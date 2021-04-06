Akamai Technologies Elects Sharon Y. Bowen to Board Of Directors

Bowen has been a member of the board of directors of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE ) since December 2017, where she also serves on the boards of certain New York Stock Exchange U.S.-regulated exchanges. Prior to Intercontinental Exchange, she served as a commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for three years where she had extensive international engagement with central banks, regulators and market participants across the globe. Before that, Bowen was confirmed by the United States Senate and appointed by President Barack Obama in February 2010 to serve as vice chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation . Later she assumed the role of acting chair in March, 2012. Bowen also serves on the board of Neuberger Berman Group LLC .

Bowen began her professional career as an attorney whose practice involved corporate, finance and securities transactions for large global corporations and financial institutions, including mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, strategic alliances, corporate restructurings and leveraged finance. She also has extensive expertise in corporate governance, Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank.

"Akamai is pleased to welcome such a distinguished financial and legal expert to its board of directors," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai chief executive officer and co-founder. "In an environment with evolving regulatory developments and market risks, we look forward to benefiting from Sharon's vast experience and expertise."

"It is with great enthusiasm that I join Akamai's board," said Sharon Bowen. "Akamai plays a vital role in maintaining a reliable and secure internet. I look forward to contributing to its future success at this critical moment in history."

Bowen holds a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in economics from University of Virginia, a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, also at Northwestern University.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

