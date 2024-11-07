AKAMAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter revenue of $1.005 billion, up 4% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 68% of total revenue in the third quarter and combined grew 17% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Akamai delivered another solid quarter, highlighted by continued momentum in security and cloud computing. Together, these solutions grew 17% on a year-over-year basis and now account for nearly 70% of our total revenue," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter also marks a significant milestone as we surpassed the billion-dollar quarterly revenue threshold for the first time. Looking forward, we remain confident in the traction we see from our new products and our continued commitment to strong bottom-line performance."

Akamai delivered the following results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024:

Revenue: Revenue was $1.005 billion, a 4% increase over third quarter 2023 revenue of $965 million and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $519 million , up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Delivery revenue was $319 million , down 16% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 16% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Compute revenue was $167 million , up 28% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $525 million , up 5% year-over-year

, up 5% year-over-year International revenue was $480 million , up 3% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Restructuring charge: Third quarter 2024 GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income and GAAP EPS in the paragraphs below were impacted by the $82 million restructuring charge recognized in the third quarter of 2024. This charge primarily related to severance costs in connection with a workforce reduction with the primary intent of redeploying resources to support the Company's strategic investments and impairments of certain assets as a result of recent acquisitions.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $71 million, a 60% decrease from third quarter 2023. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 7%, down 11 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $296 million, flat from third quarter 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 29%, down 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $58 million, a 64% decrease from third quarter 2023. Non-GAAP net income* was $244 million, a 3% decrease from third quarter 2023.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38, a 63% decrease from third quarter 2023 and a 62% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.59, a 2% decrease from third quarter 2023 and a 1% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $426 million, a 2% increase from third quarter 2023.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $393 million, or 39% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.979 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $166 million in the third quarter of 2024 to repurchase 1.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $97.29 per share. The Company had 151 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

Financial guidance:

The Company reports the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024:



Three Months Ending December 31, 2024

Year Ending December 31, 2024

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 995

$ 1,020

$ 3,966

$ 3,991 Non-GAAP operating margin * 27 %

28 %

29 %

29 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share * $ 1.49

$ 1.56

$ 6.31

$ 6.38 Non-GAAP tax rate* 19 %

19 %

19 %

19 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions) 153

153

154

154 Capex as a percentage of revenue * 18 %

19 %

17 %

17 %

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies Call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 1443103. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 569,749

$ 489,468 Marketable securities 1,129,456

374,971 Accounts receivable, net 696,493

724,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 238,732

216,114 Total current assets 2,634,430

1,804,855 Marketable securities 279,411

1,431,354 Property and equipment, net 1,948,799

1,825,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,006,132

908,634 Acquired intangible assets, net 586,247

536,143 Goodwill 3,154,351

2,850,470 Deferred income tax assets 431,318

418,297 Other assets 149,769

124,340 Total assets $ 10,190,457

$ 9,900,037 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 106,629

$ 146,927 Accrued expenses 288,619

352,181 Deferred revenue 138,929

107,544 Convertible senior notes 1,148,471

— Operating lease liabilities 251,596

222,944 Other current liabilities 48,779

6,442 Total current liabilities 1,983,023

836,038 Deferred revenue 24,316

23,006 Deferred income tax liabilities 27,387

24,622 Convertible senior notes 2,395,439

3,538,229 Operating lease liabilities 854,740

774,806 Other liabilities 111,414

106,181 Total liabilities 5,396,319

5,302,882 Total stockholders' equity 4,794,138

4,597,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,190,457

$ 9,900,037

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Revenue $ 1,004,679

$ 979,580

$ 965,484

$ 2,971,229

$ 2,816,903 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 408,806

402,888

383,075

1,206,437

1,117,666 Research and development (1) 120,347

113,352

105,942

350,631

296,846 Sales and marketing (1) 138,551

139,039

132,309

412,160

397,970 General and administrative (1) (2) 159,957

153,854

147,326

466,241

445,276 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,368

21,076

18,108

66,467

49,918 Restructuring charge 82,013

1,385

2,595

83,942

56,675 Total costs and operating expenses 934,042

831,594

789,355

2,585,878

2,364,351 Income from operations 70,637

147,986

176,129

385,351

452,552 Interest and marketable securities income, net 23,065

26,628

11,412

77,534

21,213 Interest expense (6,735)

(6,829)

(4,987)

(20,382)

(10,825) Other expense, net (13,161)

(949)

(3,161)

(13,599)

(6,654) Income before provision for income taxes 73,806

166,836

179,393

428,904

456,286 Provision for income taxes (15,899)

(35,148)

(20,326)

(63,891)

(71,297) Gain from equity method investment —

—

1,475

—

1,475 Net income $ 57,907

$ 131,688

$ 160,542

$ 365,013

$ 386,464



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.86

$ 1.06

$ 2.40

$ 2.53 Diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.86

$ 1.04

$ 2.36

$ 2.50



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 151,435

152,265

151,359

151,776

153,020 Diluted 153,240

153,588

154,976

154,765

154,855



(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 57,907

$ 131,688

$ 160,542

$ 365,013

$ 386,464 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 165,729

158,549

148,560

480,461

423,142 Stock-based compensation 102,607

98,466

87,017

294,333

236,344 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (2,541)

13,946

(10,172)

938

(9,763) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,591

1,660

1,404

4,933

3,600 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 41,733

1,962

6,438

45,757

44,891 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable 11,290

17,538

(23,484)

28,092

(46,262) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (717)

1,253

1,994

(25,480)

(16,103) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (31,765)

19,523

23,615

(79,191)

(60,170) Deferred revenue (8,719)

(11,619)

(12,905)

13,978

24,146 Other current liabilities 41,370

624

(13,855)

42,350

2,290 Other non-current assets and liabilities 14,057

(2,627)

(9,718)

4,199

(29,333) Net cash provided by operating activities 392,542

430,963

359,436

1,175,383

959,246 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash (paid) received for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(434,066)

155

(434,066)

(106,171) Cash paid for asset acquisition (66)

(4,796)

(36,348)

(4,862)

(36,348) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (185,117)

(163,537)

(197,619)

(522,408)

(596,153) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (15,519)

(16,103)

(1,050,016)

(201,641)

(1,184,837) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities 84,849

337,220

106,330

604,324

398,535 Other, net (375)

(5,400)

13,335

4,160

(7,431) Net cash used in investing activities (116,228)

(286,682)

(1,164,163)

(554,493)

(1,532,405)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility —

—

—

—

90,000 Repayment from borrowings under revolving credit facility —

—

(20,000)

—

(90,000) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —

—

1,247,388

—

1,247,388 Proceeds from the issuance of warrants related to convertible senior notes —

—

90,195

—

90,195 Purchases of note hedges related to convertible senior notes —

—

(236,555)

—

(236,555) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 19,442

7,956

18,222

47,708

49,553 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (15,868)

(31,914)

(11,304)

(157,115)

(50,910) Repurchases of common stock (165,839)

(127,809)

(113,197)

(419,097)

(599,155) Other, net (104)

(8,678)

(104)

(10,291)

(360) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (162,369)

(160,445)

974,645

(538,795)

500,156 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,494

(5,293)

(7,019)

188

(7,729) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 123,439

(21,457)

162,899

82,283

(80,732) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 449,314

470,771

299,391

490,470

543,022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 572,753

$ 449,314

$ 462,290

$ 572,753

$ 462,290

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Security $ 518,670

$ 498,708

$ 455,792

$ 1,508,059

$ 1,294,290 Delivery 319,132

329,399

379,304

1,000,289

1,153,386 Compute 166,877

151,473

130,388

462,881

369,227 Total revenue $ 1,004,679

$ 979,580

$ 965,484

$ 2,971,229

$ 2,816,903 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 14 %

15 %

20 %

17 %

13 % Delivery (16)

(13)

(4)

(13)

(8) Compute 28

23

19

25

26 Total revenue 4 %

5 %

9 %

5 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















Security 14 %

16 %

19 %

17 %

14 % Delivery (16)

(12)

(4)

(13)

(7) Compute 28

24

19

26

27 Total revenue 4 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 U.S. $ 524,611

$ 508,696

$ 498,536

$ 1,545,654

$ 1,452,431 International 480,068

470,884

466,948

1,425,575

1,364,472 Total revenue $ 1,004,679

$ 979,580

$ 965,484

$ 2,971,229

$ 2,816,903 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 5 %

6 %

8 %

6 %

2 % International 3

3

11

4

7 Total revenue 4 %

5 %

9 %

5 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 5 %

6 %

8 %

6 %

2 % International 3

5

9

6

9 Total revenue 4 %

6 %

9 %

6 %

6 %



(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 16,566

$ 15,864

$ 11,236

$ 45,048

$ 31,904 Research and development 39,275

36,951

33,366

114,271

87,468 Sales and marketing 21,076

18,976

17,290

58,863

48,558 General and administrative 25,690

26,675

25,125

76,151

68,414 Total stock-based compensation $ 102,607

$ 98,466

$ 87,017

$ 294,333

$ 236,344



















Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 72,546

$ 68,936

$ 60,887

$ 207,157

$ 168,275 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 41,973

42,407

45,030

128,012

132,756 Other depreciation and amortization 15,998

15,983

15,709

48,011

47,690 Depreciation of property and equipment 130,517

127,326

121,626

383,180

348,721 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 10,740

10,048

8,710

30,500

24,169 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 104

99

116

314

334 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,368

21,076

18,108

66,467

49,918 Total depreciation and amortization $ 165,729

$ 158,549

$ 148,560

$ 480,461

$ 423,142



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 91,600

$ 94,463

$ 86,382

$ 260,698

$ 378,759 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 72,391

72,653

65,895

222,535

196,271 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 163,991

$ 167,116

$ 152,277

$ 483,233

$ 575,030 Capex as a percentage of revenue (3) 16 %

17 %

16 %

16 %

20 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,947

10,920

10,111













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Income from operations $ 70,637

$ 147,986

$ 176,129

$ 385,351

$ 452,552 GAAP operating margin 7 %

15 %

18 %

13 %

16 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,368

21,076

18,108

66,467

49,918 Stock-based compensation 102,607

98,466

87,017

294,333

236,344 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 11,089

10,434

9,077

31,646

25,207 Restructuring charge 82,013

1,385

2,595

83,942

56,675 Acquisition-related costs 5,036

2,179

3,048

7,387

12,156 Operating adjustments 225,113

133,540

119,845

483,775

380,300 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 295,750

$ 281,526

$ 295,974

$ 869,126

$ 832,852 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 %

29 %

31 %

29 %

30 %



















Net income $ 57,907

$ 131,688

$ 160,542

$ 365,013

$ 386,464 Operating adjustments (from above) 225,113

133,540

119,845

483,775

380,300 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,591

1,660

1,404

4,933

3,600 Loss (gain) on investments —

66

(110)

66

(311) Gain from equity method investment —

—

(1,475)

—

(1,475) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (41,097)

(24,306)

(29,135)

(112,130)

(71,202) Non-GAAP net income $ 243,514

$ 242,648

$ 251,071

$ 741,657

$ 697,376



















GAAP tax rate 22 %

21 %

11 %

15 %

16 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (3)

(1)

5

4

1 Non-GAAP tax rate 19 %

20 %

16 %

19 %

17 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.38

$ 0.86

$ 1.04

$ 2.36

$ 2.50 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.16

0.14

0.12

0.43

0.32 Stock-based compensation 0.67

0.64

0.56

1.90

1.53 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.07

0.07

0.06

0.20

0.16 Restructuring charge 0.54

0.01

0.02

0.54

0.37 Acquisition-related costs 0.03

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.08 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.02 Loss (gain) on investments —

—

—

—

— Gain from equity method investment —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.27)

(0.16)

(0.19)

(0.72)

(0.46) Adjustment for shares (1) —

—

0.01

0.03

0.01 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.59

$ 1.58

$ 1.63

$ 4.82

$ 4.51



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 153,240

153,588

154,976

154,765

154,855 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1) (294)

(199)

(544)

(869)

(181) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1) 152,946

153,389

154,432

153,896

154,674





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the periods presented for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net income $ 57,907

$ 131,688

$ 160,542

$ 365,013

$ 386,464 Net income margin 6 %

13 %

17 %

12 %

14 % Interest and marketable securities income, net (23,065)

(26,628)

(11,412)

(77,534)

(21,213) Provision for income taxes 15,899

35,148

20,326

63,891

71,297 Depreciation and amortization 130,517

127,326

121,626

383,180

348,721 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 11,089

10,434

9,077

31,646

25,207 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,368

21,076

18,108

66,467

49,918 Stock-based compensation 102,607

98,466

87,017

294,333

236,344 Restructuring charge 82,013

1,385

2,595

83,942

56,675 Acquisition-related costs 5,036

2,179

3,048

7,387

12,156 Interest expense 6,735

6,829

4,987

20,382

10,825 Loss (gain) on investments —

66

(110)

66

(311) Gain from equity method investment —

—

(1,475)

—

(1,475) Other expense, net 13,161

883

3,271

13,533

6,965 Adjusted EBITDA $ 426,267

$ 408,852

$ 417,600

$ 1,252,306

$ 1,181,573 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42 %

42 %

43 %

42 %

42 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.





– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets and also short-term incentive awards with a one year vest. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.





– Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets and also short-term incentive awards with a one year vest. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.





– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.





– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense – Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.





– Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.





– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.





– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,265 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 and the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2029, 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; gains and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.



Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage growth rate impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, sometimes referred to as constant currency, is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

