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.38 per diluted share, a 15% increase from first quarter 2020 and an 11% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $375 million, a 15% increase from first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the first quarter was 45%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $250 million, or 30% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $58 million in the first quarter of 2021 to repurchase 0.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $98.39 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 6557299. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 6557299. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 456,799



$ 352,917

Marketable securities 831,260



745,156

Accounts receivable, net 666,536



660,052

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,807



171,406

Total current assets 2,161,402



1,929,531

Marketable securities 1,165,573



1,398,802

Property and equipment, net 1,511,393



1,478,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets 825,944



793,945

Acquired intangible assets, net 227,436



234,724

Goodwill 1,682,093



1,674,371

Deferred income tax assets 103,433



106,918

Other assets 140,646



147,567

Total assets $ 7,817,920



$ 7,764,130

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 119,462



$ 118,546

Accrued expenses 309,894



380,468

Deferred revenue 102,525



76,600

Operating lease liabilities 156,656



154,801

Other current liabilities 26,594



27,755

Total current liabilities 715,131



758,170

Deferred revenue 4,076



5,262

Deferred income tax liabilities 35,115



37,458

Convertible senior notes 1,923,829



1,906,707

Operating lease liabilities 733,544



715,404

Other liabilities 84,862



89,833

Total liabilities 3,496,557



3,512,834

Total stockholders' equity 4,321,363



4,251,296

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,817,920



$ 7,764,130



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Revenue $ 842,708



$ 846,287



$ 764,302

Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of revenue(1) (2) 306,687



303,847



268,582

Research and development(1) 82,045



67,228



71,224

Sales and marketing(1) 116,354



140,401



123,786

General and administrative(1) (2) 136,715



162,453



127,361

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,427



10,894



10,434

Restructuring charge 7,116



26,847



10,585

Total costs and operating expenses 660,344



711,670



611,972

Income from operations 182,364



134,617



152,330

Interest income 4,578



6,270



7,043

Interest expense (17,834)



(17,342)



(17,205)

Other (expense) income, net (817)



5,415



(4,108)

Income before provision for income taxes 168,291



128,960



138,060

Provision for income taxes (11,898)



(4,158)



(14,292)

Loss from equity method investment (698)



(11,432)



(622)

Net income $ 155,695



$ 113,370



$ 123,146













Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.95



$ 0.70



$ 0.76

Diluted $ 0.94



$ 0.68



$ 0.75













Shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 163,061



162,798



161,992

Diluted 165,688



165,879



163,684







(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 155,695



$ 113,370



$ 123,146

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization 131,471



127,708



116,208

Stock-based compensation 54,305



50,510



47,493

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 1,764



(11,273)



(2,888)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,257



15,766



15,633

Other non-cash reconciling items, net 1,226



6,743



12,052

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (15,580)



(4,942)



(73,913)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (35,388)



(4,015)



(10,434)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (72,986)



(10,607)



(27,458)

Deferred revenue 25,439



(16,121)



26,989

Other current liabilities (716)



19,739



928

Other non-current assets and liabilities (11,694)



4,215



(4,513)

Net cash provided by operating activities 249,793



291,093



223,243

Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash (paid) received for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,638)



(128,105)



106

Cash paid for asset acquisition —



—



(36,376)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (164,719)



(167,445)



(215,429)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (90,279)



(629,323)



(389,779)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable

securities 234,149



296,838



530,816

Other non-current assets and liabilities 179



10,101



(76)

Net cash used in investing activities (36,308)



(617,934)



(110,738)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 21,410



13,963



19,546

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (63,946)



(12,529)



(50,835)

Repurchases of common stock (58,241)



(72,510)



(80,550)

Net cash used in financing activities (100,777)



(71,076)



(111,839)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,151)



7,400



(8,983)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 105,557



(390,517)



(8,317)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 353,466



743,983



394,146

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 459,023



$ 353,466



$ 385,829



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY PRODUCT GROUP (1)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Security Technology Group $ 310,219



$ 296,137



$ 240,300

Edge Technology Group 532,489



550,150



524,002

Total revenue $ 842,708



$ 846,287



$ 764,302

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Security Technology Group 29 %

24 %

26 % Edge Technology Group 2



3



1

Total revenue 10 %

10 %

8 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(2):









Security Technology Group 27 %

23 %

28 % Edge Technology Group —



2



2

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

9 %



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 U.S. $ 463,180



$ 467,456



$ 428,930

International 379,528



378,831



335,372

Total revenue $ 842,708



$ 846,287



$ 764,302

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









U.S. 8 %

5 %

3 % International 13



16



16

Total revenue 10 %

10 %

8 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









U.S. 8 %

5 %

3 % International 8



13



19

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

9 %





(1) Effective March 1, 2021, Akamai reorganized into two groups: the Security Technology Group and the Edge Technology Group, which both utilize the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform and its global sales organization. These groups are aligned with their product offerings. Revenue from the Security Technology Group was previously reported as revenue from Cloud Security Solutions, and revenue from the Edge Technology Group was previously reported as revenue from CDN and all other solutions. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS (1)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 59,191



$ 57,677



$ 44,702

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 783,517



788,610



719,600

Total revenue $ 842,708



$ 846,287



$ 764,302

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 32 %

11 %

(5) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 9



9



9

Total revenue 10 %

10 %

8 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates(2):









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 32 %

11 %

(5) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 7



8



10

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

9 %



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION (3)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 (4)

March 31,

2020 (4) Web Division $ 427,046



$ 434,068



$ 402,750

Media and Carrier Division 415,662



412,219



361,552

Total revenue $ 842,708



$ 846,287



$ 764,302

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Web Division 6 %

5 %

9 % Media and Carrier Division 15



15



8

Total revenue 10 %

10 %

8 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









Web Division 4 %

4 %

10 % Media and Carrier Division 13



14



8

Total revenue 8 %

8 %

9 %





(1) Revenue from large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) Prior to March 1, 2021, Akamai managed its business by division, which was a customer-focused reporting view that reflected revenue from customers that were managed by the division. Although Akamai no longer manages its business by division, the prior divisional view of revenue is provided for informational purposes. (4) As of January 1, 2021, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 General and administrative expenses:









Payroll and related costs $ 56,450



$ 51,759



$ 48,599

Stock-based compensation 16,362



14,834



13,957

Depreciation and amortization 20,909



21,189



20,465

Facilities-related costs 24,347



25,136



24,672

(Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts (260)



(584)



2,199

Acquisition-related costs 64



4,390



76

Endowment of Akamai Foundation —



20,000



—

Professional fees and other expenses 18,843



25,729



17,393

Total general and administrative expenses $ 136,715



$ 162,453



$ 127,361













General and administrative expenses–functional(1):









Global functions $ 55,799



$ 51,476



$ 47,866

As a percentage of revenue 7 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 81,109



87,172



77,220

As a percentage of revenue 10 %

10 %

10 % Other (193)



23,805



2,275

Total general and administrative expenses $ 136,715



$ 162,453



$ 127,361

As a percentage of revenue 16 %

19 %

17 %











Stock-based compensation:









Cost of revenue $ 7,096



$ 6,455



$ 5,736

Research and development 18,369



12,519



12,065

Sales and marketing 12,478



16,702



15,735

General and administrative 16,362



14,834



13,957

Total stock-based compensation $ 54,305



$ 50,510



$ 47,493







(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal settlements and the endowments of the Akamai Foundation.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Depreciation and amortization:









Network-related depreciation $ 51,896



$ 48,824



$ 36,397

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 39,223



38,682



40,769

Other depreciation and amortization 20,365



20,662



20,019

Depreciation of property and equipment 111,484



108,168



97,185

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization(1) 7,693



7,737



7,631

Capitalized interest expense amortization(1) 867



909



958

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,427



10,894



10,434

Total depreciation and amortization $ 131,471



$ 127,708



$ 116,208













Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense(2)(3):









Purchases of property and equipment $ 94,998



$ 138,140



$ 84,799

Capitalized internal-use software development costs 55,065



56,634



50,909

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense $ 150,063



$ 194,774



$ 135,708













End of period statistics:









Number of employees 8,300



8,368



7,742







(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Income from operations $ 182,364



$ 134,617



$ 152,330

GAAP operating margin 22 %

16 %

20 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,427



10,894



10,434

Stock-based compensation 54,305



50,510



47,493

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 8,598



8,662



8,589

Restructuring charge 7,116



26,847



10,585

Acquisition-related costs 64



4,390



76

Endowment of Akamai Foundation —



20,000



—

Operating adjustments 81,510



121,303



77,177

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 263,874



$ 255,920



$ 229,507

Non-GAAP operating margin 31 %

30 %

30 %











Net income $ 155,695



$ 113,370



$ 123,146

Operating adjustments (from above) 81,510



121,303



77,177

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,257



15,766



15,633

Gain on investments —



(7,228)



—

Loss from equity method investment 698



11,432



622

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

ax items (26,346)



(34,799)



(20,445)

Non-GAAP net income $ 227,814



$ 219,844



$ 196,133





AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 0.68



$ 0.75

Adjustments to net income:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.07



0.07



0.06

Stock-based compensation 0.33



0.30



0.29

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 0.05



0.05



0.05

Restructuring charge 0.04



0.16



0.06

Acquisition-related costs —



0.03



—

Endowment of Akamai Foundation —



0.12



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.10



0.10



0.10

Gain on investments —



(0.04)



—

Loss from equity method investment —



0.07



—

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (0.16)



(0.21)



(0.12)

Adjustment for shares(1) 0.01



—



—

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.38



$ 1.33



$ 1.20













Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 165,688



165,879



163,684

Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions(1) (954)



(1,105)



—

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations(1) 164,734



164,774



163,684







(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Net income $ 155,695



$ 113,370



$ 123,146

Interest income (4,578)



(6,270)



(7,043)

Provision for income taxes 11,898



4,158



14,292

Depreciation and amortization 111,484



108,168



97,185

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 8,598



8,662



8,589

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,427



10,894



10,434

Stock-based compensation 54,305



50,510



47,493

Restructuring charge 7,116



26,847



10,585

Acquisition-related costs 64



4,390



76

Endowment of Akamai Foundation —



20,000



—

Interest expense 17,834



17,342



17,205

Gain on investments —



(7,228)



—

Loss from equity method investment 698



11,432



622

Other expense, net 817



1,813



4,108

Adjusted EBITDA $ 375,358



$ 364,088



$ 326,692

Adjusted EBITDA margin 45 %

43 %

43 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.

– Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations. Endowment of Akamai Foundation – Akamai has incurred expenses to endow the Akamai Foundation, a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting math and science education. Akamai's first endowment was in 2018 to enable a permanent endowment for the Akamai Foundation to allow it to expand its reach. In the fourth quarter of 2020 Akamai supplemented the endowment to enable specific initiatives to increase diversity in the technology industry. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these infrequent and nearly one-time expenses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai has incurred expenses to endow the Akamai Foundation, a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting math and science education. Akamai's first endowment was in 2018 to enable a permanent endowment for the Akamai Foundation to allow it to expand its reach. In the fourth quarter of 2020 Akamai supplemented the endowment to enable specific initiatives to increase diversity in the technology industry. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these infrequent and nearly one-time expenses are not representative of its core business operations. Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure to realize the expected benefits from our announced reorganization; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on such call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice

Media Relations

Akamai Technologies

646-320-4107

[email protected]

Tom Barth

Investor Relations

Akamai Technologies

617-274-7130

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akamai.com

