AKAMAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth quarter highlights

Revenue of $995 million , up 7% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 61% of total revenue in the fourth quarter and grew 18% year-over-year and 17% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.03 , up 26% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted shared* of $1.69 , up 23% year-over-year and up 22% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Full-year highlights

Revenue of $3.812 billion , up 5% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 60% of total revenue in 2023 and grew 17% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.52 , up 8% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share * of $6.20 , up 15% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

"Akamai's fourth quarter financial performance capped off an excellent year for the company highlighted by very strong profitability," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We were very pleased with our Security and Cloud Computing results in 2023 which now represent 60% of total revenue. Looking to 2024, we plan to continue driving profitability in delivery, expanding our market leading security offerings, and extending our cloud computing platform to the edge to provide customers with better performance at a lower cost."

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $995 million, a 7% increase over fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $928 million and a 7% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2023 was $3.812 billion compared to $3.617 billion for 2022, up 5% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $471 million , up 18% year-over-year and up 17% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2023 was $1.765 billion , up 14% year-over-year and up 15% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $471 million, up 18% year-over-year and up 17% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2023 was $1.765 billion, up 14% year-over-year and up 15% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Delivery revenue for the fourth quarter was $389 million, down 6% year-over-year and down 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Delivery revenue for 2023 was $1.542 billion, down 8% year-over-year and down 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Compute revenue for the fourth quarter was $135 million, up 20% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Compute revenue for 2023 was $504 million, up 24% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $516 million , up 7% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2023 was $1.969 billion , up 4% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $479 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2023 was $1.843 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $185 million, a 10% increase from fourth quarter 2022 income from operations of $167 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 19%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2023 was $637 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $676 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 17%, down 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $303 million, a 17% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP income from operations of $258 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 30%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2023 was $1.136 billion, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations of $1.033 billion. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $161 million, a 25% increase from fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income of $129 million. GAAP net income for 2023 was $548 million, a 5% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income of $524 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $263 million, a 21% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income of $216 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2023 was $960 million, a 12% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $858 million.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $1.03, a 26% increase from fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.82 and a 24% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 was $3.52, an 8% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.26 and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for the fourth quarter was $1.69, a 23% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.37 and a 22% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for 2023 was $6.20, a 15% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $5.37 and a 16% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $426 million, a 12% increase from fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $382 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2023 was $1.608 billion, a 5% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA of $1.530 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $389 million, or 39% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2023 was $1.348 billion, or 35% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $110.75 per share. For the full-year 2023, the Company spent $654 million to repurchase 7.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $83.83 per share. The Company had 151 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2024:



Three Months Ending

March 31, 2024

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 980

$ 1,000 Non-GAAP operating margin* 29 %

30 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $ 1.59

$ 1.64 Non-GAAP tax rate* 18.5 %

19.0 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions) 155

155 Capex as a percentage of revenue*(1) 15 %

15 %

The Company reports the following financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024, of which the revenue and earnings guidance has been adjusted to use a constant foreign currency exchange rate:



Year Ending

December 31, 2024

Low End

High End Revenue growth rates year-over-year*(2) 6 %

8 % Security revenue growth rates year-over-year*(2) 14 %

16 % Compute revenue growth rates year-over-year*(2) 20 %

20 % Non-GAAP operating margin*(2) 30 %

30 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share growth rates year-over-year*(2) 7 %

11 % Non-GAAP tax rate* 18.5 %

19.0 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions) 155

155 Capex as a percentage of revenue*(1) 15 %

15 %

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions (1) This guidance includes the capex* associated with the Gecko product launch in 2024 (2) This guidance has been calculated using the December 31, 2023 month end foreign currency exchange rates. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions.

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 5593330. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 489,468

$ 542,337 Marketable securities 374,971

562,979 Accounts receivable, net 724,302

679,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 216,114

185,040 Total current assets 1,804,855

1,969,562 Marketable securities 1,431,354

320,531 Property and equipment, net 1,825,944

1,540,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 908,634

813,372 Acquired intangible assets, net 536,143

441,716 Goodwill 2,850,470

2,763,838 Deferred income tax assets 418,297

337,677 Other assets 124,340

116,522 Total assets $ 9,900,037

$ 8,303,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 146,927

$ 145,420 Accrued expenses 352,181

367,017 Deferred revenue 107,544

105,109 Operating lease liabilities 222,944

196,094 Other current liabilities 6,442

5,228 Total current liabilities 836,038

818,868 Deferred revenue 23,006

22,117 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,622

18,400 Convertible senior notes 3,538,229

2,285,258 Operating lease liabilities 774,806

693,265 Other liabilities 106,181

105,305 Total liabilities 5,302,882

3,943,213 Total stockholders' equity 4,597,155

4,360,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,900,037

$ 8,303,400

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Revenue $ 995,017

$ 965,484

$ 927,779

$ 3,811,920

$ 3,616,654 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 393,397

383,075

357,968

1,511,063

1,383,819 Research and development (1) 109,202

105,942

105,382

406,048

391,434 Sales and marketing (1) 135,256

132,309

129,090

533,226

502,409 General and administrative (1) (2) 155,575

147,326

150,300

600,851

584,206 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 16,833

18,108

16,993

66,751

64,983 Restructuring (benefit) charge (32)

2,595

571

56,643

13,529 Total costs and operating expenses 810,231

789,355

760,304

3,174,582

2,940,380 Income from operations 184,786

176,129

167,475

637,338

676,274 Interest and marketable securities

income, net 23,981

11,412

5,018

45,194

3,258 Interest expense (6,884)

(4,987)

(2,684)

(17,709)

(11,096) Other expense, net (5,642)

(3,161)

(1,409)

(12,296)

(10,433) Income before provision for income taxes 196,241

179,393

168,400

652,527

658,003 Provision for income taxes (35,076)

(20,326)

(39,638)

(106,373)

(126,696) Gain (loss) from equity method

investment —

1,475

—

1,475

(7,635) Net income $ 161,165

$ 160,542

$ 128,762

$ 547,629

$ 523,672



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 0.82

$ 3.59

$ 3.29 Diluted $ 1.03

$ 1.04

$ 0.82

$ 3.52

$ 3.26



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 150,979

151,359

157,109

152,510

159,089 Diluted 157,024

154,976

157,451

155,397

160,467



(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 161,165

$ 160,542

$ 128,762

$ 547,629

$ 523,672 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 147,634

148,560

148,570

570,776

592,754 Stock-based compensation 92,123

87,017

58,374

328,467

217,185 Benefit for deferred income taxes (13,224)

(10,172)

(22,368)

(22,987)

(104,971) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,741

1,404

1,099

5,341

4,395 (Gain) loss on investments —

(110)

—

(311)

15,895 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 5,019

6,548

5,969

50,221

31,063 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (2,941)

(23,484)

(48,063)

(49,203)

(21,214) Prepaid expenses and other

current assets (2,623)

1,994

22,746

(18,726)

(20,125) Accounts payable and accrued

expenses 20,345

23,615

38,228

(39,825)

(26,499) Deferred revenue (24,098)

(12,905)

(6,790)

48

16,713 Other current liabilities (774)

(13,855)

(1,510)

1,516

(5,318) Other non-current assets and

liabilities 4,826

(9,718)

16,481

(24,507)

51,126 Net cash provided by operating

activities 389,193

359,436

341,498

1,348,439

1,274,676 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash received (paid) for business

acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

155

—

(106,171)

(872,091) Cash paid for asset acquisitions (84,637)

(36,348)

—

(120,985)

— Purchases of property and equipment

and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (133,887)

(197,619)

(110,788)

(730,040)

(458,302) Purchases of short- and long-term

marketable securities (277,053)

(1,050,016)

(17,975)

(1,461,890)

(17,975) Proceeds from sales, maturities and

redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 178,382

106,330

36,225

576,917

732,180 Other, net 1,362

13,335

(2,119)

(6,069)

(6,122) Net cash used in investing

activities (315,833)

(1,164,163)

(94,657)

(1,848,238)

(622,310)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under

revolving credit facility —

—

—

90,000

125,000 Repayment of borrowings under

revolving credit facility —

(20,000)

—

(90,000)

(125,000) Proceeds from the issuance of

convertible senior notes, net of issuance

costs —

1,247,388

—

1,247,388

— Proceeds from the issuance of warrants

related to convertible senior notes —

90,195

—

90,195

— Purchases of note hedges related to

convertible senior notes —

(236,555)

—

(236,555)

— Proceeds from the issuance of common

stock under stock plans 13,426

18,222

10,473

62,979

56,462 Employee taxes paid related to net

share settlement of stock awards (15,312)

(11,304)

(10,580)

(66,222)

(82,236) Repurchases of common stock (54,891)

(113,197)

(177,741)

(654,046)

(608,010) Other, net —

(104)

(112)

(360)

(393) Net cash (used in) provided by

financing activities (56,777)

974,645

(177,960)

443,379

(634,177) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,597

(7,019)

14,319

3,868

(12,918) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 28,180

162,899

83,200

(52,552)

5,271 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of period 462,290

299,391

459,822

543,022

537,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of period $ 490,470

$ 462,290

$ 543,022

$ 490,470

$ 543,022

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Security $ 470,977

$ 455,792

$ 400,201

$ 1,765,267

$ 1,541,941 Delivery 389,048

379,304

415,183

1,542,434

1,669,257 Compute 134,992

130,388

112,395

504,219

405,456 Total revenue $ 995,017

$ 965,484

$ 927,779

$ 3,811,920

$ 3,616,654 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 18 %

20 %

10 %

14 %

16 % Delivery (6)

(4)

(12)

(8)

(11) Compute 20

19

61

24

60 Total revenue 7 %

9 %

2 %

5 %

4 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















Security 17 %

19 %

14 %

15 %

20 % Delivery (7)

(4)

(8)

(7)

(8) Compute 20

19

65

25

64 Total revenue 7 %

9 %

6 %

6 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 U.S. $ 516,348

$ 498,536

$ 482,803

$ 1,968,779

$ 1,902,051 International 478,669

466,948

444,976

1,843,141

1,714,603 Total revenue $ 995,017

$ 965,484

$ 927,779

$ 3,811,920

$ 3,616,654 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 7 %

8 %

1 %

4 %

4 % International 8

11

4

7

6 Total revenue 7 %

9 %

2 %

5 %

4 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 7 %

8 %

1 %

4 %

4 % International 6

9

12

8

13 Total revenue 7 %

9 %

6 %

6 %

8 %



(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 53,735

$ 55,030

$ 53,769

$ 218,272

$ 213,772 Stock-based compensation 25,902

25,125

16,210

94,316

62,926 Depreciation and amortization 16,668

16,197

17,442

65,817

74,225 Facilities-related costs 21,384

21,805

23,981

90,061

103,473 Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 1,241

(1,500)

4,046

1,649

7,042 Acquisition-related costs 360

1,716

2,767

8,050

19,071 Software and related service costs 14,801

13,516

13,445

55,714

50,320 Other expenses 21,484

15,437

18,640

66,972

53,377 Total general and administrative

expenses $ 155,575

$ 147,326

$ 150,300

$ 600,851

$ 584,206



















General and administrative expenses–

functional (1):

















Global functions $ 66,558

$ 61,187

$ 56,545

$ 246,753

$ 212,674 As a percentage of revenue 7 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 87,416

85,923

86,942

344,399

345,391 As a percentage of revenue 9 %

9 %

9 %

9 %

10 % Other 1,601

216

6,813

9,699

26,141 Total general and administrative

expenses $ 155,575

$ 147,326

$ 150,300

$ 600,851

$ 584,206 As a percentage of revenue 16 %

15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 11,898

$ 11,236

$ 7,750

$ 43,802

$ 28,354 Research and development 36,428

33,366

21,778

123,896

78,116 Sales and marketing 17,895

17,290

12,636

66,453

47,789 General and administrative 25,902

25,125

16,210

94,316

62,926 Total stock-based compensation $ 92,123

$ 87,017

$ 58,374

$ 328,467

$ 217,185





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and related service costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 63,225

$ 60,887

$ 65,265

$ 231,500

$ 259,359 Capitalized internal-use software

development amortization 43,919

45,030

41,816

176,675

165,330 Other depreciation and amortization 16,170

15,709

16,974

63,860

72,220 Depreciation of property and equipment 123,314

121,626

124,055

472,035

496,909 Capitalized stock-based compensation

amortization (1) 7,379

8,710

7,407

31,548

30,400 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 108

116

115

442

462 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,833

18,108

16,993

66,751

64,983 Total depreciation and amortization $ 147,634

$ 148,560

$ 148,570

$ 570,776

$ 592,754



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-

based compensation and interest

expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 80,408

$ 86,382

$ 93,547

$ 459,167

$ 275,578 Capitalized internal-use software

development costs 62,355

65,895

50,956

258,626

199,894 Total capital expenditures, excluding

stock-based compensation and interest

expense $ 142,763

$ 152,277

$ 144,503

$ 717,793

$ 475,472 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 14 %

16 %

16 %

19 %

13 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,281

10,111

9,811













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Income from operations $ 184,786

$ 176,129

$ 167,475

$ 637,338

$ 676,274 GAAP operating margin 19 %

18 %

18 %

17 %

19 % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 16,833

18,108

16,993

66,751

64,983 Stock-based compensation 92,123

87,017

58,374

328,467

217,185 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 7,774

9,077

7,786

32,981

31,768 Restructuring (benefit) charge (32)

2,595

571

56,643

13,529 Acquisition-related costs 1,189

3,048

6,439

13,345

29,049 Operating adjustments 117,887

119,845

90,163

498,187

356,514 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 302,673

$ 295,974

$ 257,638

$ 1,135,525

$ 1,032,788 Non-GAAP operating margin 30 %

31 %

28 %

30 %

29 %



















Net income $ 161,165

$ 160,542

$ 128,762

$ 547,629

$ 523,672 Operating adjustments (from above) 117,887

119,845

90,163

498,187

356,514 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,741

1,404

1,099

5,341

4,395 (Gain) loss on investments —

(110)

—

(311)

8,260 (Gain) loss from equity method

investment —

(1,475)

—

(1,475)

7,635 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (18,162)

(29,135)

(3,579)

(89,364)

(42,768) Non-GAAP net income $ 262,631

$ 251,071

$ 216,445

$ 960,007

$ 857,708



















GAAP tax rate 18 %

11 %

24 %

16 %

19 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (1)

5

(7)

1

(3) Non-GAAP tax rate 17 %

16 %

17 %

17 %

16 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.03

$ 1.04

$ 0.82

$ 3.52

$ 3.26 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 0.11

0.12

0.11

0.43

0.40 Stock-based compensation 0.59

0.56

0.37

2.11

1.35 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 0.05

0.06

0.05

0.21

0.20 Restructuring (benefit) charge —

0.02

—

0.36

0.08 Acquisition-related costs 0.01

0.02

0.04

0.09

0.18 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03 (Gain) loss on investments —

—

—

—

0.05 (Gain) loss from equity method

investment —

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

0.05 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (0.12)

(0.19)

(0.02)

(0.58)

(0.27) Adjustment for shares (1) 0.02

0.01

—

0.02

0.02 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.69

$ 1.63

$ 1.37

$ 6.20

$ 5.37



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share

calculations 157,024

154,976

157,451

155,397

160,467 Impact of benefit from note hedge

transactions (1) (1,755)

(544)

—

(574)

(720) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted

share calculations (1) 155,269

154,432

157,451

154,823

159,747





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net income $ 161,165

$ 160,542

$ 128,762

$ 547,629

$ 523,672 Net income margin 16 %

17 %

14 %

14 %

14 % Interest and marketable securities

income, net (23,981)

(11,412)

(5,018)

(45,194)

(3,258) Provision for income taxes 35,076

20,326

39,638

106,373

126,696 Depreciation and amortization 123,314

121,626

124,055

472,035

496,909 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 7,774

9,077

7,786

32,981

31,768 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 16,833

18,108

16,993

66,751

64,983 Stock-based compensation 92,123

87,017

58,374

328,467

217,185 Restructuring (benefit) charge (32)

2,595

571

56,643

13,529 Acquisition-related costs 1,189

3,048

6,439

13,345

29,049 Interest expense 6,884

4,987

2,684

17,709

11,096 (Gain) loss on investments —

(110)

—

(311)

8,260 (Gain) loss from equity method

investment —

(1,475)

—

(1,475)

7,635 Other expense, net 5,642

3,271

1,409

12,607

2,173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 425,987

$ 417,600

$ 381,693

$ 1,607,560

$ 1,529,697 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43 %

43 %

41 %

42 %

42 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense – Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,265 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 and the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2029, 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods.

The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

The financial guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024 is calculated by comparing the forecasted amounts translated using the December 31, 2023 month end foreign currency exchange rates. The forecasted growth rates are calculated based upon the year ended December 31, 2023 as reported results.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

