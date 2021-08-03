Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Akamai's excellent second quarter financial performance was highlighted by continued strong growth across our security solutions globally," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "As the internet has become increasingly critical to consumers and businesses, our customers have turned to us more than ever to power and protect exceptional online experiences."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue: Revenue was $853 million, a 7% increase over second quarter 2020 revenue of $795 million and a 5% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Product Group:

Security Technology Group revenue was $325 million , up 25% year-over-year and up 22% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Edge Technology Group revenue was $528 million , down 1% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $450 million , up 1% year-over-year

International revenue was $403 million , up 15% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $199 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2020. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 23%, down 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $270 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 32%, flat compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $156 million, a 3% decrease from second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income* was $233 million, a 3% increase from second quarter 2020.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.94 per diluted share, a 4% decrease from second quarter 2020 and a 9% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.42 per diluted share, a 3% increase from second quarter 2020 and a 1% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $386 million, a 9% increase from second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 45%, flat compared to the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $378 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $96 million in the second quarter of 2021 to repurchase 0.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $110.51 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 581,068



$ 352,917

Marketable securities 835,420



745,156

Accounts receivable, net 656,609



660,052

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 180,155



171,406

Total current assets 2,253,252



1,929,531

Marketable securities 1,164,620



1,398,802

Property and equipment, net 1,538,422



1,478,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets 830,022



793,945

Acquired intangible assets, net 217,519



234,724

Goodwill 1,685,859



1,674,371

Deferred income tax assets 99,634



106,918

Other assets 131,610



147,567

Total assets $ 7,920,938



$ 7,764,130

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 93,465



$ 118,546

Accrued expenses 289,189



380,468

Deferred revenue 95,216



76,600

Operating lease liabilities 158,390



154,801

Other current liabilities 11,189



27,755

Total current liabilities 647,449



758,170

Deferred revenue 4,623



5,262

Deferred income tax liabilities 36,124



37,458

Convertible senior notes 1,941,113



1,906,707

Operating lease liabilities 733,523



715,404

Other liabilities 81,449



89,833

Total liabilities 3,444,281



3,512,834

Total stockholders' equity 4,476,657



4,251,296

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,920,938



$ 7,764,130



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Revenue $ 852,824



$ 842,708



$ 794,715



$ 1,695,532



$ 1,559,017

Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue(1) (2) 320,000



306,687



276,804



626,687



545,386

Research and development(1) 77,255



82,045



64,090



159,300



135,314

Sales and marketing(1) 111,894



116,354



123,469



228,248



247,255

General and administrative(1) (2) 134,295



136,715



129,709



271,010



257,070

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,060



11,427



10,381



23,487



20,815

Restructuring (benefit) charge (2,114)



7,116



(167)



5,002



10,418

Total costs and operating expenses 653,390



660,344



604,286



1,313,734



1,216,258

Income from operations 199,434



182,364



190,429



381,798



342,759

Interest income 4,736



4,578



9,502



9,314



16,545

Interest expense (18,037)



(17,834)



(17,249)



(35,871)



(34,454)

Other expense, net (811)



(817)



(1,603)



(1,628)



(5,711)

Income before provision for income taxes 185,322



168,291



181,079



353,613



319,139

Provision for income taxes (18,009)



(11,898)



(18,671)



(29,907)



(32,963)

Loss from equity method investment (10,816)



(698)



(493)



(11,514)



(1,115)

Net income $ 156,497



$ 155,695



$ 161,915



$ 312,192



$ 285,061





















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.96



$ 0.95



$ 1.00



$ 1.91



$ 1.76

Diluted $ 0.94



$ 0.94



$ 0.98



$ 1.88



$ 1.74





















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 163,074



163,061



162,413



163,067



162,203

Diluted 166,263



165,688



164,768



165,976



164,226







(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 156,497



$ 155,695



$ 161,915



$ 312,192



$ 285,061

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 137,715



131,471



115,580



269,186



231,788

Stock-based compensation 50,481



54,305



49,191



104,786



96,684

Provision for deferred income taxes 5,461



1,764



14,282



7,225



11,394

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,460



16,257



15,677



32,717



31,310

Other non-cash reconciling items, net 12,428



1,226



2,752



13,654



14,804

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 11,176



(15,580)



(31,633)



(4,404)



(105,546)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,539



(35,388)



455



(10,849)



(9,979)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10,073)



(72,986)



(19,944)



(83,059)



(47,402)

Deferred revenue (7,345)



25,439



(5,647)



18,094



21,342

Other current liabilities (15,514)



(716)



(2,043)



(16,230)



(1,115)

Other non-current assets and liabilities (3,692)



(11,694)



(1,894)



(15,386)



(6,407)

Net cash provided by operating activities 378,133



249,793



298,691



627,926



521,934

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash (paid) received for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(15,638)



—



(15,638)



106

Cash paid for asset acquisition —



—



—



—



(36,376)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (154,569)



(164,719)



(120,239)



(319,288)



(335,668)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (291,957)



(90,279)



(452,737)



(382,236)



(842,516)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities 287,297



234,149



483,184



521,446



1,014,000

Other non-current assets and liabilities (391)



179



155



(212)



79

Net cash used in investing activities (159,620)



(36,308)



(89,637)



(195,928)



(200,375)



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 9,712



21,410



10,259



31,122



29,805

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (12,314)



(63,946)



(13,095)



(76,260)



(63,930)

Repurchases of common stock (96,175)



(58,241)



(27,330)



(154,416)



(107,880)

Other non-current assets and liabilities (67)



—



—



(67)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (98,844)



(100,777)



(30,166)



(199,621)



(142,005)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,003



(7,151)



8,155



(4,148)



(828)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 122,672



105,557



187,043



228,229



178,726

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 459,023



353,466



385,829



353,466



394,146

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 581,695



$ 459,023



$ 572,872



$ 581,695



$ 572,872











































AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY PRODUCT GROUP (1)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Security Technology Group $ 325,128



$ 310,219



$ 259,316



$ 635,347



$ 499,616

Edge Technology Group 527,696



532,489



535,399



1,060,185



1,059,401

Total revenue $ 852,824



$ 842,708



$ 794,715



$ 1,695,532



$ 1,559,017

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security Technology Group 25 %

29 %

27 %

27 %

27 % Edge Technology Group (1)



2



7



—



4

Total revenue 7 %

10 %

13 %

9 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Security Technology Group 22 %

27 %

28 %

24 %

28 % Edge Technology Group (4)



—



8



(2)



5

Total revenue 5 %

8 %

14 %

7 %

11 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 U.S. $ 449,553



$ 463,180



$ 443,668



$ 912,733



$ 872,598

International 403,271



379,528



351,047



782,799



686,419

Total revenue $ 852,824



$ 842,708



$ 794,715



$ 1,695,532



$ 1,559,017

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 1 %

8 %

6 %

5 %

4 % International 15



13



22



14



19

Total revenue 7 %

10 %

13 %

9 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















U.S. 1 %

8 %

6 %

5 %

4 % International 9



8



24



9



22

Total revenue 5 %

8 %

14 %

7 %

11 %





(1) Effective March 1, 2021, Akamai reorganized into two groups: the Security Technology Group and the Edge Technology Group, which both utilize the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform and its global sales organization. These groups are aligned with their product offerings. Revenue from the Security Technology Group was previously reported as revenue from Cloud Security Solutions, and revenue from the Edge Technology Group was previously reported as revenue from content delivery network (CDN) services and all other solutions. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS (1)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 63,634



$ 59,191



$ 50,752



$ 122,825



$ 95,454

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 789,190



783,517



743,963



1,572,707



1,463,563

Total revenue $ 852,824



$ 842,708



$ 794,715



$ 1,695,532



$ 1,559,017

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 25 %

32 %

10 %

29 %

2 % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 6



9



13



7



11

Total revenue 7 %

10 %

13 %

9 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 25 %

32 %

10 %

29 %

2 % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 3



7



14



5



12

Total revenue 5 %

8 %

14 %

7 %

11 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION (3)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020 (4)

June 30,

2021

June 30, 2020 (4) Web Division $ 431,521



$ 427,046



$ 401,071



$ 858,567



$ 803,821

Media and Carrier Division 421,303



415,662



393,644



836,965



755,196

Total revenue $ 852,824



$ 842,708



$ 794,715



$ 1,695,532



$ 1,559,017

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Web Division 8 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

8 % Media and Carrier Division 7



15



19



11



13

Total revenue 7 %

10 %

13 %

9 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Web Division 5 %

4 %

8 %

4 %

9 % Media and Carrier Division 5



13



20



9



14

Total revenue 5 %

8 %

14 %

7 %

11 %





(1) Revenue from large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) Prior to March 1, 2021, Akamai managed its business by division, which was a customer-focused reporting view that reflected revenue from customers that were managed by the division. Although Akamai no longer manages its business by division, the prior divisional view of revenue is provided for informational purposes. (4) As of January 1, 2021, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 54,974



$ 56,450



$ 49,475



$ 111,424



$ 98,074

Stock-based compensation 16,123



16,362



15,377



32,485



29,334

Depreciation and amortization 20,489



20,909



20,654



41,398



41,119

Facilities-related costs 24,845



24,347



23,898



49,192



48,570

Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 971



(260)



2,893



711



5,092

Acquisition-related costs 140



64



62



204



138

Legal settlements —



—



275



—



275

Professional fees and other expenses 16,753



18,843



17,075



35,596



34,468

Total general and administrative expenses $ 134,295



$ 136,715



$ 129,709



$ 271,010



$ 257,070





















General and administrative expenses–functional(1): Global functions $ 53,314



$ 55,799



$ 46,818



$ 109,113



$ 94,684

As a percentage of revenue 6 %

7 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 79,878



81,109



79,677



160,987



156,897

As a percentage of revenue 9 %

10 %

10 %

9 %

10 % Other 1,103



(193)



3,214



910



5,489

Total general and administrative expenses $ 134,295



$ 136,715



$ 129,709



$ 271,010



$ 257,070

As a percentage of revenue 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 6,874



$ 7,096



$ 6,254



$ 13,970



$ 11,990

Research and development 15,937



18,369



11,549



34,306



23,614

Sales and marketing 11,547



12,478



16,011



24,025



31,746

General and administrative 16,123



16,362



15,377



32,485



29,334

Total stock-based compensation $ 50,481



$ 54,305



$ 49,191



$ 104,786



$ 96,684







(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts and legal settlements.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 55,601



$ 51,896



$ 38,806



$ 107,497



$ 75,203

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 40,426



39,223



38,164



79,649



78,933

Other depreciation and amortization 19,833



20,365



20,193



40,198



40,212

Depreciation of property and equipment 115,860



111,484



97,163



227,344



194,348

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization(1) 8,916



7,693



7,185



16,609



14,816

Capitalized interest expense amortization(1) 879



867



851



1,746



1,809

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,060



11,427



10,381



23,487



20,815

Total depreciation and amortization $ 137,715



$ 131,471



$ 115,580



$ 269,186



$ 231,788





















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense(2)(3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 81,655



$ 94,998



$ 142,310



$ 176,653



$ 227,109

Capitalized internal-use software development costs 56,574



55,065



53,692



111,639



104,601

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 138,229



$ 150,063



$ 196,002



$ 288,292



$ 331,710





















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 8,275



8,300



7,951















(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Income from operations $ 199,434



$ 182,364



$ 190,429



$ 381,798



$ 342,759

GAAP operating margin 23 %

22 %

24 %

23 %

22 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,060



11,427



10,381



23,487



20,815

Stock-based compensation 50,481



54,305



49,191



104,786



96,684

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 9,840



8,598



8,038



18,438



16,627

Restructuring (benefit) charge (2,114)



7,116



(167)



5,002



10,418

Acquisition-related costs 140



64



62



204



138

Legal settlements —



—



275



—



275

Operating adjustments 70,407



81,510



67,780



151,917



144,957

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 269,841



$ 263,874



$ 258,209



$ 533,715



$ 487,716

Non-GAAP operating margin 32 %

31 %

32 %

31 %

31 %



















Net income $ 156,497



$ 155,695



$ 161,915



$ 312,192



$ 285,061

Operating adjustments (from above) 70,407



81,510



67,780



151,917



144,957

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,460



16,257



15,677



32,717



31,310

Loss from equity method investment 10,816



698



493



11,514



1,115

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (21,428)



(26,346)



(19,347)



(47,774)



(39,792)

Non-GAAP net income $ 232,752



$ 227,814



$ 226,518



$ 460,566



$ 422,651



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 0.94



$ 0.98



$ 1.88



$ 1.74

Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.07



0.07



0.06



0.14



0.13

Stock-based compensation 0.30



0.33



0.30



0.63



0.59

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.06



0.05



0.05



0.11



0.10

Restructuring (benefit) charge (0.01)



0.04



—



0.03



0.06

Acquisition-related costs —



—



—



—



—

Legal settlements —



—



—



—



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.10



0.10



0.10



0.20



0.19

Loss from equity method investment 0.07



—



—



0.07



0.01

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.13)



(0.16)



(0.12)



(0.29)



(0.24)

Adjustment for shares(1) 0.02



0.01



0.01



0.03



0.01

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.42



$ 1.38



$ 1.38



$ 2.80



$ 2.58





















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 166,263



165,688



164,768



165,976



164,226

Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions(1) (1,782)



(954)



(653)



(1,369)



(326)

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations(1) 164,481



164,734



164,115



164,607



163,900







(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the periods presented for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During the periods presented Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Net income $ 156,497



$ 155,695



$ 161,915



$ 312,192



$ 285,061

Interest income (4,736)



(4,578)



(9,502)



(9,314)



(16,545)

Provision for income taxes 18,009



11,898



18,671



29,907



32,963

Depreciation and amortization 115,860



111,484



97,163



227,344



194,348

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 9,840



8,598



8,038



18,438



16,627

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,060



11,427



10,381



23,487



20,815

Stock-based compensation 50,481



54,305



49,191



104,786



96,684

Restructuring (benefit) charge (2,114)



7,116



(167)



5,002



10,418

Acquisition-related costs 140



64



62



204



138

Legal settlements —



—



275



—



275

Interest expense 18,037



17,834



17,249



35,871



34,454

Loss from equity method investment 10,816



698



493



11,514



1,115

Other expense, net 811



817



1,603



1,628



5,711

Adjusted EBITDA $ 385,701



$ 375,358



$ 355,372



$ 761,059



$ 682,064

Adjusted EBITDA margin 45 %

45 %

45 %

45 %

44 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.



Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.



Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.



Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.



Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.



Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.



Endowment of Akamai Foundation – Akamai has incurred expenses to endow the Akamai Foundation, a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting math and science education. Akamai's first endowment was in 2018 to enable a permanent endowment for the Akamai Foundation to allow it to expand its reach. In the fourth quarter of 2020 Akamai supplemented the endowment to enable specific initiatives to increase diversity in the technology industry. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these infrequent and nearly one-time expenses are not representative of its core business operations.



Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

