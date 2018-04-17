Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners.

Akamai cloud security solutions were recognized with the following awards:

Bot Manager Premier: Gold Winner for Best Security Product/Solution for Finance and Banking.

Bot Manager Premier: Gold Winner for best Security Product/Solution for Online and E-commerce.

Bot Manager Premier: Silver Winner for Most Innovative Security Service of the Year

Akamai Prolexic DDoS Solutions: Silver Winner for Best Managed Security Service

Akamai Prolexic DDoS Solutions: Bronze Winner for Best Security Service

Kona Site Defender: Silver Winner for Best Innovation in Cloud Security

Kona Site Defender: Silver Winner for Best Website and Web Application Security

Enterprise Application Access (EAA): Bronze Winner for Best Access Management Solution

In addition, EAA is a Finalist in the 2018 SC Awards for Best Cloud Security Solution. Winners will be announced tonight, April 17 .

"Akamai has been committed to bringing a layered, cloud-based security solution to market, and we're excited to see this approach validated by the judges for the Global Excellence Awards program," said Ashutosh Kulkarni, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Web Security and Performance business units at Akamai. "By providing an adaptive threat protection platform, Akamai is allowing our customers to take advantage of Akamai's unparalleled visibility and intelligence as they grow in size and sophistication. Our goal is to help them reduce their threat surface; maximize their application, infrastructure, and data security; and realize success as agile, digital enterprises."

These latest awards join the growing list of third-party accolades being earned by Akamai's cloud security solutions. Most recently, industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recognized Akamai as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions.

To learn more and see Akamai's award-winning cloud security solutions in action, please visit the Akamai booth #N3625 in Moscone Center North during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 17-19, 2018.

