Akamai Security Experts to Present Five Sessions in Las Vegas at Black Hat USA 2019, BSidesLV, DEF CON 27

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced that several of its cybersecurity experts will be presenting at the upcoming Black Hat USA 2019, BSidesLV, and DEF CON 27 conferences in Las Vegas. These speaking sessions will highlight the depth of technical and industry expertise among the Akamai security research and engineering teams.

In addition, Akamai will be exhibiting at booth #1522 at Black Hat where guests can meet Akamai's threat researchers face to face to get advice on how to manage new exploitation vectors, attack types, and vulnerabilities – as well as to explore new tools and see how Akamai uses machine and deep learning models and emerging techniques to detect and defend against the latest threats.

Details for each of the five Akamai security expert talks are as follows:

Who: Daniel Abeles, senior security researcher, Akamai

What: JSShell: An Interactive XSS Management & Browser Debugging Tool

When: Wednesday, August 7, 10:00-11:20 a.m. PT

Where: Black Hat USA, Mandalay Bay Business Hall (Oceanside), Arsenal Station 10

JSShell is an interactive multi-user web based javascript shell that enables the user to debug esoteric browsers and manage XSS (cross-site scripting) campaigns. During this session, a full cycle using JSShell to debug browsers and manage XSS campaigns will be demonstrated.

Who: Martin McKeay, security researcher and editorial director of Akamai's State of the Internet Security report

What: The Economy of Financial Services Attacks

When: Wednesday, August 7, 12:05-1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Black Hat USA, Mandalay Bay, Palm B, Level 3

Findings from the recently published State of the Internet Security report, and an outline of 18 months of financial services-related attack data offering an insightful look into the criminal economy – from start to finish – will be shared.

Who: Akamai's Tyson Thomas, principal data scientist and Sreenath Kurupati, senior director of engineering

What: The Increasing Sophistication of Bot Attacks: Beyond Fingerprinting Defenses

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2:25-2:45 p.m. PT

Where: Black Hat USA, Mandalay Bay Ballroom, Innovation City Theater

A new generation of bot attacks has emerged that attempt to defeat fingerprinting by adding mutations to their fingerprints. During this session, these new attacks and associated insights will be discussed.

Who: Akamai senior security researchers Daniel Abeles and Shay Shavit

What: At Your Service – Abusing the Service Workers Web API

When: Wednesday, August 7, 5:00-5:55 p.m. PT

Where: BSidesLV, Tuscany Suites & Casino, Breaking Ground Track

The Service Workers API is a modern web API that grants web developers advanced capabilities, such as acting as a proxy server, intercepting network requests and improving offline experience as a background service. In the past year, Akamai has witnessed a dramatic increase in usage of legitimate service workers in customer web applications, and Akamai believes this trend applies to malicious service workers as well. This talk will cover new and emerging web based attacks that abuse the Service Worker web API as well as ways to find those attacks and methods to mitigate and prevent them will be discussed.

Who: Sam Erb, senior software engineer, Akamai

What: Hunting Certificates and Servers

When: Friday, August 9, 2:30-3:00 p.m. PT

Where: DEF CON 27, Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 26th Floor, Packet Hacking Village

This presentation from two-time black badge winner Sam Erb will inform attendees about existing services for finding TLS certificates for DNS hostname reconnaissance. A new service will be demonstrated during this talk for finding DNS hostnames in TLS certificates online.

If you would like to learn more about how Akamai turns security insights into automated protection for your business, visit our booth at Black Hat at Mandalay Bay in the Business Hall #1522 or visit here.

Black Hat USA is taking place August 3-8, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, BSidesLV will be held at Tuscany Suites & Casino August 6-7, and DEF CON 27 will be taking place at Paris, Bally's Flamingo, and Planet Hollywood convention centers August 8-11.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps, and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com , or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts:

Tim Whitman Tom Barth Media Relations Investor Relations 617-444-3019 617-274-7130 twhitman@akamai.com tbarth@akamai.com

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akamai.com

