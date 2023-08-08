AKAMAI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second quarter revenue of $936 million, up 4% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 59% of total revenue in the second quarter and grew 14% year-over-year and 15% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84, down 1% year-over-year and up 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP diluted EPS* of $1.49, up 10% year-over-year and up 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Guidance increased for full-year revenue and non-GAAP net income per diluted share*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Akamai delivered excellent results in the second quarter driven by the strength of our security solutions and our continued improvements in operating efficiency," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Building on our solid momentum from the first two quarters, we are increasing our guidance for revenue and earnings for the remainder of the year, while continuing to invest in key growth areas of security and cloud computing."

Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue was $936 million, a 4% increase over second quarter 2022 revenue of $903 million and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $433 million , up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Delivery revenue was $380 million , down 9% year-over-year and down 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 9% year-over-year and down 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Compute revenue was $123 million , up 16% year-over-year and up 17% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $480 million , up 1% year-over-year

, up 1% year-over-year International revenue was $456 million , up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $150 million, a 14% decrease from second quarter 2022. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 16%, down 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $273 million, a 4% increase from second quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, flat compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $129 million, a 7% decrease from second quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income* was $228 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2022.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.84, a 1% decrease from second quarter 2022 and a 1% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.49, a 10% increase from second quarter 2022 and an 11% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $388 million, flat compared to the second quarter 2022.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $366 million, or 39% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $137 million in the second quarter of 2023 to repurchase 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $83.97 per share. The Company had 152 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 937

$ 952

$ 3,765

$ 3,795 Non-GAAP operating margin* 29 %

29 %

29 %

29 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $ 1.48

$ 1.52

$ 5.87

$ 5.95 Non-GAAP tax rate* 16 %

16 %

17 %

17 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions) 155

155

155

155 Capex as a percentage of revenue* 17 %

18 %

19 %

19 %

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 4750160. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,612

$ 542,337 Marketable securities 491,947

562,979 Accounts receivable, net 698,445

679,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 229,468

185,040 Total current assets 1,718,472

1,969,562 Marketable securities 249,211

320,531 Property and equipment, net 1,746,081

1,540,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 884,687

813,372 Acquired intangible assets, net 437,257

441,716 Goodwill 2,848,467

2,763,838 Deferred income tax assets 337,034

337,677 Other assets 124,756

116,522 Total assets $ 8,345,965

$ 8,303,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 194,493

$ 145,420 Accrued expenses 269,265

367,017 Deferred revenue 138,608

105,109 Revolving credit facility 20,000

— Operating lease liabilities 217,224

196,094 Other current liabilities 21,184

5,228 Total current liabilities 860,774

818,868 Deferred revenue 27,149

22,117 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,839

18,400 Convertible senior notes 2,287,481

2,285,258 Operating lease liabilities 758,302

693,265 Other liabilities 104,253

105,305 Total liabilities 4,056,798

3,943,213 Total stockholders' equity 4,289,167

4,360,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,345,965

$ 8,303,400

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2022 (3)

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2022 (3) Revenue $ 935,721

$ 915,698

$ 903,332

$ 1,851,419

$ 1,806,979 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 373,275

361,316

346,649

734,591

679,401 Research and development (1) 99,041

91,863

92,070

190,904

192,005 Sales and marketing (1) 136,554

129,107

126,665

265,661

249,384 General and administrative (1) (2) 151,811

146,139

141,219

297,950

294,481 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,898

15,912

16,972

31,810

30,616 Restructuring charge 9,357

44,723

4,715

54,080

12,731 Total costs and operating expenses 785,936

789,060

728,290

1,574,996

1,458,618 Income from operations 149,785

126,638

175,042

276,423

348,361 Interest and marketable securities income (loss), net 4,509

5,292

(2,331)

9,801

(2,542) Interest expense (3,157)

(2,681)

(2,932)

(5,838)

(5,627) Other (expense) income, net (1,130)

(2,363)

816

(3,493)

(8,749) Income before provision for income taxes 150,007

126,886

170,595

276,893

331,443 Provision for income taxes (21,191)

(29,780)

(32,755)

(50,971)

(52,592) Loss from equity method investment —

—

—

—

(7,635) Net income $ 128,816

$ 97,106

$ 137,840

$ 225,922

$ 271,216



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.62

$ 0.86

$ 1.47

$ 1.69 Diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.62

$ 0.85

$ 1.46

$ 1.67



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 152,064

155,637

160,038

153,850

160,266 Diluted 153,454

156,135

161,710

154,795

162,674





(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures) (3) Provision for income taxes, net income and basic and diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1)

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1) Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 128,816

$ 97,106

$ 137,840

$ 225,922

$ 271,216 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 139,125

135,457

150,604

274,582

293,199 Stock-based compensation 87,444

61,883

51,882

149,327

108,109 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (4,516)

4,925

(48,188)

409

(75,980) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,098

1,098

1,091

2,196

2,210 (Gain) loss on investments (27)

(174)

(641)

(201)

15,895 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 17,052

21,602

10,045

38,654

22,643 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 2,473

(25,251)

35,251

(22,778)

(3,947) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,912

(26,009)

26,563

(18,097)

(38,132) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,478

(97,263)

6,963

(83,785)

(59,975) Deferred revenue 602

36,449

(29,216)

37,051

26,178 Other current liabilities (9,689)

25,834

(4,460)

16,145

(5,901) Other non-current assets and liabilities (17,457)

(2,158)

3,697

(19,615)

8,367 Net cash provided by operating activities 366,311

233,499

341,431

599,810

563,882 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (86,256)

(20,070)

—

(106,326)

(872,099) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (176,289)

(222,245)

(118,167)

(398,534)

(249,526) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (630)

(134,191)

—

(134,821)

— Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities 15,319

276,886

1,905

292,205

693,707 Other, net (498)

(20,268)

1,036

(20,766)

(4,206) Net cash used in investing activities (248,354)

(119,888)

(115,226)

(368,242)

(432,124)





(1) Net income and benefit for deferred income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 90,000

—

50,000

90,000

125,000 Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (70,000)

—

(50,000)

(70,000)

(50,000) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 10,074

21,257

7,204

31,331

29,145 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (9,712)

(29,894)

(8,323)

(39,606)

(63,142) Repurchases of common stock (137,358)

(348,600)

(164,789)

(485,958)

(267,642) Other, net (204)

(52)

—

(256)

(104) Net cash used in financing activities (117,200)

(357,289)

(165,908)

(474,489)

(226,743) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,007)

2,297

(13,798)

(710)

(15,260) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,250)

(241,381)

46,499

(243,631)

(110,245) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 301,641

543,022

381,007

543,022

537,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 299,391

$ 301,641

$ 427,506

$ 299,391

$ 427,506

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Security $ 432,946

$ 405,552

$ 380,664

$ 838,498

$ 762,231 Delivery 379,698

394,384

416,678

774,082

860,826 Compute 123,077

115,762

105,990

238,839

183,922 Total revenue $ 935,721

$ 915,698

$ 903,332

$ 1,851,419

$ 1,806,979 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 14 %

6 %

17 %

10 %

20 % Delivery (9)

(11)

(11)

(10)

(8) Compute 16

49

74

30

54 Total revenue 4 %

1 %

6 %

2 %

7 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















Security 14 %

9 %

21 %

12 %

23 % Delivery (8)

(9)

(8)

(9)

(6) Compute 17

51

78

31

57 Total revenue 4 %

4 %

9 %

4 %

9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 U.S. $ 480,062

$ 473,833

$ 477,154

$ 953,895

$ 958,161 International 455,659

441,865

426,178

897,524

848,818 Total revenue $ 935,721

$ 915,698

$ 903,332

$ 1,851,419

$ 1,806,979 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 1 %

(1) %

6 %

— %

5 % International 7

5

6

6

8 Total revenue 4 %

1 %

6 %

2 %

7 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 1 %

(1) %

6 %

— %

5 % International 8

9

13

9

15 Total revenue 4 %

4 %

9 %

4 %

9 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 51,817

$ 57,690

$ 52,974

$ 109,507

$ 106,291 Stock-based compensation 26,124

17,165

15,888

43,289

33,324 Depreciation and amortization 16,231

16,721

18,423

32,952

38,101 Facilities-related costs 22,883

23,989

26,820

46,872

53,399 Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 1,991

(83)

529

1,908

1,817 Acquisition-related costs 1,271

4,703

2,798

5,974

13,414 Software and related service costs 13,526

13,871

13,483

27,397

24,507 Other expenses 17,968

12,083

10,304

30,051

23,628 Total general and administrative expenses $ 151,811

$ 146,139

$ 141,219

$ 297,950

$ 294,481



















General and administrative expenses–functional (1): Global functions $ 62,058

$ 56,950

$ 50,445

$ 119,008

$ 106,576 As a percentage of revenue 7 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 86,491

84,569

87,447

171,060

172,646 As a percentage of revenue 9 %

9 %

10 %

9 %

10 % Other 3,262

4,620

3,327

7,882

15,259 Total general and administrative expenses $ 151,811

$ 146,139

$ 141,219

$ 297,950

$ 294,481 As a percentage of revenue 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 11,339

$ 9,329

$ 7,134

$ 20,668

$ 13,367 Research and development 32,258

21,844

17,408

54,102

37,640 Sales and marketing 17,723

13,545

11,452

31,268

23,778 General and administrative 26,124

17,165

15,888

43,289

33,324 Total stock-based compensation $ 87,444

$ 61,883

$ 51,882

$ 149,327

$ 108,109





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility- and IT-related assets, software and related service costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 55,212

$ 52,176

$ 66,724

$ 107,388

$ 128,110 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 44,249

43,477

41,177

87,726

81,827 Other depreciation and amortization 15,747

16,234

17,914

31,981

37,066 Depreciation of property and equipment 115,208

111,887

125,815

227,095

247,003 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 7,926

7,533

7,703

15,459

15,351 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 93

125

114

218

229 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,898

15,912

16,972

31,810

30,616 Total depreciation and amortization $ 139,125

$ 135,457

$ 150,604

$ 274,582

$ 293,199



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 134,847

$ 157,530

$ 56,743

$ 292,377

$ 119,968 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 64,112

66,264

47,083

130,376

100,273 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 198,959

$ 223,794

$ 103,826

$ 422,753

$ 220,241 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 21 %

24 %

11 %

23 %

12 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,100

9,960

9,270













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1)

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1) Income from operations $ 149,785

$ 126,638

$ 175,042

$ 276,423

$ 348,361 GAAP operating margin 16 %

14 %

19 %

15 %

19 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,898

15,912

16,972

31,810

30,616 Stock-based compensation 87,444

61,883

51,882

149,327

108,109 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,217

7,913

8,068

16,130

16,015 Restructuring charge 9,357

44,723

4,715

54,080

12,731 Acquisition-related costs 2,340

6,768

5,771

9,108

16,714 Operating adjustments 123,256

137,199

87,408

260,455

184,185 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 273,041

$ 263,837

$ 262,450

$ 536,878

$ 532,546 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 %

29 %

29 %

29 %

29 %



















Net income $ 128,816

$ 97,106

$ 137,840

$ 225,922

$ 271,216 Operating adjustments (from above) 123,256

137,199

87,408

260,455

184,185 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,098

1,098

1,091

2,196

2,210 (Gain) loss on investments (27)

(174)

(641)

(201)

8,260 Loss from equity method investment —

—

—

—

7,635 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (25,152)

(16,915)

(9,254)

(42,067)

(32,267) Non-GAAP net income $ 227,991

$ 218,314

$ 216,444

$ 446,305

$ 441,239



















GAAP tax rate 14 %

23 %

19 %

18 %

16 % Income tax-effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items 3

(5)

(3)

(1)

— Non-GAAP tax rate 17 %

18 %

16 %

17 %

16 %





(1) Net income, income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items and GAAP tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1)

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1) GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.84

$ 0.62

$ 0.85

$ 1.46

$ 1.67 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10

0.10

0.10

0.21

0.19 Stock-based compensation 0.57

0.40

0.32

0.96

0.66 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.05

0.05

0.05

0.10

0.10 Restructuring charge 0.06

0.29

0.03

0.35

0.08 Acquisition-related costs 0.02

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.10 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01 (Gain) loss on investments —

—

—

—

0.05 Loss from equity method investment —

—

—

—

0.05 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.16)

(0.11)

(0.06)

(0.27)

(0.20) Adjustment for shares (2) —

—

0.01

—

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.49

$ 1.40

$ 1.35

$ 2.88

$ 2.74



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 153,454

156,135

161,710

154,795

162,674 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (2) —

—

(1,057)

—

(1,440) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (2) 153,454

156,135

160,653

154,795

161,234





(1) GAAP net income per diluted share and per share adjustment for income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022. (2) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During those periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1)

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2022 (1) Net income $ 128,816

$ 97,106

$ 137,840

$ 225,922

$ 271,216 Net income margin 14 %

11 %

15 %

12 %

15 % Interest and marketable securities (income) loss, net (4,509)

(5,292)

2,331

(9,801)

2,542 Provision for income taxes 21,191

29,780

32,755

50,971

52,592 Depreciation and amortization 115,208

111,887

125,815

227,095

247,003 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,217

7,913

8,068

16,130

16,015 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,898

15,912

16,972

31,810

30,616 Stock-based compensation 87,444

61,883

51,882

149,327

108,109 Restructuring charge 9,357

44,723

4,715

54,080

12,731 Acquisition-related costs 2,340

6,768

5,771

9,108

16,714 Interest expense 3,157

2,681

2,932

5,838

5,627 (Gain) loss on investments (27)

(174)

(641)

(201)

8,260 Loss from equity method investment —

—

—

—

7,635 Other expense (income), net 1,157

2,537

(175)

3,694

489 Adjusted EBITDA $ 388,249

$ 375,724

$ 388,265

$ 763,973

$ 779,549 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 %

41 %

43 %

41 %

43 %





(1) Net income, net income margin and provision for income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts: Gina Sorice

Tom Barth Media Relations

Investor Relations Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies 646-320-4107

617-274-7130 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.