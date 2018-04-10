Akamai Security Expertise On Full Display at RSA Conference 2018 to Show How to Harness the Power of the Cloud Without Losing Control

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, will be showcasing its full range of award-winning cloud security solutions and services at the RSA Conference 2018. The security conference will take place April 16-20 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and Akamai will be exhibiting at booth N3625 (Moscone North). Company experts will also deliver conference presentations including what promises to be a witty and educational back and forth keynote session featuring Akamai's CSO Andy Ellis and Vice President of Web Security Josh Shaul titled, "How do I get my company to ditch the firewall?"
Demonstrations and presentations at Akamai's booth will underscore the Company's efforts to illustrate how a layered-based cloud protection strategy can help secure an organization's data assets from a growing number of cyber threats while enhancing network performance, and contributing to strengthening customer trust. Akamai will show some of its latest innovations in security across areas such as DDoS mitigation, credential stuffing protection, malware protection, bot management, application access, and more.
Main Stage topics being presented at the Akamai booth throughout the conference will include topics such as:
- How to think about security on your journey to the cloud
- What is Zero Trust and why you need it
- Your company's shift to mobile and what that means for you from a security perspective
- Credential stuffing – what it is, how it works, what you need to think about
- How to put your rDNS to work for your security program
- Instrumenting Application Security Through the Cloud
- Lessons learned from the record-breaking 1.35tbs Memcached DDoS Attack
RSA Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Akamai security experts during the following sessions:
- Threat Intelligence Insights: DNS-based Data Exfiltration in the Wild
Akamai Speaker: Asaf Nadler, Senior Security Researcher, Akamai
Date: Tuesday, April 17
Time: 2:15 PM
Location: Moscone North 22
- Security Debt: What Lurks Beneath
Akamai Speaker: Dave Lewis, Global Security Advocate
Date: Wednesday, April 18
Time: 9:30 AM
Location: Moscone West Level 1 Lobby
- Keynote: How Do I Get My Company To Ditch The Firewall?
Akamai Speakers: Andy Ellis, CSO and Josh Shaul, Vice President of Web Security
Date: Thursday, April 19
Time: 10:35 AM
Location: Moscone West Level 3 Ballroom
Akamai will also feature a "Fact or Fiction" series of presentations and book signings by renowned authors Dr. Eric Cole and Matthew Mather in the booth (N3625, Moscone North):
- Dr. Eric Cole, Author, Online Danger
Tuesday, April 17, 11:30 AM and Wednesday, April 18, 2:30 PM
- Matthew Mather, Author, Cyber Storm
Tuesday, April 17, 2:30 PM and Wednesday, April 18, 11:30 AM
For more information on Akamai's cloud security solutions, and to book a meeting with an Akamai representative at the RSA Conference, please visit: http://akamai.com/rsac2018.
About Akamai
As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.
|
Contacts:
|
Tim Whitman
|
Tom Barth
|
Media Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
617-444-3019
|
617-274-7130
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-security-expertise-on-full-display-at-rsa-conference-2018-to-show-how-to-harness-the-power-of-the-cloud-without-losing-control-300626381.html
SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Share this article