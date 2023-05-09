AKAMAI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

First quarter revenue of $916 million, up 1% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 57% of total revenue in the first quarter and grew 13% year-over-year and 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.62, down 24% year-over-year and down 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.40, up 1% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Guidance raised for full-year revenue and non-GAAP net income per diluted share*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Akamai had a strong start to 2023, with both revenue and earnings above our expectations," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "We reached a significant milestone during the first quarter when, for the first time in Akamai's 25-year history, security became our largest revenue stream. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving efficiency and profitability as we focus investment in areas with the strongest potential for future growth."

Akamai delivered the following results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue was $916 million, a 1% increase over first quarter 2022 revenue of $904 million and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $406 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Delivery revenue was $394 million , down 11% year-over-year and down 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 11% year-over-year and down 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Compute revenue was $116 million , up 49% year-over-year and up 51% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $474 million , down 1% year-over-year

, down 1% year-over-year International revenue was $442 million , up 5% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $127 million, a 27% decrease from first quarter 2022. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 14%, down 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $264 million, a 2% decrease from first quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 29%, down 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $97 million, a 27% decrease from first quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income* was $218 million, a 3% decrease from first quarter 2022.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.62, a 24% decrease from first quarter 2022 and a 18% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.40, a 1% increase from first quarter 2022 and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $376 million, a 4% decrease from first quarter 2022.

Restructuring charge: The Company recorded a $45 million restructuring charge in the first quarter of 2023. This charge primarily related to severance costs in connection with a workforce reduction to enable prioritization of investments in the fastest growing areas of the business. In addition, the Company continues to record facility-related charges as it reduces its real estate footprint due to its flexible workspace strategy.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $233 million, or 25% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $349 million in the first quarter of 2023 to repurchase 4.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $76.52 per share. The Company had 153 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 923

$ 937

$ 3,740

$ 3,785 Non-GAAP operating margin* 28.5 %

28.5 %

28.0 %

29.0 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $ 1.38

$ 1.42

$ 5.69

$ 5.84 Non-GAAP tax rate* 17.5 %

18.0 %

17.5 %

18.0 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions) 153

153

153

153 Capex as a percentage of revenue* 21.0 %

22.0 %

18.5 %

19.0 %

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,800

$ 542,337 Marketable securities 453,113

562,979 Accounts receivable, net 705,817

679,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239,981

185,040 Total current assets 1,697,711

1,969,562 Marketable securities 298,699

320,531 Property and equipment, net 1,654,608

1,540,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 850,282

813,372 Acquired intangible assets, net 432,233

441,716 Goodwill 2,781,859

2,763,838 Deferred income tax assets 334,733

337,677 Other assets 133,208

116,522 Total assets $ 8,183,333

$ 8,303,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 202,129

$ 145,420 Accrued expenses 256,924

367,017 Deferred revenue 140,927

105,109 Operating lease liabilities 205,055

196,094 Other current liabilities 31,218

5,228 Total current liabilities 836,253

818,868 Deferred revenue 23,754

22,117 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,439

18,400 Convertible senior notes 2,286,369

2,285,258 Operating lease liabilities 735,808

693,265 Other liabilities 109,369

105,305 Total liabilities 4,011,992

3,943,213 Total stockholders' equity 4,171,341

4,360,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,183,333

$ 8,303,400

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2022 (3) Revenue $ 915,698

$ 927,779

$ 903,647 Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of revenue (1) (2) 361,316

357,968

332,752 Research and development (1) 91,863

105,382

99,935 Sales and marketing (1) 129,107

129,090

122,719 General and administrative (1) (2) 146,139

150,300

153,262 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,912

16,993

13,644 Restructuring charge 44,723

571

8,016 Total costs and operating expenses 789,060

760,304

730,328 Income from operations 126,638

167,475

173,319 Interest and marketable securities income (loss), net 5,292

5,018

(211) Interest expense (2,681)

(2,684)

(2,695) Other expense, net (2,363)

(1,409)

(9,565) Income before provision for income taxes 126,886

168,400

160,848 Provision for income taxes (29,780)

(39,638)

(19,837) Loss from equity method investment —

—

(7,635) Net income $ 97,106

$ 128,762

$ 133,376











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.82

$ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.82

$ 0.82











Shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 155,637

157,109

160,494 Diluted 156,135

157,451

163,637





(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures) (3) Provision for income taxes, net income and basic and diluted net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2022 (1) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 97,106

$ 128,762

$ 133,376 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 135,457

148,570

142,595 Stock-based compensation 61,883

58,374

56,227 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 4,925

(22,368)

(27,792) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,098

1,099

1,119 (Gain) loss on investments (174)

—

16,536 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 21,602

5,969

12,598 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (25,251)

(48,063)

(39,198) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26,009)

22,746

(64,695) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (97,263)

38,228

(66,938) Deferred revenue 36,449

(6,790)

55,394 Other current liabilities 25,834

(1,510)

(1,441) Other non-current assets and liabilities (2,158)

16,481

4,670 Net cash provided by operating activities 233,499

341,498

222,451 Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (20,070)

—

(872,099) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (222,245)

(110,788)

(131,359) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (134,191)

(17,975)

— Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 276,886

36,225

691,802 Other, net (20,268)

(2,119)

(5,242) Net cash used in investing activities (119,888)

(94,657)

(316,898) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility —

—

75,000 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 21,257

10,473

21,941 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (29,894)

(10,580)

(54,819) Repurchases of common stock (348,600)

(177,741)

(102,853) Other, net (52)

(112)

(104) Net cash used in financing activities (357,289)

(177,960)

(60,835) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,297

14,319

(1,462) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (241,381)

83,200

(156,744) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 543,022

459,822

537,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 301,641

$ 543,022

$ 381,007





(1) Net income and benefit for deferred income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Security $ 405,552

$ 400,201

$ 381,567 Delivery 394,384

415,183

444,148 Compute 115,762

112,395

77,932 Total revenue $ 915,698

$ 927,779

$ 903,647 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Security 6 %

10 %

23 % Delivery (11)

(12)

(6) Compute 49

61

32 Total revenue 1 %

2 %

7 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):









Security 9 %

14 %

26 % Delivery (9)

(8)

(4) Compute 51

65

35 Total revenue 4 %

6 %

9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 U.S. $ 473,833

$ 482,803

$ 481,007 International 441,865

444,976

422,640 Total revenue $ 915,698

$ 927,779

$ 903,647 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









U.S. (1) %

1 %

4 % International 5

4

11 Total revenue 1 %

2 %

7 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):









U.S. (1) %

1 %

4 % International 9

12

16 Total revenue 4 %

6 %

9 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 General and administrative expenses:









Payroll and related costs $ 57,690

$ 53,769

$ 53,317 Stock-based compensation 17,165

16,210

17,436 Depreciation and amortization 16,721

17,442

19,678 Facilities-related costs 23,989

23,981

26,579 (Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts (83)

4,046

1,288 Acquisition-related costs 4,703

2,767

10,616 Software and related service costs 13,871

13,445

11,024 Other expenses 12,083

18,640

13,324 Total general and administrative expenses $ 146,139

$ 150,300

$ 153,262











General and administrative expenses–functional (1): Global functions $ 56,950

$ 56,545

$ 56,131 As a percentage of revenue 6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 84,569

86,942

85,199 As a percentage of revenue 9 %

9 %

9 % Other 4,620

6,813

11,932 Total general and administrative expenses $ 146,139

$ 150,300

$ 153,262 As a percentage of revenue 16 %

16 %

17 %











Stock-based compensation:









Cost of revenue $ 9,329

$ 7,750

$ 6,233 Research and development 21,844

21,778

20,232 Sales and marketing 13,545

12,636

12,326 General and administrative 17,165

16,210

17,436 Total stock-based compensation $ 61,883

$ 58,374

$ 56,227





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility- and IT-related assets, software and related service costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Depreciation and amortization:









Network-related depreciation $ 52,176

$ 65,265

$ 61,386 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 43,477

41,816

40,650 Other depreciation and amortization 16,233

16,974

19,152 Depreciation of property and equipment 111,886

124,055

121,188 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 7,534

7,407

7,648 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 125

115

115 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,912

16,993

13,644 Total depreciation and amortization $ 135,457

$ 148,570

$ 142,595











Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense (2) (3):









Purchases of property and equipment $ 157,530

$ 93,547

$ 63,225 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 66,264

50,956

53,190 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and

interest expense $ 223,794

$ 144,503

$ 116,415 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 24 %

16 %

13 %











End of period statistics:









Number of employees 9,960

9,811

9,180





(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2022 (1) Income from operations $ 126,638

$ 167,475

$ 173,319 GAAP operating margin 14 %

18 %

19 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,912

16,993

13,644 Stock-based compensation 61,883

58,374

56,227 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 7,913

7,786

7,947 Restructuring charge 44,723

571

8,016 Acquisition-related costs 6,768

6,439

10,943 Operating adjustments 137,199

90,163

96,777 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 263,837

$ 257,638

$ 270,096 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 %

28 %

30 %











Net income $ 97,106

$ 128,762

$ 133,376 Operating adjustments (from above) 137,199

90,163

96,777 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,098

1,099

1,119 (Gain) loss on investments (174)

—

8,901 Loss from equity method investment —

—

7,635 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (16,915)

(3,579)

(23,013) Non-GAAP net income $ 218,314

$ 216,445

$ 224,795











GAAP tax rate 23 %

24 %

12 % Income tax-effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (5)

(7)

4 Non-GAAP tax rate 18 %

17 %

16 %





(1) Net income, income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items and GAAP tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2022 (1) GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.62

$ 0.82

$ 0.82 Adjustments to net income:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10

0.11

0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.40

0.37

0.34 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 0.05

0.05

0.05 Restructuring charge 0.29

—

0.05 Acquisition-related costs 0.04

0.04

0.07 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01 (Gain) loss on investments —

—

0.05 Loss from equity method investment —

—

0.05 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (0.11)

(0.02)

(0.14) Adjustment for shares (2) —

—

0.02 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.40

$ 1.37

$ 1.39











Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 156,135

157,451

163,637 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (2) —

—

(1,822) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (2) 156,135

157,451

161,815





(1) GAAP net income per diluted share and per share adjustment for income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022. (2) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During that period, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2022 (1) Net income $ 97,106

$ 128,762

$ 133,376 Net income margin 11 %

14 %

15 % Interest and marketable securities (income) loss, net (5,292)

(5,018)

211 Provision for income taxes 29,780

39,638

19,837 Depreciation and amortization 111,887

124,055

121,188 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 7,913

7,786

7,947 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,912

16,993

13,644 Stock-based compensation 61,883

58,374

56,227 Restructuring charge 44,723

571

8,016 Acquisition-related costs 6,768

6,439

10,943 Interest expense 2,681

2,684

2,695 (Gain) loss on investments (174)

—

8,901 Loss from equity method investment —

—

7,635 Other expense, net 2,537

1,409

664 Adjusted EBITDA $ 375,724

$ 381,693

$ 391,284 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 %

41 %

43 %





(1) Net income, net income margin and provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

