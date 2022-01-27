Akamai Technologies, Inc. Earns Top Marks In Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, proudly announces that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation . This makes the sixth consecutive year the company has received such a score.

"Akamai is committed to inclusion and diversity and we know that real change in these areas depends on consistent practices and collective action across the entire organization," said Nicole Fitzpatrick, chief ESG officer and deputy general counsel, Akamai Technologies. "We strive to provide a work environment and culture where all employees feel that they can contribute and perform to the best of their abilities. As a result, at Akamai, we continually create and invest in programs that allow each employee to feel they can make not only a difference, but also an impact."

The 2022 CEI evaluates LGBTQ+-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and overall corporate social responsibility. Akamai's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

