Akamai Technologies Inc. Named One of America's Most Just Companies by Forbes and Just Capital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, was named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2020, according to Forbes and JUST Capital , the leading corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy. The list of America's Most JUST Companies celebrates U.S. corporations like Akamai that outperform their peers in the Russell 1000 on the priorities of the American people – including issues like fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support, environmental impact, and delivering shareholder return. By balancing the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose can go hand in hand.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and Forbes for three years in a row," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. " Workplace diversity , human rights , responsible supplier and procurement policies , sustainability and well-funded, focused philanthrop y are important to our culture and our business. Akamai's inclusion on the Just 100 reflects our commitment to our employees, customers, partners, shareholders and the world we live in. Being in the top third of the Forbes JUST 100 confirms our belief in doing right by all our stakeholders."

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies on a range of factors determined through one of the most comprehensive survey processes ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior, engaging 9,000 American respondents in 2019 and 96,000 total participants over the past six years. Both the JUST 100 – the top 100 companies in the JUST Rankings – and Industry Leaders lists, which break down companies' relative rank within their respective industry verticals, will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com .

All of America's Most JUST Companies will be included in Goldman Sachs Asset Management's JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF – the first ever exchange-traded fund based on just business behavior, constructed from JUST Capital's annual Rankings, which will rebalance in December 2019.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future.

About Methodology

JUST Capital conducted its 2019 Survey, which included 9,000 respondents, in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago and YouGov. The survey work consists of both qualitative focus groups and quantitative surveys, as described in the Rankings methodology. JUST Capital then tracks and evaluates corporate performance against the people's priorities across 380,000 data points, and creates the ranking model that drives America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. The selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90 percent of the U.S. stock market value.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com , blogs.akamai.com , or @Akamai on Twitter.

