Akamai Security Expertise On Full Display at RSA Conference 2018 to Show How to Harness the Power of the Cloud Without Losing Control

Demonstrations and presentations at Akamai's booth will underscore the Company's efforts to illustrate how a layered-based cloud protection strategy can help secure an organization's data assets from a growing number of cyber threats while enhancing network performance, and contributing to strengthening customer trust. Akamai will show some of its latest innovations in security across areas such as DDoS mitigation, credential stuffing protection, malware protection, bot management, application access, and more.

Main Stage topics being presented at the Akamai booth throughout the conference will include topics such as:

How to think about security on your journey to the cloud

What is Zero Trust and why you need it

Your company's shift to mobile and what that means for you from a security perspective

Credential stuffing – what it is, how it works, what you need to think about

How to put your rDNS to work for your security program

Instrumenting Application Security Through the Cloud

Lessons learned from the record-breaking 1.35tbs Memcached DDoS Attack

RSA Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Akamai security experts during the following sessions:

Threat Intelligence Insights: DNS-based Data Exfiltration in the Wild

Akamai Speaker: Asaf Nadler , Senior Security Researcher, Akamai

Date: Tuesday, April 17

Time: 2:15 PM

Location: Moscone North 22

Security Debt: What Lurks Beneath

Akamai Speaker: Dave Lewis , Global Security Advocate

Date: Wednesday, April 18

Time: 9:30 AM

Location: Moscone West Level 1 Lobby

Keynote: How Do I Get My Company To Ditch The Firewall?

Akamai Speakers: Andy Ellis , CSO and Josh Shaul , Vice President of Web Security

Date: Thursday, April 19

Time: 10:35 AM

Location: Moscone West Level 3 Ballroom

Akamai will also feature a "Fact or Fiction" series of presentations and book signings by renowned authors Dr. Eric Cole and Matthew Mather in the booth (N3625, Moscone North):

Dr. Eric Cole , Author, Online Danger

Tuesday, April 17 , 11:30 AM and Wednesday, April 18 , 2:30 PM

Matthew Mather , Author, Cyber Storm

Tuesday, April 17 , 2:30 PM and Wednesday, April 18 , 11:30 AM

For more information on Akamai's cloud security solutions, and to book a meeting with an Akamai representative at the RSA Conference, please visit: http://akamai.com/rsac2018.

