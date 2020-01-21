Akamai Technologies Earns Top Marks In Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, proudly announces that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This makes the fourth consecutive year the company has received such a score.

"Akamai's mission is to provide a work environment and culture where all employees feel that they can contribute and perform to the best of their abilities," said Anthony Williams, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Akamai. "By fully embracing diversity in all its multiplicity, we build stronger relationships and foster a supportive community that leads to creating better products, solutions and services."

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Akamai's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

