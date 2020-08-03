Akamai Technologies Joins Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council's Tech Compact for Social Justice

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that it has joined The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council ("MassTLC") Tech Compact for Social Justice . As one of the 62 Massachusetts technology company signatories, Akamai commits to make change towards racial equality in its organization. Companies sign on to honor at least three of 12 measurable initiatives.

"Akamai realizes being inclusive is not only the right thing to do -- it just makes good business sense," said Anthony Williams, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Akamai Technologies. "Fostering real and lasting change requires sustained commitment over years. While we have made strides, we recognize we need to do more to hire Black and "Latinx" employees. We hope that by joining forces with like-minded companies we can propel our efforts exponentially."

Akamai believes that an inclusive culture fosters diversity of thought which translates into an innovative and collaborative environment. The company has been on a multi-year journey to live out its values through an inclusive workplace culture built upon respect for every individual. Programs aimed at bringing about equality include:

Akamai Technical Academy is a six-month, 40 hours a week paid training program taught virtually through Akamai offices around the world. It is designed to educate diverse talent (women, ethnic minorities and veterans) who are interested in a career in technology but may not have previous experience or education in STEM related fields. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are ready to work for Akamai for a contract period. If the graduate excels during the contract timeframe, Akamai can offer conversion to a full-time employee. To date, Akamai has converted over 100 program participants in our Cambridge , Costa Rica and Krakow offices.





The Tech Compact is part of MassTLC's 2030 Challenge to the technology community to double the participation of the state's Black and "Latinx" workers - currently at 5% and 7% respectively - by the end of the decade.

