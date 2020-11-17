Akamai Technologies Named To Environmental, Social And Governance Stock Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces that the company is included in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI") and the FTSE4Good Index . Such indexes offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into their investment decisions.

The DJSI World was launched in 1999 and was among the first set of global indexes to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry specific ESG criteria, a total sustainability score is assigned to each company. Based on this score, Akamai once again met the criteria to be included in the DJSI North America, as it has since 2013. The company's scores improved over last year in all three assessment categories: Governance and Economic, Environmental Dimension and Social Dimension.

Additionally, last month the FTSE4Good Index Series announced its inclusion of Akamai for the sixth consecutive year. FTSE4Good is a global sustainable investment index series, designed to identify companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices measured against international standards. Its tradable indexes meet the needs of investors who want instant and cost-effective exposure to ESG-minded companies like Akamai.

"We are pleased for Akamai to be included in the DJSI and FTSE4GOOD indexes," said Dr. Tom Leighton, chief executive officer and co-founder, Akamai Technologies. "Together, these two indexes recognize Akamai's commitment to operating in an ethical, environmentally sustainable and financially sound manner."

Corporate responsibility is an important part of Akamai's identity. The company supports the Akamai Foundation, which promotes mathematics education, programs that develop an inclusive and representative workplace where all employees are wholly welcome and other ESG initiatives. In 2020 new programs were initiated by the Foundation, with the aim of offering timely assistance to those affected by the year's important global issues: COVID-19 and racial inequality . Akamai is also committed to best practices in corporate governance and sustainability. The company has developed a renewable energy investment program and conserves energy resources in operating its network with the goal of helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally.

