Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $705 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 32% year-over-year and 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.69, up 176% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.07, up 29% year-over-year

News provided by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 16:01 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Akamai delivered another quarter of strong results, with revenue and earnings exceeding our expectations. Security product revenue grew 34%, when adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates, to over $200 million in the quarter, and we saw continued strong OTT traffic growth on the Akamai Edge platform," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to achieve our 30% margin goal in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $705 million, a 6% increase over second quarter 2018 revenue of $663 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

  • Web Division revenue was $380 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Media and Carrier Division revenue was $325 million, up 4% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

  • Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $205 million, up 32% year-over-year and up 34% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

  • Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $46 million, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $659 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $417 million, up 1% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $288 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Second quarter 2018 and 2019 items: Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by a one-time $50 million endowment to the Akamai Foundation recognized in the second quarter of 2018, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were benefited by $9 million, or $8 million net of tax and $0.05 per share, from a change in estimated useful lives of some network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiently. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $136 million, a 138% increase from second quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 19%, up 10 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $204 million, a 20% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $114 million, a 165% increase from second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $176 million, a 23% increase from second quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.69 per diluted share, a 176% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 185% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.07 per diluted share, a 29% increase from second quarter 2018 and a 32% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million, a 12% increase from second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 42%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $318 million, or 45% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $81 million in the second quarter of 2019 to repurchase 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.11 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

*

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions


(1)

Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division


(2)

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories


(3)

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671(or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 8775706. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 8775706. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30,

2019 (1)

December 31,

 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

515,896

$

1,036,455

Marketable securities

526,596

855,650

Accounts receivable, net

523,382

479,889

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

178,920

163,360

Total current assets

1,744,794

2,535,354

Marketable securities

287,046

209,066

Property and equipment, net

1,019,407

910,618

Operating lease right-of-use assets

359,128

Acquired intangible assets, net

176,031

168,348

Goodwill

1,586,642

1,487,404

Deferred income tax assets

19,677

34,913

Other assets

150,511

116,067

Total assets

$

5,343,236

$

5,461,770

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

126,539

$

99,089

Accrued expenses

250,015

328,304

Deferred revenue

110,750

69,083

Convertible senior notes


686,552

Operating lease liabilities

96,160

Other current liabilities

7,350

27,681

Total current liabilities

590,814

1,210,709

Deferred revenue

5,204

4,557

Deferred income tax liabilities

25,099

19,624

Convertible senior notes

893,191

874,080

Operating lease liabilities

299,062

Other liabilities

135,102

160,940

Total liabilities

1,948,472

2,269,910

Total stockholders' equity

3,394,764

3,191,860

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,343,236

$

5,461,770


(1)

On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

Revenue

$

705,074

$

706,508

$

662,759

$

1,411,582

$

1,331,483

Costs and operating expenses:








Cost of revenue(1) (2)

242,193

240,743

235,487

482,936

470,312

Research and development(1)

61,439

66,141

59,709

127,580

124,774

Sales and marketing(1)

135,106

126,276

131,680

261,382

254,233

General and administrative(1) (2)

120,116

122,835

170,206

242,951

324,591

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,648

9,599

8,294

19,247

16,725

Restructuring charges

790

6,389

266

7,179

15,174

Total costs and operating expenses

569,292

571,983

605,642

1,141,275

1,205,809

Income from operations

135,782

134,525

57,117

270,307

125,674

Interest income

6,410

8,635

6,409

15,045

10,374

Interest expense

(8,446)

(12,116)

(9,204)

(20,562)

(14,054)

Other (expense) income, net

(578)

511

(2,769)

(67)

(2,748)

Income before provision for income taxes

133,168

131,555

51,553

264,723

119,246

Provision for income taxes

19,253

24,425

8,492

43,678

22,471

Net income

$

113,915

$

107,130

$

43,061

$

221,045

$

96,775










Net income per share:








Basic

$

0.70

$

0.66

$

0.25

$

1.35

$

0.57

Diluted

$

0.69

$

0.65

$

0.25

$

1.34

$

0.56










Shares used in per share calculations:








Basic

163,407

163,236

170,250

163,322

170,183

Diluted

165,019

164,787

172,307

164,903

172,156


(1)

Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2)

Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$

113,915

$

107,130

$

43,061

$

221,045

$

96,775

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

106,065

108,205

106,298

214,270

210,393

Stock-based compensation

48,142

45,305

47,497

93,447

92,183

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

15,626

8,982

(4,302)

24,608

(12,116)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

8,010

11,618

8,909

19,628

13,759

Restructuring-related software charges









2,818

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

1,301

(121)

3,636

1,180

8,015

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:








Accounts receivable

5,639

(43,766)

1,530

(38,127)

(16,889)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(10,258)

(13,029)

13,505

(23,287)

8,578

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

32,577

(85,366)

4,221

(52,789)

(27,091)

Deferred revenue

(1,313)

29,286

4,309

27,973

29,552

Other current liabilities

(9,266)

(9,473)

(8,046)

(18,739)

5,655

Other non-current assets and liabilities

7,491

2,079

(937)

9,570

59

Net cash provided by operating activities

317,929

160,850

219,681

478,779

411,691

Cash flows from investing activities:








Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired

55

(121,464)



(121,409)

(79)

Cash received (paid) for equity method investment

4,205

(40,213)



(36,008)


Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

(133,349)

(142,429)

(88,634)

(275,778)

(201,709)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(381,133)

(10,625)

(394,534)

(391,758)

(467,886)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities

101,493

548,037

64,830

649,530

140,566

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(698)

2,935

236

2,237

(479)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(409,427)

236,241

(418,102)

(173,186)

(529,587)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes





1,132,622



1,132,622

Proceeds from the issuance of warrants





119,945



119,945

Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes





(261,740)



(261,740)

Repayment of convertible senior notes



(690,000)



(690,000)


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,998

19,774

11,365

28,772

34,103

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(11,317)

(38,639)

(11,594)

(49,956)

(41,308)

Repurchases of common stock

(81,375)

(34,872)

(165,727)

(116,247)

(185,512)

Other non-current assets and liabilities



(1,558)

(944)

(1,558)

(4,844)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(83,694)

(745,295)

823,927

(828,989)

793,266

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,077

1,601

(12,625)

2,678

(11,460)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(174,115)

(346,603)

612,881

(520,718)

663,910

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

690,384

1,036,987

365,458

1,036,987

314,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

516,269

$

690,384

$

978,339

$

516,269

$

978,339




















AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

2018 (1)

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

2018 (1)

Web Division

$

380,374

$

376,275

$

351,871

$

756,649

$

705,121

Media and Carrier Division

324,700

330,233

310,888

654,933

626,362

Total revenue

$

705,074

$

706,508

$

662,759

$

1,411,582

$

1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Web Division

8

%

7

%

10

%

7

%

13

%

Media and Carrier Division

4

5

8

5

7

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

9

%

6

%

10

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Web Division

10

%

9

%

9

%

9

%

11

%

Media and Carrier Division

6

7

7

6

6

Total revenue

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

2018 (3)

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

2018 (3)

Cloud Security Solutions

$

204,811

$

190,093

$

155,250

$

394,904

$

305,326

CDN and other solutions

500,263

516,415

507,509

1,016,678

1,026,157

Total revenue

$

705,074

$

706,508

$

662,759

$

1,411,582

$

1,331,483










Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Cloud Security Solutions

32

%

27

%

33

%

29

%

34

%

CDN and other solutions

(1)



4

(1)

5

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

9

%

6

%

10

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Cloud Security Solutions

34

%

29

%

31

%

32

%

32

%

CDN and other solutions



2

3

1

3

Total revenue

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%


(1)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

(2)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

(3)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
 2019

March 31,
 2019

June 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2019

June 30,
 2018

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

46,259

$

47,086

$

44,062

$

93,345

$

88,453

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

658,815

659,422

618,697

1,318,237

1,243,030

Total revenue

$

705,074

$

706,508

$

662,759

$

1,411,582

$

1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

5

%

6

%

(14)

%

6

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

6

6

12

6

13

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

9

%

6

%

10

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

5

%

6

%

(14)

%

6

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

8

8

10

8

10

Total revenue

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

U.S.

$

416,859

$

418,200

$

413,129

$

835,059

$

836,468

International

288,215

288,308

249,630

576,523

495,015

Total revenue

$

705,074

$

706,508

$

662,759

$

1,411,582

$

1,331,483

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








U.S.

1

%

(1)

%

3

%

%

5

%

International

15

17

21

16

22

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

9

%

6

%

10

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








U.S.

1

%

(1)

%

3

%

%

5

%

International

20

24

18

22

16

Total revenue

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%


(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

June 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2018

General and administrative expenses:








Payroll and related costs

$

47,705

$

49,651

$

46,874

$

97,356

$

98,768

Stock-based compensation

14,565

12,628

14,269

27,193

27,191

Depreciation and amortization

18,778

18,373

21,207

37,151

41,095

Facilities-related costs

21,042

21,023

20,529

42,065

42,324

Provision for doubtful accounts

915

800

420

1,715

941

Acquisition-related costs

524

451