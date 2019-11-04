Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Exceda

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces the company has completed its acquisition of Exceda. On September 9, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction.

Exceda was Akamai's largest channel partner in Latin America, selling the full portfolio of Akamai products. It is expected that the combined Akamai and Exceda teams will allow Akamai to scale its Latin American business to meet the increasing demand for security and web acceleration services, and cloud infrastructure investments in the region.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

