AKAMAI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second quarter revenue of $980 million, up 5% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 66% of total revenue in the second quarter and combined grew 17% year-over-year and 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86, up 2% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.58, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Akamai delivered solid results in the second quarter highlighted by our strong bottom-line performance and continued strength in our security and cloud computing solutions, which now represent approximately two-thirds of total revenue," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to execute on our strategy of investing in growth areas while remaining committed to driving profitability across the business and returning value to shareholders."

Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Revenue: Revenue was $980 million, a 5% increase over second quarter 2023 revenue of $936 million and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $499 million , up 15% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 15% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Delivery revenue was $329 million , down 13% year-over-year and down 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 13% year-over-year and down 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Compute revenue was $151 million , up 23% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $509 million , up 6% year-over-year

, up 6% year-over-year International revenue was $471 million , up 3% year-over-year and up 5% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $148 million, a 1% decrease from second quarter 2023. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 15%, down 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $282 million, a 3% increase from second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 29%, flat from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $132 million, a 2% increase from second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP net income* was $243 million, a 6% increase from second quarter 2023.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.86, a 2% increase from second quarter 2023 and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.58, a 6% increase from second quarter 2023 and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $409 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2023.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $431 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $128 million in the second quarter of 2024 to repurchase 1.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $94.29 per share. The Company had 152 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

Financial guidance:

The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024:



Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024

Year Ending

December 31, 2024

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 988

$ 1,008

$ 3,970

$ 4,010 Security revenue growth rates year-over-year *







15 %

17 % Compute revenue growth rates year-over-year *







23 %

25 % Non-GAAP operating margin * 29 %

29 %

29 %

29 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share * $ 1.56

$ 1.62

$ 6.34

$ 6.47 Non-GAAP tax rate* 19 %

20 %

19 %

20 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions) 154

154

154

154 Capex as a percentage of revenue * 17 %

17 %

16 %

16 %

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,042

$ 489,468 Marketable securities 1,189,232

374,971 Accounts receivable, net 699,258

724,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 233,928

216,114 Total current assets 2,570,460

1,804,855 Marketable securities 276,943

1,431,354 Property and equipment, net 1,911,012

1,825,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets 988,521

908,634 Acquired intangible assets, net 632,984

536,143 Goodwill 3,146,397

2,850,470 Deferred income tax assets 428,235

418,297 Other assets 132,980

124,340 Total assets $ 10,087,532

$ 9,900,037 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 124,507

$ 146,927 Accrued expenses 283,862

352,181 Deferred revenue 139,934

107,544 Convertible senior notes 1,147,826

— Operating lease liabilities 242,223

222,944 Other current liabilities 7,524

6,442 Total current liabilities 1,945,876

836,038 Deferred revenue 28,526

23,006 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,442

24,622 Convertible senior notes 2,394,187

3,538,229 Operating lease liabilities 831,264

774,806 Other liabilities 106,561

106,181 Total liabilities 5,332,856

5,302,882 Total stockholders' equity 4,754,676

4,597,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,087,532

$ 9,900,037

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Revenue $ 979,580

$ 986,970

$ 935,721

$ 1,966,550

$ 1,851,419 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 402,888

394,743

373,275

797,631

734,591 Research and development (1) 113,352

116,932

99,041

230,284

190,904 Sales and marketing (1) 139,039

134,570

136,554

273,609

265,661 General and administrative (1) (2) 153,854

152,430

151,811

306,284

297,950 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 21,076

21,023

15,898

42,099

31,810 Restructuring charge 1,385

544

9,357

1,929

54,080 Total costs and operating expenses 831,594

820,242

785,936

1,651,836

1,574,996 Income from operations 147,986

166,728

149,785

314,714

276,423 Interest and marketable securities

income, net 26,628

27,841

4,509

54,469

9,801 Interest expense (6,829)

(6,818)

(3,157)

(13,647)

(5,838) Other (expense) income, net (949)

511

(1,130)

(438)

(3,493) Income before provision for income taxes 166,836

188,262

150,007

355,098

276,893 Provision for income taxes (35,148)

(12,844)

(21,191)

(47,992)

(50,971) Net income $ 131,688

$ 175,418

$ 128,816

$ 307,106

$ 225,922



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.86

$ 1.16

$ 0.85

$ 2.02

$ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.86

$ 1.11

$ 0.84

$ 1.97

$ 1.46



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 152,265

151,628

152,064

151,946

153,850 Diluted 153,588

157,466

153,454

155,527

154,795



(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 131,688

$ 175,418

$ 128,816

$ 307,106

$ 225,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 158,549

156,183

139,125

314,732

274,582 Stock-based compensation 98,466

93,260

87,444

191,726

149,327 Provision (benefit) for deferred

income taxes 13,946

(10,467)

(4,516)

3,479

409 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,660

1,682

1,098

3,342

2,196 Loss (gain) on investments 66

—

(27)

66

(201) Other non-cash reconciling items, net 1,896

2,062

17,052

3,958

38,654 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 17,538

(736)

2,473

16,802

(22,778) Prepaid expenses and other current

assets 1,253

(26,016)

7,912

(24,763)

(18,097) Accounts payable and accrued

expenses 19,523

(66,949)

13,478

(47,426)

(83,785) Deferred revenue (11,619)

34,316

602

22,697

37,051 Other current liabilities 624

356

(9,689)

980

16,145 Other non-current assets and

liabilities (2,627)

(7,231)

(17,457)

(9,858)

(19,615) Net cash provided by operating

activities 430,963

351,878

366,311

782,841

599,810 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash paid for business acquisitions, net

of cash acquired (434,066)

—

(86,256)

(434,066)

(106,326) Cash paid for asset acquisition (4,796)

—

—

(4,796)

— Purchases of property and equipment

and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (163,537)

(173,754)

(176,289)

(337,291)

(398,534) Purchases of short- and long-term

marketable securities (16,103)

(170,019)

(630)

(186,122)

(134,821) Proceeds from sales, maturities and

redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 337,220

182,255

15,319

519,475

292,205 Other, net (5,400)

9,935

(498)

4,535

(20,766) Net cash used in investing

activities (286,682)

(151,583)

(248,354)

(438,265)

(368,242)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under

revolving credit facility —

—

90,000

—

90,000 Repayment from borrowings under

revolving credit facility —

—

(70,000)

—

(70,000) Proceeds from the issuance of common

stock under stock plans 7,956

20,310

10,074

28,266

31,331 Employee taxes paid related to net share

settlement of stock-based awards (31,914)

(109,333)

(9,712)

(141,247)

(39,606) Repurchases of common stock (127,809)

(125,449)

(137,358)

(253,258)

(485,958) Other, net (8,678)

(1,509)

(204)

(10,187)

(256) Net cash used in financing

activities (160,445)

(215,981)

(117,200)

(376,426)

(474,489) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,293)

(4,013)

(3,007)

(9,306)

(710) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (21,457)

(19,699)

(2,250)

(41,156)

(243,631) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of period 470,771

490,470

301,641

490,470

543,022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of period $ 449,314

$ 470,771

$ 299,391

$ 449,314

$ 299,391

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Security $ 498,708

$ 490,681

$ 432,946

$ 989,389

$ 838,498 Delivery 329,399

351,758

379,698

681,157

774,082 Compute 151,473

144,531

123,077

296,004

238,839 Total revenue $ 979,580

$ 986,970

$ 935,721

$ 1,966,550

$ 1,851,419 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 15 %

21 %

14 %

18 %

10 % Delivery (13)

(11)

(9)

(12)

(10) Compute 23

25

16

24

30 Total revenue 5 %

8 %

4 %

6 %

2 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















Security 16 %

21 %

14 %

19 %

12 % Delivery (12)

(10)

(8)

(11)

(9) Compute 24

25

17

24

31 Total revenue 6 %

8 %

4 %

7 %

4 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 U.S. $ 508,696

$ 512,347

$ 480,062

$ 1,021,043

$ 953,895 International 470,884

474,623

455,659

945,507

897,524 Total revenue $ 979,580

$ 986,970

$ 935,721

$ 1,966,550

$ 1,851,419 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 6 %

8 %

1 %

7 %

— % International 3

7

7

5

6 Total revenue 5 %

8 %

4 %

6 %

2 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 6 %

8 %

1 %

7 %

— % International 5

8

8

7

9 Total revenue 6 %

8 %

4 %

7 %

4 %



(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 15,864

$ 12,618

$ 11,339

$ 28,482

$ 20,668 Research and development 36,951

38,045

32,258

74,996

54,102 Sales and marketing 18,976

18,811

17,723

37,787

31,268 General and administrative 26,675

23,786

26,124

50,461

43,289 Total stock-based compensation $ 98,466

$ 93,260

$ 87,444

$ 191,726

$ 149,327



















Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 68,936

$ 65,675

$ 55,212

$ 134,611

$ 107,388 Capitalized internal-use software

development amortization 42,407

43,632

44,249

86,039

87,726 Other depreciation and amortization 15,983

16,030

15,747

32,013

31,981 Depreciation of property and equipment 127,326

125,337

115,208

252,663

227,095 Capitalized stock-based compensation

amortization (1) 10,048

9,712

7,926

19,760

15,459 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 99

111

93

210

218 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 21,076

21,023

15,898

42,099

31,810 Total depreciation and amortization $ 158,549

$ 156,183

$ 139,125

$ 314,732

$ 274,582



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-

based compensation and interest expense

(2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 94,463

$ 74,635

$ 134,847

$ 169,098

$ 292,377 Capitalized internal-use software

development costs 72,653

77,491

64,112

150,144

130,376 Total capital expenditures, excluding

stock-based compensation and interest

expense $ 167,116

$ 152,126

$ 198,959

$ 319,242

$ 422,753 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 17 %

15 %

21 %

16 %

23 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,920

10,533

10,100













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Income from operations $ 147,986

$ 166,728

$ 149,785

$ 314,714

$ 276,423 GAAP operating margin 15 %

17 %

16 %

16 %

15 % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 21,076

21,023

15,898

42,099

31,810 Stock-based compensation 98,466

93,260

87,444

191,726

149,327 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 10,434

10,123

8,217

20,557

16,130 Restructuring charge 1,385

544

9,357

1,929

54,080 Acquisition-related costs 2,179

172

2,340

2,351

9,108 Operating adjustments 133,540

125,122

123,256

258,662

260,455 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 281,526

$ 291,850

$ 273,041

$ 573,376

$ 536,878 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 %

30 %

29 %

29 %

29 %



















Net income $ 131,688

$ 175,418

$ 128,816

$ 307,106

$ 225,922 Operating adjustments (from above) 133,540

125,122

123,256

258,662

260,455 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,660

1,682

1,098

3,342

2,196 Loss (gain) on investments 66

—

(27)

66

(201) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (24,306)

(46,727)

(25,152)

(71,033)

(42,067) Non-GAAP net income $ 242,648

$ 255,495

$ 227,991

$ 498,143

$ 446,305



















GAAP tax rate 21 %

7 %

14 %

14 %

18 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (1)

12

3

5

(1) Non-GAAP tax rate 20 %

19 %

17 %

19 %

17 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 1.11

$ 0.84

$ 1.97

$ 1.46 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 0.14

0.13

0.10

0.27

0.21 Stock-based compensation 0.64

0.59

0.57

1.23

0.96 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 0.07

0.06

0.05

0.13

0.10 Restructuring charge 0.01

—

0.06

0.01

0.35 Acquisition-related costs 0.01

—

0.02

0.02

0.06 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01 Loss (gain) on investments —

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (0.16)

(0.30)

(0.16)

(0.46)

(0.27) Adjustment for shares (1) —

0.02

—

0.03

— Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.58

$ 1.64

$ 1.49

$ 3.23

$ 2.88



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share

calculations 153,588

157,466

153,454

155,527

154,795 Impact of benefit from note hedge

transactions (1) (199)

(2,114)

—

(1,157)

— Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share

calculations (1) 153,389

155,352

153,454

154,370

154,795





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2024 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Net income $ 131,688

$ 175,418

$ 128,816

$ 307,106

$ 225,922 Net income margin 13 %

18 %

14 %

16 %

12 % Interest and marketable securities

income, net (26,628)

(27,841)

(4,509)

(54,469)

(9,801) Provision for income taxes 35,148

12,844

21,191

47,992

50,971 Depreciation and amortization 127,326

125,337

115,208

252,663

227,095 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 10,434

10,123

8,217

20,557

16,130 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 21,076

21,023

15,898

42,099

31,810 Stock-based compensation 98,466

93,260

87,444

191,726

149,327 Restructuring charge 1,385

544

9,357

1,929

54,080 Acquisition-related costs 2,179

172

2,340

2,351

9,108 Interest expense 6,829

6,818

3,157

13,647

5,838 Loss (gain) on investments 66

—

(27)

66

(201) Other expense (income), net 883

(511)

1,157

372

3,694 Adjusted EBITDA $ 408,852

$ 417,187

$ 388,249

$ 826,039

$ 763,973 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42 %

42 %

41 %

42 %

41 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.





– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.





– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.





– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.





– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense – Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.





– Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.





– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.





– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,265 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 and the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2029, 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.