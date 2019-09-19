Akamai Technologies Inc. Acquires Authentication Technology from KryptCo

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces that the company has acquired the technology of KryptCo , creator of multifactor authentication technology.

KryptCo technology establishes an authenticated and encrypted communication channel, resistant to phishing while still offering a simplified user experience that does not require entering pin codes. This enables enterprises to implement multi-factor authentication, an increasingly critical enhancement to identity and access which are core tenets of zero trust, with the confidence the additional authentication factors are end-to-end verified and with minimal risk of phishing attacks.

"Prevailing technologies in the industry that offer multi-factor authentication are still vulnerable to phishing and other attack vectors, making them easy to compromise and break the promise of zero trust," said Dr. Robert Blumofe, executive vice president of Akamai Technologies platform organization and general manager of the enterprise division. "Multi-factor authentication methods need to provide an end-to-end verified and encrypted architecture that eliminates dependency on insecure methods and leverages a more secure way like cryptography. Simplicity and ease of use remain key ingredients to help enterprises and end users adopt and use the solution, while enhancing security."

KryptCo's CEO, Alex Grinman, has joined Akamai and will support Akamai's Zero Trust solution, which includes Enterprise Application Access , Akamai's identity aware proxy at the edge that is designed to ensure that only authorized users and devices have access to the internal applications they need, and not the entire corporate network.

In February 2019, Akamai's Enterprise Application Access offering received three awards in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards , including Best Enterprise Secure Access Solution, Best Security Solution for Retail, and Best Innovation in Enterprise Security.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

