Akamai Technologies, Inc. Named One Of America's "Most JUST Companies" By Forbes And JUST Capital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, was named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2021, according to Forbes and JUST Capital , the leading corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy. The list of America's Most JUST Companies celebrates U.S. corporations like Akamai that outperform their peers in the Russell 1000 on priorities of the American people – including issues like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies -- our fourth year being included on the list," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. "2020 has brought to light the importance of meeting the needs of all stakeholders during trying times. While 'Integrity & Trust,' 'Inclusion' and 'Giving Back' have long been Akamai core values, we have adapted to meet the diverse and changing needs of our communities. This includes expanded efforts to attract more diversity to the technology industry; disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally; and the creation of programs specifically directed towards social equality."

The annual rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years. This year's methodology was expanded to capture COVID-19 specific data points including customer payment deferrals, price cuts, services for vulnerable groups, and cash or in-kind donations to support community relief.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About the JUST 100 Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed 110,000 Americans – representative of the U.S. adult population – including more than 17,000 in 2020 alone. Survey work consists of both qualitative focus groups and quantitative surveys. The 2020 Annual Weighting Survey, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll and NORC at the University of Chicago, includes responses from close to 4,500 respondents. JUST Capital then tracked and evaluated 931 companies across five stakeholders, 19 issues, and 336 unique data points to produce the ranking model that drives America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. This selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90% of the U.S. stock market value.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Media Relations

Gina Sorice

(646) 320-4107

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akamai.com

