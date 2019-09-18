Akamai Technologies Named to Environmental, Social and Governance Stock Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces that the company is included in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI") and the FTSE4Good index . Such indexes offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into their investment decisions.



The DJSI World was launched 20 years ago as the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry-specific ESG criteria, a total sustainability score is assigned to each company. Based on this score, Akamai ranks within the top 10% of its industry and is thereby included in the DJSI North America, following a best-in-class approach. Akamai has been included since 2013.



Akamai is included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year. FTSE4Good is a global sustainable investment index series, designed to identify companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices measured against international standards. It includes five tradable indexes for investors who want instant and cost-effective exposure to ESG-minded companies like Akamai.



"We are proud to take a leadership role in helping enable an open, secure and environmentally friendly Internet," said Dr. Tom Leighton, chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies "Akamai is dedicated to its environmental, social and governance practices and these two indexes help give our stock additional exposure to investors who share this dedication."

Corporate responsibility is an important part of Akamai's identity, manifested through the company's support of the Akamai Foundation, which promotes mathematics education, programs that develop an inclusive and representative workplace where all employees are wholly welcome and other ESG initiatives. Our commitment to diversity reaches beyond our corporate offices, to our business partners and suppliers who share the same principles. Akamai's supplier diversity program is committed to developing mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with small businesses including companies owned by women, minorities, veterans, people who are socially and economically disadvantaged, or have disabilities.

