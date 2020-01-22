Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, February 11, at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the Internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 7619277

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 7619277. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai Website.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

The release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai Technologies, Inc.'s management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, the effects of any unexpected difficulty in closing our financial books for the quarter and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

