Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $795 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 27% year-over-year and 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.98, up 42% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.38, up 29% year-over-year

News provided by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Jul 28, 2020, 16:01 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Akamai's outstanding top and bottom line results in the second quarter were powered by the strong growth of our Security and Media solutions and our continued operational excellence," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's chief executive officer.  "Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis associated with COVID-19, we are proud to be supporting our customers – and billions of internet users – with exceptional services when they need them most."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020:

Revenue: Revenue was $795 million, a 13% increase over second quarter 2019 revenue of $705 million and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

  • Web Division revenue was $404 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Media and Carrier Division revenue was $390 million, up 19% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

  • Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $259 million, up 27% year-over-year and up 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

  • Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $51 million, up 10% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $744 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $444 million, up 6% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $351 million, up 22% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $190 million, a 40% increase from second quarter 2019. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 24%, up 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $258 million, a 26% increase from second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 32%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $162 million, a 42% increase from second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income* was $227 million, a 29% increase from second quarter 2019.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.98 per diluted share, a 42% increase from second quarter 2019 and a 44% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.38 per diluted share, a 29% increase from second quarter 2019 and a 30% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $355 million, a 21% increase from second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 45%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $299 million, or 38% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $27 million in the second quarter of 2020 to repurchase 0.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $100.64 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2020.

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

(1)

Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division

(2)

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories

(3)

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 2481329. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 2481329. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

572,288

$

393,745

Marketable securities

800,321

1,143,249

Accounts receivable, net

644,659

551,943

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

175,731

142,676

Total current assets

2,192,999

2,231,613

Marketable securities

1,018,835

835,384

Property and equipment, net

1,281,392

1,152,153

Operating lease right-of-use assets

736,465

758,450

Acquired intangible assets, net

194,951

179,431

Goodwill

1,595,304

1,600,265

Deferred income tax assets

61,310

76,528

Other assets

143,542

173,062

Total assets

$

7,224,798

$

7,006,886

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

153,958

$

138,946

Accrued expenses

263,646

334,861

Deferred revenue

93,648

71,223

Operating lease liabilities

138,478

139,463

Other current liabilities

7,692

8,843

Total current liabilities

657,422

693,336

Deferred revenue

4,536

4,368

Deferred income tax liabilities

29,556

29,187

Convertible senior notes

1,872,937

1,839,791

Operating lease liabilities

673,678

692,181

Other liabilities

82,374

90,065

Total liabilities

3,320,503

3,348,928

Total stockholders' equity

3,904,295

3,657,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,224,798

$

7,006,886

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Revenue

$

794,715

$

764,302

$

705,074

$

1,559,017

$

1,411,582

Costs and operating expenses:








Cost of revenue(1) (2)

276,804

268,582

242,193

545,386

482,936

Research and development(1)

64,090

71,224

61,439

135,314

127,580

Sales and marketing(1)

123,469

123,786

135,106

247,255

261,382

General and administrative(1) (2)

129,709

127,361

120,116

257,070

242,951

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,381

10,434

9,648

20,815

19,247

Restructuring (benefit) charge

(167)

10,585

790

10,418

7,179

Total costs and operating expenses

604,286

611,972

569,292

1,216,258

1,141,275

Income from operations

190,429

152,330

135,782

342,759

270,307

Interest income

9,502

7,043

6,410

16,545

15,045

Interest expense

(17,249)

(17,205)

(8,446)

(34,454)

(20,562)

Other expense, net

(1,603)

(4,108)

(578)

(5,711)

(67)

Income before provision for income taxes

181,079

138,060

133,168

319,139

264,723

Provision for income taxes

(18,671)

(14,292)

(19,253)

(32,963)

(43,678)

Loss from equity method investment

(493)

(622)



(1,115)


Net income

$

161,915

$

123,146

$

113,915

$

285,061

$

221,045










Net income per share:








Basic

$

1.00

$

0.76

$

0.70

$

1.76

$

1.35

Diluted

$

0.98

$

0.75

$

0.69

$

1.74

$

1.34










Shares used in per share calculations:








Basic

162,413

161,992

163,407

162,203

163,322

Diluted

164,768

163,684

165,019

164,226

164,903

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2)

Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$

161,915

$

123,146

$

113,915

$

285,061

$

221,045

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

115,580

116,208

106,065

231,788

214,270

Stock-based compensation

49,191

47,493

48,142

96,684

93,447

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

14,282

(2,888)

15,626

11,394

24,608

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

15,677

15,633

8,010

31,310

19,628

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

2,752

12,052

1,301

14,804

1,180

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:








Accounts receivable

(31,633)

(73,913)

5,639

(105,546)

(38,127)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

455

(10,434)

(10,258)

(9,979)

(23,287)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(19,944)

(27,458)

32,577

(47,402)

(52,789)

Deferred revenue

(5,647)

26,989

(1,313)

21,342

27,973

Other current liabilities

(2,043)

928

(9,266)

(1,115)

(18,739)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(1,894)

(4,513)

7,491

(6,407)

9,570

Net cash provided by operating activities

298,691

223,243

317,929

521,934

478,779

Cash flows from investing activities:








Cash received (paid) for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



106

55

106

(121,409)

Cash paid for asset acquisition



(36,376)



(36,376)


Cash received (paid) for equity method investment





4,205



(36,008)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

(120,239)

(215,429)

(133,349)

(335,668)

(275,778)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(452,737)

(389,779)

(381,133)

(842,516)

(391,758)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities

483,184

530,816

101,493

1,014,000

649,530

Other non-current assets and liabilities

155

(76)

(698)

79

2,237

Net cash used in investing activities

(89,637)

(110,738)

(409,427)

(200,375)

(173,186)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of convertible senior notes









(690,000)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

10,259

19,546

8,998

29,805

28,772

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(13,095)

(50,835)

(11,317)

(63,930)

(49,956)

Repurchases of common stock

(27,330)

(80,550)

(81,375)

(107,880)

(116,247)

Other non-current assets and liabilities









(1,558)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,166)

(111,839)

(83,694)

(142,005)

(828,989)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,155

(8,983)

1,077

(828)

2,678

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

187,043

(8,317)

(174,115)

178,726

(520,718)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

385,829

394,146

690,384

394,146

1,036,987

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

572,872

$

385,829

$

516,269

$

572,872

$

516,269




















AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,

2019 (1)

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 (1)

Web Division

$

404,342

$

405,995

$

377,558

$

810,337

$

751,760

Media and Carrier Division

390,373

358,307

327,516

748,680

659,822

Total revenue

$

794,715

$

764,302

$

705,074

$

1,559,017

$

1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Web Division

7

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

7

%

Media and Carrier Division

19

8

5

13

5

Total revenue

13

%

8

%

6

%

10

%

6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Web Division

8

%

10

%

10

%

9

%

9

%

Media and Carrier Division

20

9

6

14

7

Total revenue

14

%

9

%

8

%

11

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Cloud Security Solutions

$

259,316

$

240,300

$

204,811

$

499,616

$

394,904

CDN and other solutions

535,399

524,002

500,263

1,059,401

1,016,678

Total revenue

$

794,715

$

764,302

$

705,074

$

1,559,017

$

1,411,582










Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Cloud Security Solutions

27

%

26

%

32

%

27

%

29

%

CDN and other solutions

7

1

(1)

4

(1)

Total revenue

13

%

8

%

6

%

10

%

6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Cloud Security Solutions

28

%

28

%

34

%

28

%

32

%

CDN and other solutions

8

2



5

1

Total revenue

14

%

9

%

8

%

11

%

8

%


(1)

As of January 1, 2020, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

(2)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

50,752

$

44,702

$

46,259

$

95,454

$

93,345

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

743,963

719,600

658,815

1,463,563

1,318,237

Total revenue

$

794,715

$

764,302

$

705,074

$

1,559,017

$

1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

10

%

(5)

%

5

%

2

%

6

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

13

9

6

11

6

Total revenue

13

%

8

%

6

%

10

%

6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

10

%

(5)

%

5

%

2

%

6

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

14

10

8

12

8

Total revenue

14

%

9

%

8

%

11

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

U.S.

$

443,668

$

428,930

$

416,859

$

872,598

$

835,059

International

351,047

335,372

288,215

686,419

576,523

Total revenue

$

794,715

$

764,302

$

705,074

$

1,559,017

$

1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








U.S.

6

%

3

%

1

%

4

%

%

International

22

16

15

19

16

Total revenue

13

%

8

%

6

%

10

%

6

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








U.S.

6

%

3

%

1

%

4

%

%

International

24

19

20

22

22

Total revenue

14

%

9

%

8

%

11

%

8

%


(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

General and administrative expenses:








Payroll and related costs

$

49,475

$

48,599

$

47,705

$

98,074

$

97,356

Stock-based compensation

15,377

13,957

14,565

29,334

27,193

Depreciation and amortization

20,654

20,465

18,778

41,119

37,151

Facilities-related costs

23,898

24,672

21,042

48,570

42,065

Provision for doubtful accounts

2,893

2,199

915

5,092

1,715

Acquisition-related costs

62

76

524

138

975

Legal settlements

275





275


License of patent





(4,452)



(8,855)

Professional fees and other expenses

17,075

17,393

21,039

34,468

45,351

Total general and administrative expenses

$

129,709

$

127,361

$

120,116

$

257,070

$

242,951










General and administrative expenses–functional(1):








Global functions

$

46,818

$

47,866

$

49,462

$

94,684

$

98,930

As a percentage of revenue

6

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

7

%

Infrastructure

79,677

77,220

72,332

156,897

144,659

As a percentage of revenue

10

%

10

%

10

%

10

%

10

%

Other

3,214

2,275

(1,678)

5,489

(638)

Total general and administrative expenses

$

129,709

$

127,361

$

120,116

$

257,070

$

242,951

As a percentage of revenue

16

%

17

%

17

%

16

%

17

%










Stock-based compensation:








Cost of revenue

$

6,254

$

5,736

$

5,793

$

11,990

$

11,362

Research and development

11,549

12,065

12,044

23,614

24,101

Sales and marketing

16,011

15,735

15,740

31,746

30,791

General and administrative

15,377

13,957

14,565

29,334

27,193

Total stock-based compensation

$

49,191

$

47,493

$

48,142

$

96,684

$

93,447


(1)

Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, allowance for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal settlements and transformation costs.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except end of period statistics)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Depreciation and amortization:








Network-related depreciation

$

38,806

$

36,397

$

29,394

$

75,203

$

59,562

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization

38,164

40,769

40,640

78,933

81,897

Other depreciation and amortization

20,193

20,019

18,333

40,212

36,281

Depreciation of property and equipment

97,163

97,185

88,367

194,348

177,740

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization(1)

7,185

7,631

7,271

14,816

15,366

Capitalized interest expense amortization(1)

851

958

779

1,809

1,917

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,381

10,434

9,648

20,815

19,247

Total depreciation and amortization

$

115,580

$

116,208

$

106,065

$

231,788

$

214,270










Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense(2)(3):








Purchases of property and equipment

$

142,310

$

84,799

$

99,614

$

227,109

$

179,949

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

53,692

50,909

52,955

104,601

102,440

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense

$

196,002

$

135,708

$

152,569

$

331,710

$

282,389










End of period statistics:








Number of employees

7,951

7,742

7,434






(1)

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).

(2)

Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.

(3)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Income from operations

$

190,429

$

152,330

$

135,782

$

342,759

$

270,307

GAAP operating margin

24

%

20

%

19

%

22

%

19

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,381

10,434

9,648

20,815

19,247

Stock-based compensation

49,191

47,493

48,142

96,684

93,447

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

8,038

8,589

8,050

16,627

17,283

Restructuring (benefit) charge

(167)

10,585

790

10,418

7,179

Acquisition-related costs

62

76

524

138

975

Legal settlements

275





275


Transformation costs





1,336



5,527

Operating adjustments

67,780

77,177

68,490

144,957

143,658

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

258,209

$

229,507

$

204,272

$

487,716

$

413,965

Non-GAAP operating margin

32

%

30

%

29

%

31

%

29

%










Net income

$

161,915

$

123,146

$

113,915

$

285,061

$

221,045

Operating adjustments (from above)

67,780

77,177

68,490

144,957

143,658

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

15,677

15,633

8,010

31,310

19,628

Loss (gain) on investments





250



(440)

Loss from equity method investment

493

622



1,115


Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(19,347)

(20,445)

(14,454)

(39,792)

(26,758)

Non-GAAP net income

$

226,518

$

196,133

$

176,211

$

422,651

$

357,133

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.98

$

0.75

$

0.69

$

1.74

$

1.34

Adjustments to net income:








Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.13

0.12

Stock-based compensation

0.30

0.29

0.29

0.59

0.57

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.10

0.10

Restructuring (benefit) charge



0.06



0.06

0.04

Acquisition-related costs









0.01

Legal settlements










Transformation costs





0.01



0.03

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.10

0.10

0.05

0.19

0.12

Loss (gain) on investments










Loss from equity method investment







0.01


Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(0.12)

(0.12)

(0.09)

(0.24)

(0.16)

Adjustment for shares(1)

0.01





0.01


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

1.38

$

1.20

$

1.07

$

2.58

$

2.17










Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations

164,768

163,684

165,019

164,226

164,903

Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions(1)

(653)





(326)


Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations(1)

164,115

163,684

165,019

163,900

164,903


(1)

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions.  During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025.  See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Net income

$

161,915

$

123,146

$

113,915

$

285,061

$

221,045

Interest income

(9,502)

(7,043)

(6,410)

(16,545)

(15,045)

Provision for income taxes

18,671

14,292

19,253

32,963

43,678

Depreciation and amortization

97,163

97,185

88,367

194,348

177,740

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

8,038

8,589

8,050

16,627

17,283

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,381

10,434

9,648

20,815

19,247

Stock-based compensation

49,191

47,493

48,142

96,684

93,447

Restructuring (benefit) charge

(167)

10,585

790

10,418

7,179

Acquisition-related costs

62

76

524

138

975

Legal settlements

275





275


Transformation costs





1,336



5,527

Interest expense

17,249

17,205

8,446

34,454

20,562

Loss (gain) on investments





250



(440)

Loss from equity method investment

493

622



1,115


Other expense, net

1,603

4,108

328

5,711

507

Adjusted EBITDA

$

355,372

$

326,692

$

292,639

$

682,064

$

591,705

Adjusted EBITDA margin

45

%

43

%

42

%

44

%

42

%




















Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
  • Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
  • Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
  • Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
  • Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018, Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. In February 2014, Akamai issued $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10%, 4.26% and 3.20%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.
  • Transformation costs – Akamai has incurred professional services fees associated with internal transformation programs designed to improve its operating margins and that are part of a planned program intended to significantly change the manner in which business in conducted. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events and activities giving rise to them occur infrequently and are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses of its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it lacks control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.
  • Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. 

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.  Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; changes in geo-political conditions that impact our customers' use of our solutions; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on such call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice
Media Relations
Akamai Technologies
646-320-4107
[email protected]

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
Akamai Technologies
617-274-7130
[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akamai.com

Also from this source

Media Industry Full of Credential Stuffing Attacks: Akamai...

Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Investor...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics