AKAMAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter revenue of $965 million, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 61% of total revenue in the third quarter and combined grew 20% year-over-year and 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04, up 33% year-over-year and up 31% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP diluted EPS* of $1.63, up 29% year-over-year and up 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Guidance increased for full-year revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are very pleased with our excellent third quarter performance on both revenue and profitability," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Security and cloud computing revenue growth accelerated and together now account for 61% of our total revenue. In addition, our cost savings initiatives helped improve margins while we continue to invest in key growth areas."

Akamai delivered the following results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue was $965 million, a 9% increase over third quarter 2022 revenue of $882 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $456 million , up 20% year-over-year and up 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 20% year-over-year and up 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Delivery revenue was $379 million , down 4% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 4% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Compute revenue was $130 million , up 19% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $499 million , up 8% year-over-year

, up 8% year-over-year International revenue was $467 million , up 11% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $176 million, a 10% increase from third quarter 2022. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 18%, flat from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $296 million, a 22% increase from third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 31%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $161 million, a 30% increase from third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income* was $251 million, a 26% increase from third quarter 2022.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.04, a 33% increase from third quarter 2022 and a 31% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.63, a 29% increase from third quarter 2022 and a 28% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $418 million, a 13% increase from third quarter 2022.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $359 million, or 37% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $113 million in the third quarter of 2023 to repurchase 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $101.54 per share. The Company had 151 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 985

$ 1,005

$ 3,802

$ 3,822 Non-GAAP operating margin* 29 %

29 %

29 %

29 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $ 1.57

$ 1.62

$ 6.08

$ 6.13 Non-GAAP tax rate* 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions) 155

155

155

155 Capex as a percentage of revenue* 15 %

15 %

19 %

19 %

This guidance includes the impact of the following items:

incremental revenue of $17 million to $20 million and $21 million to $24 million for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, from customer contracts acquired from StackPath LLC and Lumen Technologies, Inc;

to and to for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, from customer contracts acquired from StackPath LLC and Lumen Technologies, Inc; incremental cost of revenue of $13 million to $14 million and $18 million to $19 million for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, for transition service agreements related to the acquired customer contracts; and

to and to for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, for transition service agreements related to the acquired customer contracts; and negative impact to revenue of $8 million for the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter and negative impact of $18 million for the full-year related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,907

$ 542,337 Marketable securities 479,355

562,979 Accounts receivable, net 713,382

679,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214,737

185,040 Total current assets 1,867,381

1,969,562 Marketable securities 1,208,797

320,531 Property and equipment, net 1,786,355

1,540,182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 883,686

813,372 Acquired intangible assets, net 465,203

441,716 Goodwill 2,843,020

2,763,838 Deferred income tax assets 405,251

337,677 Other assets 122,395

116,522 Total assets $ 9,582,088

$ 8,303,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 144,466

$ 145,420 Accrued expenses 329,354

367,017 Deferred revenue 124,394

105,109 Operating lease liabilities 205,090

196,094 Other current liabilities 7,187

5,228 Total current liabilities 810,491

818,868 Deferred revenue 26,991

22,117 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,935

18,400 Convertible senior notes 3,536,342

2,285,258 Operating lease liabilities 760,653

693,265 Other liabilities 102,472

105,305 Total liabilities 5,257,884

3,943,213 Total stockholders' equity 4,324,204

4,360,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,582,088

$ 8,303,400

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (3)

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (3) Revenue $ 965,484

$ 935,721

$ 881,896

$ 2,816,903

$ 2,688,875 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 383,075

373,275

346,450

1,117,666

1,025,851 Research and development (1) 105,942

99,041

94,047

296,846

286,052 Sales and marketing (1) 132,309

136,554

123,935

397,970

373,319 General and administrative (1) (2) 147,326

151,811

139,425

445,276

433,906 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,108

15,898

17,374

49,918

47,990 Restructuring charge 2,595

9,357

227

56,675

12,958 Total costs and operating expenses 789,355

785,936

721,458

2,364,351

2,180,076 Income from operations 176,129

149,785

160,438

452,552

508,799 Interest and marketable securities income (loss), net 11,412

4,509

782

21,213

(1,760) Interest expense (4,987)

(3,157)

(2,785)

(10,825)

(8,412) Other expense, net (3,161)

(1,130)

(275)

(6,654)

(9,024) Income before provision for income taxes 179,393

150,007

158,160

456,286

489,603 Provision for income taxes (20,326)

(21,191)

(34,466)

(71,297)

(87,058) Gain (loss) from equity method investment 1,475

—

—

1,475

(7,635) Net income $ 160,542

$ 128,816

$ 123,694

$ 386,464

$ 394,910



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 1.06

$ 0.85

$ 0.78

$ 2.53

$ 2.47 Diluted $ 1.04

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

$ 2.50

$ 2.45



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 151,359

152,064

158,715

153,020

159,749 Diluted 154,976

153,454

159,068

154,855

161,472





(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures) (3) Provision for income taxes, net income and basic and diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1)

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1) Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 160,542

$ 128,816

$ 123,694

$ 386,464

$ 394,910 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 148,560

139,125

150,985

423,142

444,184 Stock-based compensation 87,017

87,444

50,702

236,344

158,811 Benefit for deferred income taxes (10,172)

(4,516)

(6,623)

(9,763)

(82,603) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,404

1,098

1,086

3,600

3,296 (Gain) loss on investments (110)

(27)

—

(311)

15,895 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 6,548

17,052

2,451

45,202

25,094 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (23,484)

2,473

30,796

(46,262)

26,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,994

7,912

(4,739)

(16,103)

(42,871) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,615

13,478

(4,752)

(60,170)

(64,727) Deferred revenue (12,905)

602

(2,675)

24,146

23,503 Other current liabilities (13,855)

(9,689)

2,093

2,290

(3,808) Other non-current assets and liabilities (9,718)

(17,457)

26,278

(29,333)

34,645 Net cash provided by operating activities 359,436

366,311

369,296

959,246

933,178 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash received (paid) for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 155

(86,256)

8

(106,171)

(872,091) Cash paid for asset acquisition (36,348)

—

—

(36,348)

— Cash received from equity method investment 1,475

—

—

1,475

— Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (197,619)

(176,289)

(97,988)

(596,153)

(347,514) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (1,435,016)

(630)

—

(1,569,837)

— Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities 491,330

15,319

2,248

783,535

695,955 Other, net 11,860

(498)

203

(8,906)

(4,003) Net cash used in investing activities (1,164,163)

(248,354)

(95,529)

(1,532,405)

(527,653)





(1) Net income and benefit for deferred income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility —

90,000

—

90,000

— Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (20,000)

(70,000)

(75,000)

(90,000)

— Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 1,247,388

—

—

1,247,388

— Proceeds from the issuance of warrants related to convertible senior notes 90,195

—

—

90,195

— Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes (236,555)

—

—

(236,555)

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 18,222

10,074

16,844

49,553

45,989 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (11,304)

(9,712)

(8,514)

(50,910)

(71,656) Repurchases of common stock (113,197)

(137,358)

(162,627)

(599,155)

(430,269) Other, net (104)

(204)

(177)

(360)

(281) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 974,645

(117,200)

(229,474)

500,156

(456,217) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,019)

(3,007)

(11,977)

(7,729)

(27,237) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 162,899

(2,250)

32,316

(80,732)

(77,929) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 299,391

301,641

427,506

543,022

537,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 462,290

$ 299,391

$ 459,822

$ 462,290

$ 459,822

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Security $ 455,792

$ 432,946

$ 379,509

$ 1,294,290

$ 1,141,740 Delivery 379,304

379,698

393,248

1,153,386

1,254,074 Compute 130,388

123,077

109,139

369,227

293,061 Total revenue $ 965,484

$ 935,721

$ 881,896

$ 2,816,903

$ 2,688,875 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 20 %

14 %

13 %

13 %

18 % Delivery (4)

(9)

(15)

(8)

(11) Compute 19

16

72

26

60 Total revenue 9 %

4 %

3 %

5 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















Security 19 %

14 %

19 %

14 %

22 % Delivery (4)

(8)

(11)

(7)

(8) Compute 19

17

77

27

64 Total revenue 9 %

4 %

7 %

6 %

9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 U.S. $ 498,536

$ 480,062

$ 461,087

$ 1,452,431

$ 1,419,248 International 466,948

455,659

420,809

1,364,472

1,269,627 Total revenue $ 965,484

$ 935,721

$ 881,896

$ 2,816,903

$ 2,688,875 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 8 %

1 %

3 %

2 %

4 % International 11

7

2

7

6 Total revenue 9 %

4 %

3 %

5 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 8 %

1 %

3 %

2 %

4 % International 9

8

12

9

14 Total revenue 9 %

4 %

7 %

6 %

9 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 55,030

$ 51,817

$ 53,712

$ 164,537

$ 160,003 Stock-based compensation 25,125

26,124

13,392

68,414

46,716 Depreciation and amortization 16,197

16,231

18,682

49,149

56,783 Facilities-related costs 21,805

22,883

26,093

68,677

79,492 (Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts (1,500)

1,991

1,179

408

2,996 Acquisition-related costs 1,716

1,271

2,890

7,690

16,304 Software and related service costs 13,516

13,526

12,368

40,913

36,875 Other expenses 15,437

17,968

11,109

45,488

34,737 Total general and administrative expenses $ 147,326

$ 151,811

$ 139,425

$ 445,276

$ 433,906



















General and administrative expenses–functional (1): Global functions $ 61,187

$ 62,058

$ 49,553

$ 180,195

$ 156,129 As a percentage of revenue 6 %

7 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Infrastructure 85,923

86,491

85,803

256,983

258,449 As a percentage of revenue 9 %

9 %

10 %

9 %

10 % Other 216

3,262

4,069

8,098

19,328 Total general and administrative expenses $ 147,326

$ 151,811

$ 139,425

$ 445,276

$ 433,906 As a percentage of revenue 15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 11,236

$ 11,339

$ 7,237

$ 31,904

$ 20,604 Research and development 33,366

32,258

18,698

87,468

56,338 Sales and marketing 17,290

17,723

11,375

48,558

35,153 General and administrative 25,125

26,124

13,392

68,414

46,716 Total stock-based compensation $ 87,017

$ 87,444

$ 50,702

$ 236,344

$ 158,811





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility- and IT-related assets, software and related service costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and (benefit) provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 60,887

$ 55,212

$ 65,984

$ 168,275

$ 194,094 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 45,030

44,249

41,687

132,756

123,514 Other depreciation and amortization 15,709

15,747

18,180

47,689

55,246 Depreciation of property and equipment 121,626

115,208

125,851

348,720

372,854 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 8,710

7,926

7,642

24,170

22,993 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 116

93

118

334

347 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,108

15,898

17,374

49,918

47,990 Total depreciation and amortization $ 148,560

$ 139,125

$ 150,985

$ 423,142

$ 444,184



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 86,382

$ 134,847

$ 62,063

$ 378,759

$ 182,031 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 65,895

64,112

48,665

196,271

148,938 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 152,277

$ 198,959

$ 110,728

$ 575,030

$ 330,969 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 16 %

21 %

13 %

20 %

12 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,111

10,100

9,631













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1)

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1) Income from operations $ 176,129

$ 149,785

$ 160,438

$ 452,552

$ 508,799 GAAP operating margin 18 %

16 %

18 %

16 %

19 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,108

15,898

17,374

49,918

47,990 Stock-based compensation 87,017

87,444

50,702

236,344

158,811 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 9,077

8,217

7,967

25,207

23,982 Restructuring charge 2,595

9,357

227

56,675

12,958 Acquisition-related costs 3,048

2,340

5,896

12,156

22,610 Operating adjustments 119,845

123,256

82,166

380,300

266,351 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 295,974

$ 273,041

$ 242,604

$ 832,852

$ 775,150 Non-GAAP operating margin 31 %

29 %

28 %

30 %

29 %



















Net income $ 160,542

$ 128,816

$ 123,694

$ 386,464

$ 394,910 Operating adjustments (from above) 119,845

123,256

82,166

380,300

266,351 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,404

1,098

1,086

3,600

3,296 (Gain) loss on investments (110)

(27)

—

(311)

8,260 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (1,475)

—

—

(1,475)

7,635 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (29,135)

(25,152)

(6,922)

(71,202)

(39,189) Non-GAAP net income $ 251,071

$ 227,991

$ 200,024

$ 697,376

$ 641,263



















GAAP tax rate 11 %

14 %

22 %

16 %

18 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items 5

3

(5)

1

(2) Non-GAAP tax rate 16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

16 %





(1) Net income, income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items and GAAP tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1)

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1) GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.04

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

$ 2.50

$ 2.45 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12

0.10

0.11

0.32

0.30 Stock-based compensation 0.56

0.57

0.32

1.53

0.98 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.06

0.05

0.05

0.16

0.15 Restructuring charge 0.02

0.06

—

0.37

0.08 Acquisition-related costs 0.02

0.02

0.04

0.08

0.14 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 (Gain) loss on investments —

—

—

—

0.05 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (0.01)

—

—

(0.01)

0.05 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.19)

(0.16)

(0.04)

(0.46)

(0.24) Adjustment for shares (2) 0.01

—

—

0.01

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.63

$ 1.49

$ 1.26

$ 4.51

$ 4.00



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 154,976

153,454

159,068

154,855

161,472 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (2) (544)

—

—

(181)

(960) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (2) 154,432

153,454

159,068

154,674

160,512





(1) GAAP net income per diluted share and per share adjustment for income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022. (2) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During those periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1)

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022 (1) Net income $ 160,542

$ 128,816

$ 123,694

$ 386,464

$ 394,910 Net income margin 17 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

15 % Interest and marketable securities (income) loss, net (11,412)

(4,509)

(782)

(21,213)

1,760 Provision for income taxes 20,326

21,191

34,466

71,297

87,058 Depreciation and amortization 121,626

115,208

125,851

348,721

372,854 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 9,077

8,217

7,967

25,207

23,982 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,108

15,898

17,374

49,918

47,990 Stock-based compensation 87,017

87,444

50,702

236,344

158,811 Restructuring charge 2,595

9,357

227

56,675

12,958 Acquisition-related costs 3,048

2,340

5,896

12,156

22,610 Interest expense 4,987

3,157

2,785

10,825

8,412 (Gain) loss on investments (110)

(27)

—

(311)

8,260 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (1,475)

—

—

(1,475)

7,635 Other expense, net 3,271

1,157

275

6,965

764 Adjusted EBITDA $ 417,600

$ 388,249

$ 368,455

$ 1,181,573

$ 1,148,004 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43 %

41 %

42 %

42 %

43 %





(1) Net income, net income margin and provision for income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,265 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 and the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2029, 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been

important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

